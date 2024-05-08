Global Food and Ingredients: GFI Receives Demand Letters and Notices of Enforcement of Security From Senior Secured Lenders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV:PEAS) ("GFI" or the "Company"), today announced it has received letters from both of the senior secured lenders (the "Lenders") to GFI's subsidiary Global Food and Ingredients Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), which demand full payment of the Subsidiary's debts. The letters demand immediate full payment of the outstanding debt balances of $14,987,992 and $6,844,973, respectively, together with all accrued interest, fees and legal costs.

In addition, the Lenders have each provided the Subsidiary, GFI and other GFI subsidiaries with a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security (the "BIA Notices") pursuant to subsection 244(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA"). As previously disclosed in its May 7, 2024 press release, GFI has been placed in an untenable financial situation and is unable to obtain creditor protection. The application for the appointment of the receiver is anticipated to be heard on May 23, 2024 at the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, Ontario.

Trading of the Company's common shares will remain suspended on the TSX Venture Exchange since the Company does not meet exchange requirements.

About GFI

GFI is a Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and operations in Western Canada and North Carolina, USA.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD.

Bill Murray, CFO

Phone: 416-840-6801

Email: bill.murray@gfiglobalfood.com

