Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Acquisition of Swopx.io and Listing of SWOP Token on NSAVx.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a pioneering cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the acquisition of Swopx.io https://www.swopx.io/. This strategic move includes the integration of Swopx.io into the NSAVx.com CEX https://nsavx.com/ and the Company's AirdropX.co https://www.airdropx.co/ platforms.

About SWOPx.io:

Swopx.io is a cutting-edge, permissionless, and non-custodial Web3.5 application that enables members to swap tokens and NFTs. This platform supports members in aligning their crypto portfolios with their objectives by facilitating token and NFT exchanges among users. Furthermore, Swopx.io offers a unique service for projects with inactive tokens, allowing them to swap these for the native SWOP token for a nominal recycling fee of $100 per token holder, effectively cleaning up the blockchain by transferring inactive projects to a 0x00…dEaD wallet.

SWOP Tokenomics at a Glance:

Total Supply: 225,000,000 SWOP Tokens

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000 SWOP Tokens

Network: Ethereum (ERC20)

Contract Address: 0x1a4502D80a537B753c2bd1C5d7cc22E31405c104

Decimals: 9

Price: $0.05

Current Holders: 60

NSAV Shareholder Offer: The SWOP token will be listed for trading on the NSAVx.com exchange starting May 12, 2024.

Comprehensive Listings on NSAVx.com Exchange: We are also proud to announce that the following tokens and coins are now available for order-book trading on our exchange:

XHT, XRP, BCH. USDT, ETH, BTC, LINK, XLM, XMR, BNB, TRON, ADA, DOT, LTC, UNI, FIL, USDC, DAI, MDA, DOGE, TEZOS, SHIB, MATIC, AXS, SOL, AVAX, AWB, AWRT, USHX, FOTC, GBUXr, SCRAP, CAKE, LEON, BEL, MANA, SAND, SPEED, CUBED, ALGO, BUSD, KLAY, APE, PAXG, SUSHI, KWAN2, CARBON, STHZ, MADHAT, ATOM, FTT, FLUXMAX, RTT, EOS, DASH, TON, ARB, ETC, PEPE, AGIX, RNDR, GALA, APT, LINA, SUI, KAVA, CRV, LDO, WLD, ICP, AAVE, IMX, LEVER, DYDX, MKR, FTM, YFI, STX, WOO, NSAVx, AMP, BOME, 1INCH, AIOZ, PIXEL, LRC, ILV, APENFT

Upcoming listings are:

MADA, GAMEZ, GBUX, DIVPAY, SWOP, DEATS

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion: Our recent strategic partnerships and the addition of SWOPx.io underscore our commitment to providing innovative solutions and expanding our service offerings within the digital asset ecosystem.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For additional information please contact NSAV directly at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

