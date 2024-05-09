Sold out: Registration opens for in-cosmetics Korea 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- in-cosmetics Korea, the only exhibition dedicated to personal care ingredients in South Korea, has announced that registration is open for the 2024 event, taking place in Hall C at the COEX, Seoul, South Korea, from 24-26 July.

The sold-out show is designed to provide a platform for the wider industry to hand-pick the latest and popular ingredients, attend live formulation demonstrations, and browse leading exhibitors' ingredient innovations. This year will welcome nearly 300 Korean and international suppliers and over 10,000 R&D professionals, chemists, researchers, scientists, and marketing experts from across the globe. Approximately 25% of exhibitors will be making an appearance at the show for the very first time, including SAES Chemicals, Laboratoire Soniam, COSBELLE, Delfin Technologies, Ltd., and BoreA Canada, plus many others.

in-cosmetics Korea highlights the significance the region's trends have on a much wider audience; K-Beauty is a market that resonates globally, with its product market size set to grow from $10.87 billion this year to $19.29 billion by 2034[1].

The growth in this forecast period can be attributed to several trends being picked up globally, one being consumers' increasing interest in the use and consumption of natural, organic, and sustainable personal care products. As the Korean and wider APAC markets a preference for natural and 'clean' beauty, the event's Natural Extract Zone will spotlight natural and sustainable ingredients and themes, featuring leading suppliers of herbal and plant extracts, essential oils, and raw materials.

Other industry trends, such as exosomes, which promise hair growth and skin rejuvenation, plus natural ingredients including mugwort and yuja ("Yuzu"), are gaining traction. Dermalab Co., Ltd., SC Labs, Biogenics, Inc., and DANJOUNGBIO Co. Ltd., are just some of the some of the exhibitors which will showcase their formulations and innovations addressing these trends.

Sarah Gibson, Exhibition Director said: "As a niche event, in-cosmetics Korea always focuses on providing unique solutions and inspiration for cosmetic creators in line with the movement of the industry.

"With nearly 300 Korean and international suppliers joining us to showcase thousands of ingredients at our first sell-out show, in-cosmetics Korea 2024 has everything a cosmetic creator needs in the search of new product launch. We look forward to yet another brilliant show welcoming thousands of experts from far and wide."

in-cosmetics Korea returns to Hall C, COEX, Seoul, South Korea from 24-26 July. To register to attend, visit here.

