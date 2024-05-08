Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2024 | 21:02
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Factory Co.: Factory & Co. Launches First Store in West Haven, Utah

The company offers specialty coffee, sweets, treats, specialty sodas, and other gourmet foods for a unique twist on American classics

WEST HAVEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Factory & Co., a convenience coffee shop and bakery, has announced the opening of its first store in West Haven, Utah. The store will focus on delivering fresh-baked goods, barista-made coffee, and specialty sodas. Factory has a stated mission to set itself apart from companies offering mixed sodas, coffee, or cookies by delivering an in-store experience with welcoming interiors and embracing classic design elements that play on the age of industrialization.



Founded by a diverse group of individuals including veterans, physicians, firefighters, and educators, Factory strives to be more than just a typical coffee shop or treat shop.

"We created Factory to provide a comfortable gathering place where our customers can enjoy high-quality, freshly made treats and drinks as well as a full meal," said Roger Ivey, co-founder. According to Ivey, "The majority of our customers are working individuals and families, so cutting down on time and giving them the convenience of getting quality food and beverages in a single stop is key to our business model. The other side is making sure our stores are comfortably outfitted with a design aesthetic that encourages people to gather and relax. We're more than just a coffee shop and more than a place to get a dozen cookies. We're a place you can bring the whole family."

Factory champions what it calls "The People's Favorites," modern twists on classic American baked goods and treats made in-store with fresh ingredients every day. The company's menu also includes hand-mixed sodas, stuffed waffles, ice cream, specialty coffee, waffle sandwiches with smoked meats, and many other national favorites.

To celebrate the company's West Haven store, Factory will host a grand opening celebration on May 10-11, where guests can enjoy special discounts, including $1 cookies, hourly giveaways, and 50% off regular menu items throughout the weekend.

Visit https://factoryco.com/ to learn more.

About Factory & Co:

At Factory, it's always your call. Craft your soda your way, pick your favorite coffee, and pair it with a fresh-baked waffle or treat to celebrate your everyday victories Bring your family and friends; there are boatloads of bold flavors for everyone.

Contact Information

Jennifer Diehl
Partner, Afton Klein Group
jdiehl@aftonkleingroup.com
(801) 447-5118

SOURCE: Factory & Co.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.