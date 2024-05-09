The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) reaffirmed its commitment to addressing pressing productivity challenges with the announcement of several strategic initiatives and partnerships. These endeavors leverage global expertise and collaborative efforts in enhancing productivity and driving sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann (L) and APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra (R) (Photo: Business Wire)

In a recent milestone collaboration, the APO joined forces with the prestigious Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) to inaugurate an intensive executive leadership program tailored for National Productivity Organizations (NPOs). Held from 29 April to 3 May 2024 at INSEAD's Europe campus in Fontainebleau, France, this program was attended by 12 executive officers who lead respective NPOs under the guidance of eight global thought leaders and practitioners. Notable figures included Alexandra Roulet, former adviser to France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Phillipe Aghion, a founder of the new growth theory, who addressed emerging productivity challenges and strategic methodologies for their resolution, with a focus on prosperity through technological innovation.

APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata's inaugural remarks at the program's start underscored the critical need for the Asia-Pacific to tackle productivity challenges with resilience and innovation. The leadership framework adopts a business-centric perspective to formulate initiatives for sustainable productivity and inclusive growth. Participating NPO leaders will finalize their productivity initiative proposals within three months under the guidance and facilitation of Professor Philip Parker of INSEAD.

A strategic meeting between APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra and Secretary-General Mathias Cormann of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was held on 1 May in Paris. The discussion was also attended by other OECD officials such as Andreas Schaal, Director, Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate; Paul Schreyer, Director, Statistics and Data Directorate; and Thomas Schnöll, Deputy Chief of Staff centered on deeper collaboration on productivity enhancement, sustainability, and innovation. This marked a significant step in renewing cooperation between the APO and OECD, particularly in continuing joint projects on productivity measurement and statistics.

Building upon its membership in the OECD's Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) since 2020, the APO solidified commitment with GFP management on 2 May aimed at enhancing the capacity of APO members in productivity analysis and policy formulation. Both parties reaffirmed commitment to utilizing the GFP as a platform for policy exchanges and research collaborations.

The series of high-level engagements culminated in a productive discussion between Secretary-General Dr. Indra and General Rapporteur of France's National Council of Productivity Alain Durre, on 3 May. They explored avenues for collaboration, including bolstering policy consultancy projects and facilitating exchanges on productivity research.

These strategic initiatives and partnerships underscore the APO's dedication to equipping its members with the tools and expertise to address complex productivity challenges, driving sustainable development and prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; I.R. Iran; Japan; the ROK; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

