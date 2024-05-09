Aark Developers, based in Dubai, with over 25 years of experience in crafting residential and hospitality properties, has announced the launch of its latest project SORA Beach Residences. The iconic property situated on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is valued at US$ 1.2 billion

Senior officials present at the Sora Beach Residences launch event in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said, "We are delighted to welcome SORA Beach Residences by Aark Developers on Al Marjan Island. A project of this stature truly reflects our commitment to creating unparalleled living experiences for residents and guests on this iconic island that reflects Ras Al Khaimah's unique natural beauty. With its sophisticated design, sprawling beach front and world-class amenities, SORA Beach Residences will further elevate the appeal of Al Marjan Island and offer an exceptional opportunity to invest in ultra-premium waterfront living. This further reinstates Ras Al Khaimah as a fast-growing investment and lifestyle destination."

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Aark Developers, said,"We have curated SORA Beach Residences as a one-of-its-kind, resort-style residences for discerning families looking for a well-balanced, luxe lifestyle. Our latest project is slated to be one of the largest properties by a private developer therefore marking a significant milestone for Aark Developers. This solidifies our commitment to UAE and we are thankful to the leadership for fueling economic growth, lifestyle upgrades, and the allure of waterfront living leading to unprecedented demand for luxury living."

SORA Beach Residences with a built-up area of 1.8M sqft and unparalleled beach access spanning 1,000 ft, will be an architectural marvel with alarger-than-life lobby atrium and a 140-feet arch making it one of the grandest atriums in the region. With 18 floors of panoramic sea views from every residence, it will be the first of its kind high-rise in Al Marjan Island. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to over 50 world-class amenities, including a private beach club, five-star dining options, a sky bar and infinity pool.

The architectural designis conceptualized by Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, the creatives behind iconic landmarks in Asia, Middle East and most recently the One Za'beel in Dubai. The timeless interiors will be done by Shalini Misra Design, an award-winning interior design practice, with offices in London, New York, Delhi and Dubai.

