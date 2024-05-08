Amdocs Management Limited: Paramount Global Selects Amdocs' Vubiquity to Provide Managed Services for MTV Japan

Vubiquity will oversee licensing, programming, localization and broadcast operations for MTV Japan, as well as manage affiliate relationships

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been selected by Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA) to assume all operational activities and management of affiliates for MTV in Japan under a new licensing agreement.

Vubiquity will be responsible for all aspects of operations for the MTV Japan linear channel, with plans to conclude the transition by the end of June 2024. This includes oversight of content acquisition, programming, localization, broadcast and media operations, as well as client management.

Paramount's regional team will provide guidance and support to ensure alignment with MTV's global brand requirements and priorities. The channel will continue to have a mix of Japanese, Korean, and international music as well as its tentpole award shows and other international music franchises like MTV Push.

Catherine Park, Paramount's Head of Streaming and Regional Lead, Asia, said: "Japan is a major player in the music market and is of importance to our business in Asia. As we align with our international strategy to generate efficiency and drive growth and profitability, we are pleased to partner with Vubiquity to continue bringing viewers in Japan the best global music content, leveraging Vubiquity's streamlined operational proficiency. Fans can enjoy the MTV Japan channel as they know it - a mix of Japanese, Korean, and international music, as well as MTV's tentpole award shows and other international music franchises."

"In a dynamic and digitally advanced entertainment market like Japan, media companies require seamless operations and innovative content delivery platforms to drive subscriber growth" said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Paramount has always been at the forefront of entertainment, and we're excited to grow our collaboration with them. This agreement will enable MTV Japan to benefit from our global expertise in content delivery and operations."

Vubiquity is one of Paramount's trusted global partners, delivering solutions and services for the company across several business units and platforms, including Paramount+.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions. For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

