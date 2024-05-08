Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.25 Billion, up 1.8% YoY as Reported and 2% YoY in Constant Currency(1)

Record 12-Month Backlog of $4.23 Billion, up ~3% YoY

Updates Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Expects Revenue Growth of 1.6%-3.6% YoY as Reported and 1.7%-3.7% YoY in Constant Currency(1)

On-track to Deliver Accelerated Profitability in Fiscal 2024

Expects GAAP Diluted EPS Growth of 7.0%-13.0% and

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Growth of 7.0%-11.0%

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

Record revenue of $1,246 million, up 1.8% as reported and up 2.0% in constant currency (1) ; revenue was slightly above the midpoint of $1,225-$1,265 million guidance range and includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $2 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2023

; revenue was slightly above the midpoint of $1,225-$1,265 million guidance range and includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $2 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2023 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01, including a restructuring charge of 24 cents per share, without which GAAP diluted EPS would have been at the midpoint of the guidance range of $1.21-$1.29

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.56, at the midpoint of the guidance range of $1.53-$1.59

GAAP operating income of $156 million; GAAP operating margin of 12.5%, down 240 basis points as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter and down 230 basis points sequentially, primarily reflecting restructuring charges of $33 million recorded in the second fiscal quarter

Non-GAAP operating income of $229 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 18.4%, up 60 basis points as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter and up 30 basis points sequentially, reflecting a continued focus on operational excellence

Managed services revenue of $720 million, equivalent to approximately 58% of total revenue

Free cash flow of $113 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $133 million, less $20 million in net capital expenditures and other (2) , including $7 million of restructuring payments

, including $7 million of restructuring payments Repurchased $115 million of ordinary shares during the second fiscal quarter

Record twelve-month backlog of $4.23 billion, up approximately 3% as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter and up approximately $20 million sequentially

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

"I am pleased to report solid results for the second fiscal quarter, including record revenue, improved profitability, and healthy sales momentum as we delivered the market-leading innovation our customers need to support cloud migration, 5G monetization, digital modernization, and network automation. During Q2, we strengthened our relationships at several North American operators, and expanded our international footprint with several major network and digital modernizations wins, including Colt in the UK, a large Southeast Asian operator, and J:COM in Japan. I am very happy to report that we just signed a significant 5-year deal at AT&T, which expands our activities in the cloud domain, as well as extends our engagement with AT&T in the consumer domain," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

"Second quarter operating profitability improved significantly on a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting our long-term commitment to operational excellence and the ongoing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and other sophisticated tools to drive internal efficiency. Among other highlights, we expanded our long-standing managed services relationship with Rogers in Canada to support its recent merger with Shaw under an extended multi-year agreement, and we expanded and extended our multi-year partnership with a major Southeast Asian service provider to include full cloud managed services and operations," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, "We continue to operate within a challenging environment of macro uncertainty and industry pressure. As the preferred technology partner for modernization, we continue to see healthy market demand for Amdocs' innovative products and services around our strategic pillars, supporting double-digit revenue growth in cloud. I am also encouraged by our progress advancing multiple Gen AI development engagements in collaboration with key partners such as Nvidia, Microsoft and AWS, and several flagship customers. Looking to the fiscal second half, we expect sequential revenue growth based on our record 12-month backlog and an attractive pipeline of opportunities, albeit at a more moderate rate than we initially anticipated. Altogether, we now expect constant currency(1) revenue growth of 1.7% to 3.7% year-over-year in fiscal 2024. Moreover, our accelerated profitability improvement is tracking in line with our initial targets, and we are positioned to deliver double-digit expected total shareholder returns(3) for the fourth year running."

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)

In millions Three months ended March 31, 2024 Actual Guidance Revenue $ 1,246 $1,225 - $1,265 Revenue Growth, as reported 1.8% Revenue Growth, constant currency (1) 2.0%

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, and includes immaterial impact from foreign currency movement compared to our guidance assumptions

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter includes an impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $2 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2024

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In thousands, expect per share data Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Measures Net Income $ 119,425 $ 150,309 Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 118,502 $ 149,603 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.23

Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Net Income $ 183,620 $ 179,298 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 182,697 $ 178,592 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.47

Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented, and in the three months ended March 31, 2024, also excludes restructuring charges net of related tax effects

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On May 8, 2024, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.479 per share, and set June 28, 2024 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 26, 2024

On May 8, 2024, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.479 per share, and set June 28, 2024 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 26, 2024 Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $115 million of ordinary shares during the second quarter of fiscal 2024

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog was a record $4.23 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up approximately 3% as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year Outlook In millions, expect per share data Q3 - 2024 Revenue $1,235-$1,275 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.24-$1.32 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.57-$1.63

Third quarter revenue guidance assumes immaterial sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024

Third quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.18-$0.20 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.11 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future expected restructuring charges

