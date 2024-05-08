USA News Group: Economic Shifts Ahead as AI Integrates Deeply into Work and Society, Fueling $4.4 Trillion Growth

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope AI Corp.

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --USA News GroupNews Commentary - New developments in AI technology are currently changing the face of work, economies, and society as we know it, according to analysts at McKinsey & Company who are projecting generative AI (gen AI) could add $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. Between January and March of this year alone, the world's largest cloud-computing giants have collectively invested $40 billion mostly into data centres equipped to deal with growing AI workloads, according to The Economist. The shift is leading experts to witness how AI companies are leading a transition from Software-as-a-Service to Service-as-Software, turning the table on the very essence of SaaS, representing a $4.6 trillion opportunity. A variety of tech companies have recently advanced the integration of AI, providing swift, safe, and cost-effective solutions for businesses to adopt artificial intelligence technology this past week, including: Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI).

The article continued: Seeing the extraordinary speed of AI's advancements and impacts, combined with surging private- and public-sector demand, is causing regulators in the USA and EU to issue legislation calling for action. Now analysts are trying to determine whether the GenAI boom is setting up to be another bubble, or a legitimate long-term investment opportunity.

SCOPE AI PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") today provided an update on new developments of Scope's artificial intelligence driven recognition technology called GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system. Built on advanced visual recognition and neural network technology, GEM could advance industries, including Advertising and Gaming, by providing them with new insights and capabilities.

Advertising: GEM aims to enable advertising businesses to personalize ad content based on real-time user behavior analysis. By leveraging visual recognition technology, companies can create highly targeted and engaging ads, maximizing return on ad spend and driving customer engagement to new heights.

Gaming: In the gaming industry, GEM aims to enhance user experiences by customizing gameplay and recommendations. By analyzing player behavior using neural networks, GEM provides customers and developers with invaluable insights with the intention of optimizing game design, increasing user retention, and maximizing revenue potential.

Unveiling Neural Networks: Neural networks are the foundation of GEM's technology. These complex algorithms mimic the structure and functionality of the human brain, enabling machines to learn from vast amounts of data and make intelligent predictions and decisions. By harnessing the power of neural networks, GEM offers comprehensive capabilities in advanced pattern recognition, data analysis, and decision-making across industries.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure", said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope AI. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in the kind and sensitivity of data we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

Scope's GEM platform includes advanced features designed to enhance user experience and security, all while streamlining operations. Built-in customer support and user management modules allow for seamless assistance, while the native referral system fosters user engagement and growth. Along with the full admin suite for comprehensive analysis and reporting, businesses are fully empowered with unparalleled capabilities and insights.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope AI at:https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently teamed up with the Georgia Institute of Technology to create a massive open dataset to advance AI solutions for carbon capture, a technology with promising potential to address global climate concerns. As per the collaboration, Georgia Tech and Meta say their massive database could potentially make it easier and faster to design and implement new direct air capture technologies.

"The open-source database enabled the team to train an AI model that is orders of magnitude faster than existing chemistry simulations," said Georgia Tech in a press release . "The project, named OpenDAC , could accelerate climate solutions the planet desperately needs."

Researchers at Meta's Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team were already looking for ways to harness their machine-learning prowess to address climate concerns. They ultimately landed on direct air capture as what they believed to be a promising technology, and immediately reached out to Georgia Tech. FAIR's lead authors generated the database by running quantum chemistry computations on inputs provided by Georgia Tech's team, using about 400 million CPU hours along the way, and surpassing several hundreds of times more computing than the average academic computing lab can do in a year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) through its global Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud system subsidiary recently rolled out its new AI system called Q, which it has dubbed as "the most capable generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant for accelerating software development and leveraging companies' internal data."

As well, Amazon also recently launched its Custom Model Import for Bedrock tool, which CEO Andy Jassy called a "sneak big launch as it satisfies a customer request we've heard frequently and that nobody has yet met." The tool allows customers to import custom models they've built in Amazon SageMaker into tits Amazon Bedrock platform. Doing so lets enterprises utilize AI investments they've already made, while also leveraging Bedrock's capabilities to scale their models and applications.

"Customers are excited about this, and as more companies find they're employing a mix of custom-built models along with leveraging existing LLMs," said Jassey. "The prospect of these two linchpin services in SageMaker and Bedrock working well together is quite appealing."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), whose iPhones currently hold the Top 4 (and 5 of the Top 10) best-selling smartphone models by sales, recently reported an all-time revenue record in sales in its most recent financial results. While being seen as potentially late to the game on AI, several reports in recent weeks has suggested that Apple is not only talking to OpenAI and/or Google about powering some of its AI features, it's also been reportedly spending "millions of dollars a day" training its own AI model, called Ajax.

Now industry experts are saying the iPhone is about to become an "AI phone", in anticipation of Apple's upcoming iOS 18. A key anticipated feature of iOS 18 is Apple's own large language model (LLM), similar to the technology behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT. It's widely speculated that this Apple-developed LLM will be integrated with Siri, enhancing the capabilities of the iPhone's digital assistant. As indicated by Bloomberg in late April, it's suggested that Apple's LLM will be entirely on-device, meaning the tech will be powered inside by the iPhone's processor, rather than in the cloud-which may be a bit less powerful and knowledgeable, but with far quicker response times.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), an Enterprise AI application software company, is actively working to enhance the petroleum industry in Houston, through a cooperative effort that allows oil and gas companies to share AI technology and applications with each other. This effort is meant to curb companies from withholding information from competitors, with the goal of collaboration instead.

"We're building the applications that are, you know, monitoring every device on every offshore oil rig in real time so that they can see with 18 hours in advance before something fails and just shut it down," said Tom Siebel, CEO of C3.ai. Siebel has explained that AI is at work in oil and gas, diagnosing issues and assisting with maintenance, giving the example of a giant like Shell uses AI to track their half a million valves around the world.

"They can see what's going on," said Siebel. "They can predict when a valve is going to be stuck open or closed before it happens, and if one of these valves gets stuck open or closed, things go real bad, real fast, right? And so, they've decided to make these applications available to Aramco, Eni, Chevron, Phillips."

A recent report from Research and Markets predicted that the global AI in oil and gas market is expected to surge to an impressive $5.96 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope AI Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope AI Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope AI Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope AI Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/economic-shifts-ahead-as-ai-integrates-deeply-into-work-and-society-fueling-4-4-trillion-growth-302140422.html