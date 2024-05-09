Simon Horrocks joins Talkdesk as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) leader to help drive the company's ongoing growth and expansion as an artificial intelligence (AI) leader in customer experience (CX).

Talkdesk, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced that Simon Horrocks has joined Talkdesk as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) leader to help drive the company's ongoing growth and expansion as an artificial intelligence (AI) leader in customer experience (CX).

Horrocks joins Talkdesk with over 30 years of sales experience managing teams for startups and large organizations in APAC. Based in Sydney, Australia, he is focused on go-to-market acceleration and business expansion for Talkdesk in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Southeast Asia. Horrocks' appointment further highlights the company's commitment to being an AI-first CX leader in APAC, as Talkdesk finalizes plans for a regional cloud in Australia and additional regional expansion.

Horrocks joined Talkdesk from Harness.io, where he led the charge in the APAC market as the U.S.-based software delivery platform start-up looked to make its mark in the region. Previously, he worked with several leading and prominent technology companies in APAC, including, AppDynamics, Cisco, IBM, and ScienceLogic.

In addition to Horrocks' hire, Talkdesk recently promoted Miles Ennis to global sales leader and announced Munil Shah as the company's chief technology officer (CTO). The appointments follow recent news of Talkdesk launching several groundbreaking and industry-first generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovations in CX, including Talkdesk Ascend Connect, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking, Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail, and Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare. Under these new leaders, Talkdesk will capitalize on an extensive global opportunity as companies look to the power of GenAI to help them innovate and expand their businesses, improve customer experiences, and streamline operations.

Talkdesk operates at the forefront of the CX industry, helping companies globally to benefit from a new era of automation and intelligence with contact center solutions powered by Talkdesk AI.

The company was named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report for Contact Center category with over 1,800 five-star reviews and ranked #1 in multiple categories, including Enterprise Results and Usability Index for Contact Center Workforce, based on customers' authentic feedback. Most recently, TrustRadius recognized Talkdesk with 2024 Top Rated Awards for contact center, call center workforce optimization, call recording, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

Supporting Quotes

William Welch, president and chief operating officer of Talkdesk, said, "APAC is an important market for Talkdesk. With Simon in this critical leadership position in our sales organization, we can drive further growth and success in the region. GenAI offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to elevate customer experience, and Talkdesk will be able to help more organizations globally to reap the benefits."

Simon Horrocks, vice president of APAC at Talkdesk, commented: "Talkdesk is at the forefront of GenAI innovations in the contact center at a time when businesses need to deliver seamless CX more than ever. Talkdesk is already used by some of the largest banks, e-tailers, and BPOs in APAC, and I'm honored to join the company at such an exciting time, to continue the company's global expansion momentum."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contacts:

Media:

