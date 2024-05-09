The new MLPE from Tigo is designed to support commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar projects. From pv magazine USA Tigo Energy announced a new line of module-level power electronics (MLPE), the Tigo TS4-X line. The MLPE product line is designed to support newer high-powered solar modules with power ratings up to 800 W. "The installers operating at the cutting edge of solar are pushing the envelope on system output as well as cost, and the TS4-X closes an important gap at the top end of the module performance spectrum," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. The ...