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook FY 2024 - Year-over -Year growth Current guidance Previous guidance Revenue Growth, as reported 1.6%-3.6% 1.1%-5.1% Revenue Growth, constant currency (1) 1.7%-3.7% 1.2%-5.2% GAAP Diluted earnings per share 7.0%-13.0% 13.0%-19.5% Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share 7.0%-11.0% 8.0%-12.0%

FY 2024, in millions Current guidance Previous guidance Free Cash Flow (3) $ 700 $ 750

Full year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.1% year-over-year, consistent with our previous assumption

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.73-$0.77 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.46 per share, restructuring charges of $0.24 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future expected restructuring charges

Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be within a range of 18.1% to 18.7% for the full year fiscal 2024

Non-GAAP operating margin is comprised of GAAP operating margin, excluding amortization on purchased intangible assets and other, equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13% to 17% for the full year fiscal 2024

Free cash flow(2) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, and excludes payments related to restructuring charges

The forward looking statements regarding our third fiscal quarter 2024 and full year fiscal 2024 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events (including the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict), the current inflationary environment, global or regional events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continue to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Conference Call and Earnings Webcast Presentation Details

Amdocs will host a conference call and earnings webcast presentation on May 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter of fiscal 2024 results.

To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique access PIN. The conference call and webcast will also be carried live on the Internet and may be accessed via the Amdocs website at https://investors.amdocs.com. Presentation slides will be available shortly before the webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

restructuring and unusual charges or benefits;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow(2), revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024.

(1) Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period

(2) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding)

(3) Expected total shareholder return assumes Non-GAAP EPS growth plus dividend yield

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,245,849 $ 1,223,304 $ 2,491,048 $ 2,409,024 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 801,996 795,485 1,614,740 1,552,334 Research and development 91,154 89,274 180,361 185,000 Selling, general and administrative 147,609 143,328 290,113 286,550 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 16,198 12,940 32,608 28,253 Restructuring charges 33,160 - 33,160 24,536

1,090,117 1,041,027 2,150,982 2,076,673 Operating income 155,732 182,277 340,066 332,351 Interest and other expense, net (11,650 ) (2,938 ) (21,428 ) (7,901 ) Income before income taxes 144,082 179,339 318,638 324,450 Income taxes 24,657 29,030 50,491 44,269 Net income $ 119,425 $ 150,309 $ 268,147 $ 280,181 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 923 706 1,680 911 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 118,502 $ 149,603 $ 266,467 $ 279,270 Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.02 $ 1.24 $ 2.28 $ 2.32 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.01 $ 1.23 $ 2.27 $ 2.30 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.479 $ 0.435 $ 0.914 $ 0.830 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 116,404 120,516 116,623 120,585 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 117,125 121,359 117,331 121,430

AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,245,849 $ 1,223,304 $ 2,491,048 $ 2,409,024 Non-GAAP operating income 229,434 217,737 454,675 427,275 Non-GAAP net income 183,620 179,298 367,453 355,840 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited 182,697 178,592 365,773 354,929 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.47 $ 3.12 $ 2.92 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 117,125 121,359 117,331 121,430

Free Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 132,657 $ 294,476 $ 315,044 $ 377,702 Purchases of property and equipment, net (a) (19,603 ) (35,119 ) (63,346 ) (68,822 ) Free Cash Flow $ 113,054 $ 259,357 $ 251,698 $ 308,880

(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net", include immaterial proceeds from sale of property and equipment for the six months ended March 31, 2024, and $255 for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP Amortization

of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation

expense Changes in certain acquisitions

related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring

charges Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 801,996 $ - $ (13,248 ) $ 2,001 $ - $ - $ - $ 790,749 Research and development 91,154 (2,256 ) 88,898 Selling, general and administrative 147,609 (10,841 ) 136,768 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 16,198 (16,198 ) - Restructuring charges 33,160 (33,160 ) - Total operating expenses 1,090,117 (16,198 ) (26,345 ) 2,001 (33,160 ) - - 1,016,415 Operating income 155,732 16,198 26,345 (2,001 ) 33,160 - - 229,434 Interest and other expense, net (11,650 ) 4,004 (7,646 ) Income taxes 24,657 13,511 38,168 Net income 119,425 16,198 26,345 (2,001 ) 33,160 4,004 (13,511 ) 183,620 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 923 923 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 118,502 $ 16,198 $ 26,345 $ (2,001 ) $ 33,160 $ 4,004 $ (13,511 ) $ 182,697

