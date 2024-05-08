Factory Co.: Factory & Co. Launches First Store in West Haven, Utah

The company offers specialty coffee, sweets, treats, specialty sodas, and other gourmet foods for a unique twist on American classics

WEST HAVEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Factory & Co., a convenience coffee shop and bakery, has announced the opening of its first store in West Haven, Utah. The store will focus on delivering fresh-baked goods, barista-made coffee, and specialty sodas. Factory has a stated mission to set itself apart from companies offering mixed sodas, coffee, or cookies by delivering an in-store experience with welcoming interiors and embracing classic design elements that play on the age of industrialization.





Founded by a diverse group of individuals including veterans, physicians, firefighters, and educators, Factory strives to be more than just a typical coffee shop or treat shop.

"We created Factory to provide a comfortable gathering place where our customers can enjoy high-quality, freshly made treats and drinks as well as a full meal," said Roger Ivey, co-founder. According to Ivey, "The majority of our customers are working individuals and families, so cutting down on time and giving them the convenience of getting quality food and beverages in a single stop is key to our business model. The other side is making sure our stores are comfortably outfitted with a design aesthetic that encourages people to gather and relax. We're more than just a coffee shop and more than a place to get a dozen cookies. We're a place you can bring the whole family."

Factory champions what it calls "The People's Favorites," modern twists on classic American baked goods and treats made in-store with fresh ingredients every day. The company's menu also includes hand-mixed sodas, stuffed waffles, ice cream, specialty coffee, waffle sandwiches with smoked meats, and many other national favorites.

To celebrate the company's West Haven store, Factory will host a grand opening celebration on May 10-11, where guests can enjoy special discounts, including $1 cookies, hourly giveaways, and 50% off regular menu items throughout the weekend.

