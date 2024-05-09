Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09
9 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
8 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,389
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
712.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
704.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
707.4707p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,664,505 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,791,667 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
444
705.00
09:55:23
OD_7yHonRw-00
XLON
197
704.00
09:57:41
OD_7yHpNLN-00
XLON
400
704.00
09:57:41
OD_7yHpNLO-01
XLON
99
706.00
10:30:04
OD_7yHxWnq-00
CHIX
51
706.00
10:39:47
OD_7yHzyTR-00
XLON
338
706.00
10:39:47
OD_7yHzyTR-02
XLON
92
706.00
10:39:47
OD_7yHzyTS-00
XLON
416
705.00
11:12:00
OD_7yI85NU-00
CHIX
298
706.00
12:00:07
OD_7yIKCN3-00
XLON
240
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdf-00
XLON
22
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdg-01
XLON
48
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdh-00
CHIX
141
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdi-00
XLON
359
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdj-00
CHIX
29
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdj-02
CHIX
92
704.00
13:33:21
OD_7yIhfdk-01
CHIX
881
706.00
14:29:45
OD_7yIvruz-00
XLON
416
706.00
14:29:45
OD_7yIvrv0-00
CHIX
440
706.00
14:29:45
OD_7yIvrv0-02
XLON
254
705.00
14:29:45
OD_7yIvrzl-00
AQXE
569
705.00
14:29:45
OD_7yIvrzl-02
XLON
123
707.00
14:33:45
OD_7yIwsOV-00
XLON
555
707.00
14:33:45
OD_7yIwsOV-02
XLON
242
707.00
14:41:50
OD_7yIyuZ5-00
CHIX
314
710.00
15:25:54
OD_7yJA0Y9-00
AQXE
631
709.00
15:25:55
OD_7yJA0bt-00
XLON
191
709.00
15:25:55
OD_7yJA0bt-02
CHIX
316
709.00
15:25:55
OD_7yJA0bu-00
CHIX
207
711.00
16:01:59
OD_7yJJ5bd-00
XLON
390
711.00
16:01:59
OD_7yJJ5bd-02
XLON
297
711.00
16:06:01
OD_7yJK6Yr-00
XLON
227
711.00
16:06:01
OD_7yJK6Yr-02
XLON
306
711.00
16:10:04
OD_7yJL7mC-00
XLON
374
710.00
16:14:47
OD_7yJMJM0-00
BATE
372
709.00
16:14:52
OD_7yJMKgv-00
XLON
184
709.00
16:14:55
OD_7yJMLee-00
AQXE
215
709.00
16:15:00
OD_7yJMMjo-00
XLON
92
709.00
16:15:00
OD_7yJMMjo-02
AQXE
66
709.00
16:15:00
OD_7yJMMjo-04
TRQX
694
710.00
16:29:22
OD_7yJPz0F-00
XLON
561
710.00
16:29:22
OD_7yJPz0G-01
CHIX
152
710.00
16:29:36
OD_7yJQ2dM-00
AQXE
54
712.00
16:29:47
OD_7yJQ5X9-00
AQXE