Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
09.05.24
08:13 Uhr
8,200 Euro
+0,150
+1,86 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,50009:42
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 08:06
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

9 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

8 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,389

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

712.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

704.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

707.4707p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,664,505 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,791,667 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

444

705.00

09:55:23

OD_7yHonRw-00

XLON

197

704.00

09:57:41

OD_7yHpNLN-00

XLON

400

704.00

09:57:41

OD_7yHpNLO-01

XLON

99

706.00

10:30:04

OD_7yHxWnq-00

CHIX

51

706.00

10:39:47

OD_7yHzyTR-00

XLON

338

706.00

10:39:47

OD_7yHzyTR-02

XLON

92

706.00

10:39:47

OD_7yHzyTS-00

XLON

416

705.00

11:12:00

OD_7yI85NU-00

CHIX

298

706.00

12:00:07

OD_7yIKCN3-00

XLON

240

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdf-00

XLON

22

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdg-01

XLON

48

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdh-00

CHIX

141

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdi-00

XLON

359

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdj-00

CHIX

29

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdj-02

CHIX

92

704.00

13:33:21

OD_7yIhfdk-01

CHIX

881

706.00

14:29:45

OD_7yIvruz-00

XLON

416

706.00

14:29:45

OD_7yIvrv0-00

CHIX

440

706.00

14:29:45

OD_7yIvrv0-02

XLON

254

705.00

14:29:45

OD_7yIvrzl-00

AQXE

569

705.00

14:29:45

OD_7yIvrzl-02

XLON

123

707.00

14:33:45

OD_7yIwsOV-00

XLON

555

707.00

14:33:45

OD_7yIwsOV-02

XLON

242

707.00

14:41:50

OD_7yIyuZ5-00

CHIX

314

710.00

15:25:54

OD_7yJA0Y9-00

AQXE

631

709.00

15:25:55

OD_7yJA0bt-00

XLON

191

709.00

15:25:55

OD_7yJA0bt-02

CHIX

316

709.00

15:25:55

OD_7yJA0bu-00

CHIX

207

711.00

16:01:59

OD_7yJJ5bd-00

XLON

390

711.00

16:01:59

OD_7yJJ5bd-02

XLON

297

711.00

16:06:01

OD_7yJK6Yr-00

XLON

227

711.00

16:06:01

OD_7yJK6Yr-02

XLON

306

711.00

16:10:04

OD_7yJL7mC-00

XLON

374

710.00

16:14:47

OD_7yJMJM0-00

BATE

372

709.00

16:14:52

OD_7yJMKgv-00

XLON

184

709.00

16:14:55

OD_7yJMLee-00

AQXE

215

709.00

16:15:00

OD_7yJMMjo-00

XLON

92

709.00

16:15:00

OD_7yJMMjo-02

AQXE

66

709.00

16:15:00

OD_7yJMMjo-04

TRQX

694

710.00

16:29:22

OD_7yJPz0F-00

XLON

561

710.00

16:29:22

OD_7yJPz0G-01

CHIX

152

710.00

16:29:36

OD_7yJQ2dM-00

AQXE

54

712.00

16:29:47

OD_7yJQ5X9-00

AQXE


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.