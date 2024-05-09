



MANILA, May 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Philippines takes a momentous stride towards a greener and more sustainable future as the 10th anniversary edition of Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024, the country's largest event in renewable energy, kicks off its much-anticipated showcase. Held on 20 and 21 May, the free-to-attend expo and conference brings together industry leaders, developers, policymakers, technology experts, solution providers, investors, and innovators under one roof to catalyze the expansion of solar and storage technologies and projects in the Philippines.Amidst the global call for urgent action against climate change, the Philippines stands at the forefront of renewable energy adoption, harnessing its abundant natural resources to power a sustainable tomorrow. Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024 serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to embracing clean energy solutions and driving innovation in the energy sector.Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Pte Ltd said, "This year's Solar & Storage Live Philippines will be our biggest and best ever - over 12,000 energy professionals will walk our expanded expo floor (across 2 levels), which will showcase the latest advancements in solar and storage technologies, enjoy dynamic sessions across 5 theatres, participate in interactive workshops in our Solar Installer University and play their part in helping the Philippines achieve its energy ambitions. Quite simply, it's the place to be on 20-21 May in Manila!"Key highlights of Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024 include:- 300+ exhibitors showcasing cutting edge technologies and demonstrating the latest innovations in solar panels, energy storage systems, smart grids, and renewable energy integration solutions that are revolutionizing the way we generate, distribute, and consume electricity.- 120+ speakers covering the latest and most pressing topics on Large Scale Solar, Commercial & Industrial Rooftop Solar, Residential Rooftop Solar, Rural Electrification, T&D/Grid, Energy Storage & Batteries and EVs & EV Infrastructure across 5 theatres.- Policy and regulation updates on the regulations and policy frameworks shaping the renewable energy market in the Philippines.- Investors, financiers, and project developers offering practical advice on how to get projects off-the-ground and properly funded.- Practical workshop sessions offering tips and tricks for aspiring or existing Solar Installers across 2 days.Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone serious about helping the Philippines power its future energy ambitions.For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/solarstoragelivephprAbout Solar & Storage Live PhilippinesSolar & Storage Live Philippines is the leading event dedicated to advancing the adoption of solar and energy storage technologies in the Philippines. Organized annually, the event brings together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas, share best practices, and drive collaboration towards a sustainable energy future.About TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something. https://www.terrapinn.com/Press attendance is complimentary.Enquiries should be directed to:Christine LeeMarketing Director - AsiaTerrapinn Pte Ltdchristine.lee@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.