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 795,485 $ - $ (10,061 ) $ (1,159 ) $ - $ 784,265 Research and development 89,274 (1,703 ) 87,571 Selling, general and administrative 143,328 (9,597 ) 133,731 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 12,940 (12,940 ) - Total operating expenses 1,041,027 (12,940 ) (21,361 ) (1,159 ) - 1,005,567 Operating income 182,277 12,940 21,361 1,159 - 217,737 Interest and other expense, net (2,938 ) (2,938 ) Income taxes 29,030 - - 6,471 35,501 Net income 150,309 12,940 21,361 1,159 (6,471 ) 179,298 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 706 706 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 149,603 $ 12,940 $ 21,361 $ 1,159 $ (6,471 ) $ 178,592

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP Amortization

of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain acquisitions

related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring

charges Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,614,740 $ - $ (26,775 ) $ 3,584 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,591,549 Research and development 180,361 (4,123 ) 176,238 Selling, general and administrative 290,113 (21,527 ) 268,586 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 32,608 (32,608 ) - Restructuring charges 33,160 (33,160 ) - Total operating expenses 2,150,982 (32,608 ) (52,425 ) 3,584 (33,160 ) - 2,036,373 Operating income 340,066 32,608 52,425 (3,584 ) 33,160 - 454,675 Interest and other expense, net (21,428 ) 5,538 (15,890 ) Income taxes 50,491 20,841 71,332 Net income 268,147 32,608 52,425 (3,584 ) 33,160 5,538 (20,841 ) 367,453 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,680 1,680 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 266,467 $ 32,608 $ 52,425 $ (3,584 ) $ 33,160 $ 5,538 $ (20,841 ) $ 365,773

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,552,334 $ - $ (18,716 ) $ (1,284 ) $ - $ - $ 1,532,334 Research and development 185,000 (3,187 ) 181,813 Selling, general and administrative 286,550 (18,948 ) 267,602 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 28,253 (28,253 ) - Restructuring charges 24,536 (24,536 ) - Total operating expenses 2,076,673 (28,253 ) (40,851 ) (1,284 ) (24,536 ) - 1,981,749 Operating income 332,351 28,253 40,851 1,284 24,536 - 427,275 Interest and other expense, net (7,901 ) (7,901 ) Income taxes 44,269 19,265 63,534 Net income 280,181 28,253 40,851 1,284 24,536 (19,265 ) 355,840 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 911 911 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 279,270 $ 28,253 $ 40,851 $ 1,284 $ 24,536 $ (19,265 ) $ 354,929

AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,915 $ 520,080 Short-term interest-bearing investments 201,441 222,451 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $329,753 and $211,498, respectively 1,039,440 944,477 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 223,180 224,622 Total current assets 1,806,976 1,911,630 Property and equipment, net 766,123 790,923 Lease assets 162,745 160,938 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,023,854 2,930,580 Other noncurrent assets 644,946 631,582 Total assets $ 6,404,644 $ 6,425,653 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,202,517 $ 1,142,781 Lease liabilities 39,514 39,960 Deferred revenue 127,441 170,634 Total current liabilities 1,369,472 1,353,375 Lease liabilities 117,777 121,654 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 645,991 645,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 683,883 737,996 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity 3,544,412 3,523,759 Noncontrolling interests 43,109 43,173 Total equity 3,587,521 3,566,932 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,404,644 $ 6,425,653

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Six months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 268,147 $ 280,181 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 97,851 103,086 Amortization of debt issuance cost 296 287 Equity-based compensation expense 52,425 40,851 Deferred income taxes 559 (27,357 ) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 4,640 1,625 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (71,288 ) (53,485 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,305 (20,416 ) Other noncurrent assets (14,493 ) (245 ) Lease assets and liabilities, net (6,130 ) (3,928 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel 70,073 (38,602 ) Deferred revenue (48,528 ) 81,959 Income taxes payable, net (62,228 ) (11,245 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 4,415 24,991 Net cash provided by operating activities 315,044 377,702 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (a) (63,346 ) (68,822 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 31,141 10,360 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments (9,061 ) - Net cash paid for business acquisitions (87,129 ) - Other (391 ) (2,593 ) Net cash used in investing activities (128,786 ) (61,055 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Repurchase of shares (273,941 ) (205,637 ) Proceeds from employee stock option exercises 16,061 34,840 Payments of dividends (101,736 ) (95,370 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interests (1,744 ) - Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (2,063 ) (453 ) Net cash used in financing activities (363,423 ) (266,620 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (177,165 ) 50,027 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 520,080 573,377 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 342,915 $ 623,404

AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 North America $ 823.2 $ 838.1 $ 834.4 $ 830.9 $ 829.0 Europe 184.8 181.4 175.5 187.3 171.7 Rest of the World 237.8 225.7 232.6 217.8 222.6 Total Revenue $ 1,245.8 $ 1,245.2 $ 1,242.6 $ 1,236.0 $ 1,223.3

Three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Managed Services Revenue $ 720.3 $ 722.5 $ 718.1 $ 719.8 $ 718.9

as of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 12-Month Backlog $ 4,230 $ 4,210 $ 4,150 $ 4,140 $ 4,110

