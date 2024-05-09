Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism: "Meet Me in Shanghai" Pop-up Event Invites Travelers at Zayed International Airport to Experience the Wonders of Shanghai

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 6 to May 20, 2024, the vibrant culture and iconic landmarks of Shanghai are being showcased at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport. The "Meet Me in Shanghai" pop-up event invites travelers to immerse themselves in a captivating interactive experience, offering a slice of Shanghai without the need to leave the terminal.

This unique event features the Shanghai Immersive Parallax Photo Booth, where visitors can immerse themselves in a dynamic 3D representation of Shanghai's famous skyline and historic streets. Complete with themed areas such as a Shanghai Coffee Shop and Xiaolongbao Shop (Xiaolongbao is a local Shanghai delicacy), the pop-up offers an interactive taste of Shanghai life and cuisine.

Adding to the excitement, visitors can participate in an Instagram contest to win spectacular prizes, including round-trip flights to Shanghai and a luxury two-night stay at the J Hotel in the iconic Shanghai Tower. Located on floors 86 through 98, these rooms offer breathtaking views of Shanghai's skyline. In the event of inclement weather, guests might even witness the mesmerizing cloud sea that occasionally envelops the city. To enter the contest, guests simply need to share their themed photos with the tags @meetinshanghai and shanghaidreamtrip.

Highlights of the event include:

Art Deco Campaign Logo : The unveiling of a new Shanghai-themed art deco-style campaign logo.

: The unveiling of a new Shanghai-themed art deco-style campaign logo. Polaroid Photos & Shanghai Style Postcards : Guests can take home unique memories with instant Polaroid photos and collectible postcards.

: Guests can take home unique memories with instant Polaroid photos and collectible postcards. Interactive Speech Bubbles: Engaging prompts such as "Meet me in Shanghai", alongside a brand-new campaign to be unveiled at the airport, encourage visitors to capture and share their experiences.

Zayed International Airport serves as a global hub, hosting over 30 airlines and connecting travelers from Europe, Asia, and beyond. Renowned for its world-class facilities and strategic location, the airport is an ideal venue for showcasing Shanghai's rich cultural tapestry to an international audience. As a major hub for European travelers looking to explore new destinations, this event offers a unique opportunity for passengers to immerse themselves in the enchanting modern metropolis of Shanghai, even during their transit.

The event aims to not only show Shanghai as a top tourist destination but also to enhance cultural exchange and excitement about travel. "Shanghai is a city of contrast, where the past meets the future. We invite everyone to explore this dynamic through our immersive pop-up experience," said an official from Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

For more details on the event and the Instagram contest rules, visit the Meet in Shanghai website.

About Shanghai Tourism

Shanghai is a bustling metropolis known for its stunning skyline, rich history, and vibrant cultural scene. From ancient temples and historic landmarks like The Bund to modern attractions such as Shanghai Disneyland, the city offers endless opportunities for exploration and enjoyment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408516/webwxgetmsgimg.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-me-in-shanghai-pop-up-event-invites-travelers-at-zayed-international-airport-to-experience-the-wonders-of-shanghai-302140730.html