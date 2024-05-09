Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2023 Final Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that the final dividend for 2023 of 2.125c approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024, will be paid on 5 June 2024 to all shareholders on the register of members on 10 May 2024.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000 ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

