Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Unveils Generative AI Milestones, Bringing Enhanced Efficiencies to the Telecommunications Industry

Service providers can see improvements in return-on-investment, costs, speed, and customer experiences at carrier-grade scale as a result of Amdocs' generative AI innovation in collaboration with NVIDIA

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today unveiled significant advancements in its efforts to propel the adoption of generative AI within the $1.7 trillion1 2 telecommunications sector in collaboration with NVIDIA. The latest phase of this collaboration has achieved meaningful progress toward true carrier-scale production imperatives spanning latency, accuracy, and token consumption.

Amdocs has worked closely with NVIDIA to integrate NVIDIA's full-stack AI foundry service-- a collection of NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA NeMo framework and tools, and NVIDIA DGX Cloud that gives enterprises an end-to-end solution for creating custom generative AI models -- with Amdocs' generative AI platform, amAIz. The collaboration has focused on harnessing generative AI to transform customer experiences and deliver operational efficiencies. Amdocs leveraged NVIDIA DGX Cloud to test and tune multiple models, while using NVIDIA NIM microservices, a part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to rapidly deploy models for seamless, scalable inference with industry-standard APIs.

In joint GenAI projects using Amdocs' telco taxonomy and generative AI expertise, the collaborative work has achieved:

Decreased Costs to Operate

Amdocs' telecom retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) on NVIDIA infrastructure has enabled the reduction of tokens consumed for deployed use cases by as much as 60% in data pre-processing and 40% in inferencing, offering the same level of accuracy with a significantly lower cost per token depending on various influences and volumes used.

Latency Enhancements

The collaboration has successfully reduced query latency by approximately 80%, ensuring end users experience near real-time responses. This acceleration enhances user experiences across commerce, care, operations, and beyond.

Accuracy Improvements

The engagement has also delivered noteworthy increases in the accuracy of AI-generated responses, improving the accuracy of responses by up to 30%. This type of improvement is pivotal for achieving widespread telco industry adoption and meeting the demands of direct-to-consumer generative AI services.

"These achievements are not just milestones but are critical in reshaping the telecommunications landscape," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Collaborating with NVIDIA supports our advanced LLM routing capabilities, ensuring that generative AI tasks are matched with the 'best fit' LLM, and improving outcomes as a result. Our work speaks to our goal of proving the business value of generative AI, including driving down costs, improving accuracy of results, and delivering tangible benefits to service providers and their customers."

"By combining Amdocs' generative AI platform and telecommunications industry expertise with NVIDIA's full-stack AI foundry service including NVIDIA NIM, we are enabling meaningful scale of generative AI in telcos, accelerating time to value, and driving positive return on investment," said Chris Penrose, Global Head of Telco Business Development at NVIDIA. "This collaboration is helping to transform how the telecom industry operates, paving the way for a more connected and intelligent future."

1 Source: IDC (International Data Corporation), OMDIA, Factset analyses of Telecom 2022-2023 revenue.

2 Source: OMDIA 2022 revenue estimates, excludes China.

