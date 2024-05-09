Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - This news release is disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the holdings Gale White (the "Acquiror" or "Mrs. White"). The Acquiror has acquired ownership or beneficial ownership or control over 35,235,217 common shares ("Shares") of Enerev5 Metals Corp. with head offices at 141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 340, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5 (the "Company" or "Enerev5") as a result of her husband, William F. White passing away on March 3, 2024.

Subsequent to Mr. White's passing, the Acquiror acquired ownership and control of 24,588,550 Shares as a result of a financial institution transferring Shares held in Mr. White's RIFF account to the Acquiror, the Acquiror being the beneficiary of such account. The Acquiror, being designated the Executor for the Estate of William F. White, also acquired beneficial ownership and control over an additional 10,646,667 Shares held by such estate.

The Acquiror previously directly owned 7,200,000 Shares and indirectly owned 800,000 Shares in a company jointly owned and controlled by the Acquiror and Mr. White, which represented 2.97% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Following probate, if the Acquiror were to receive all of the Shares held by the Estate of William F. White, the Acquiror would have ownership or control of 43,235,217 Shares, which represent 16.05% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, calculated on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror and certain joint actors have previously acquired the securities in the Company for investment purposes and from time to time the Acquiror and any of the joint actors may: (i) acquire additional securities of the Company, (ii) dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities they hold or may hold (iii) transfer ownership of the Shares pursuant to the terms of Mr. White's will or (iii) continue to hold their current position.

The issuance of this press release is not an admission that an entity named herein owns or controls any securities described herein or is a joint actor with any other person or company named in the early warning report referred to in this press release.

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed in connection with this matter, please contact Gale White at galerwhite@gmail.com. A copy of this report will be filed on Enerev5's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Mrs. Gale White

Email: galerwhite@gmail.com

(416) 489-5036

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208507

SOURCE: Gale R. White