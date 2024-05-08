Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Cameo Resources Inc. The Surrey, BC-based company has raised $750,000 in an initial public offering, and its stock began trading today under the symbol MEO.

Cameo is a junior mining company focused on an early-stage lithium project located in southwest Nevada. Proceeds from the IPO are being used to recapitalize the company's balance sheet and complete Phase I work at the property.

"Lithium is essential for the electrification of the global economy, and the demand outlook for the metal is highly favourable due to rising electric vehicle adoption in the coming years and decades," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208462

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)