Balekian Hayes Family Law: Balekian Hayes, PLLC Announces Partnership and New Hires Amid Family Law Firm's Rapid Growth

John Withers, Jr., Emory Osborn, and Jennifer Arnold Join the Award-Winning Legal Team

Balekian Hayes, PLLC is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished legal professionals to its esteemed team: John Withers, Jr. joins as Partner, while Emory Osborn and Jennifer Arnold join as Associate Attorneys. Their wealth of experience and dedication to excellence further strengthens the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services in family law.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Withers, Jr., Emory Osborn, and Jennifer Arnold to our team," said Kris Balekian Hayes, Managing Partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "Their wealth of experience, dedication to excellence, and commitment to serving our clients make them valuable additions to our firm. We look forward to their contributions and are confident that they will help us continue to provide exceptional legal services to our clients."

John Withers, Jr. - Partner

As a Partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, John Withers, Jr. brings a wealth of experience and expertise in family law and criminal law. A dual board-certified attorney with a distinguished career, John's commitment to excellence and unwavering advocacy for his clients have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer and a nomination to Best Lawyers. A native of Dallas, John's academic journey began at Texas A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Following his undergraduate studies, John pursued a path of service and leadership by attending the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as part of the U.S. Army Reserve. Upon completing his Basic Course, John pursued his passion for justice by attending law school at Southern Methodist University. His extensive legal background includes serving as an assistant district attorney and co-founding a successful law firm. John's dedication to serving his community extends beyond the courtroom, as evidenced by his military service and involvement as a member of the State Bar College and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Emory Osborn - Associate Attorney

Emory Osborn joins Balekian Hayes, PLLC as an Associate Attorney with a fervent dedication to the practice of law. Emory's academic journey began at Texas Tech University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. Her educational background has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the societal and legal dynamics within family law. Emory continued her education at Oklahoma City University School of Law, where she excelled academically and demonstrated a strong commitment to service. In her legal practice, Emory provides comprehensive representation to clients facing divorce, child custody, or CPS issues, among others. Her passion for justice and dedication to her clients' well-being make her a compassionate and effective advocate.

Jennifer Arnold - Associate Attorney

Jennifer Arnold brings a unique blend of educational background, professional experience, and personal values to her role as an Associate Attorney at Balekian Hayes, PLLC. With a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in criminology from the University of Oklahoma, Jennifer's background as an elementary school teacher has shaped her into an empathetic and skilled attorney. Her transition to the legal field was driven by a desire to effect positive change on a broader scale, leading her to pursue a juris doctor degree at the Texas A&M University School of Law, where she graduated cum laude with a concentration in estate planning. Jennifer's practice focuses on family law and estate planning, providing personalized legal representation tailored to each client's unique needs.

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

