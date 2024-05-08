Anzeige
08.05.2024
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial and Operational Results on May 15, 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report its financial and operational results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 for the period ended March 31, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 300411.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/50379, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 29, 2024 at (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 50379.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
