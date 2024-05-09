Pursuit NW: Pursuit Church Announces 'United for Israel' Rally at the University of Washington

Pursuit NW Stands United for Israel

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / The Pursuit NW, under the leadership of Pastor Russell Johnson, is proud to announce its continued commitment to advocating for Israel with the upcoming "United for Israel" rally at the University of Washington on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. The rally will start at Red Square, with a march through the campus and will conclude at the Pursuit Seattle campus located on UW's frat row.

Pastor Russell spearheaded the impactful University of Washington march, which convened shortly after the October 7th attacks on Israel. The Seattle event, in collaboration with StandWithUs and Oregon for Israel, featured distinguished guest speaker Mosab Hassan Yousef, renowned for his courageous stance as the "Son of Hamas."

He went on to direct the recent Pro-Israel rallies at Columbia University and the University of Southern California in collaboration with Sean Feucht, Let Us Worship, Hold the Line, StandWithUs, and various Jewish and Christian groups. The resoundingly successful events drew thousands of attendees representing various faiths. Since the events, the organization has been inundated with requests for similar initiatives to counter the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses across America.

Pastor Russell brings a wealth of experience and passion to Pro-Israel initiatives and is excited to return to his home base in Seattle, where the initiative first came to fruition. The Pursuit aims to provide a platform for the majority voice in America amidst media portrayals influenced by minority extremist perspectives. Pastor Johnson emphasizes the rally's focus on essential issues, including Israel's right to self-defense, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and the restoration of lasting peace in the region.

The Pursuit, based in Washington state, is a non-denominational church across multiple campuses, including Seattle, Kirkland, Snohomish, and an online presence. The church's mission centers on glorifying Jesus and bringing people into an encounter with the presence of God. It's no coincidence that their Seattle Campus is on the University of Washington's Frat Row.

Pursuit NW Church | 9051 132nd Ave NE, Kirkland, WA. 98033

Emma LaMarche | emma.l@thepursuitnw.com

Media Intake Coordinator | 425-205-7428 | www.thepursuitnw.com

