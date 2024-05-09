Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2023 Final Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that the final dividend for 2023 of 2.125c approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024, will be paid on 5 June 2024 to all shareholders on the register of members on 10 May 2024.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

