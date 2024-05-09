Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
09 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6260     GBP1.3960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6100     GBP1.3860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6207     GBP1.3926

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,015,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     58   1.6180        XDUB     10:55:52      00028880816TRDU1 
   3,804   1.6180        XDUB     10:55:52      00028880817TRDU1 
     719   1.6180        XDUB     10:55:52      00028880818TRDU1 
   2,200   1.6180        XDUB     10:55:52      00028880819TRDU1 
   2,372   1.6220        XDUB     11:52:36      00028881008TRDU1 
   3,866   1.6220        XDUB     11:53:03      00028881010TRDU1 
     365   1.6220        XDUB     11:53:03      00028881011TRDU1 
   4,272   1.6140        XDUB     12:34:49      00028881271TRDU1 
   2,099   1.6100        XDUB     12:59:16      00028881396TRDU1 
   2,108   1.6100        XDUB     13:33:40      00028881520TRDU1 
     89   1.6100        XDUB     13:33:40      00028881521TRDU1 
     204   1.6100        XDUB     13:33:40      00028881522TRDU1 
   1,798   1.6100        XDUB     13:33:40      00028881523TRDU1 
   2,071   1.6100        XDUB     13:33:40      00028881525TRDU1 
   2,291   1.6260        XDUB     14:22:07      00028881740TRDU1 
   2,503   1.6240        XDUB     14:32:00      00028881833TRDU1 
   2,473   1.6240        XDUB     14:38:54      00028881877TRDU1 
   2,369   1.6220        XDUB     14:40:57      00028881894TRDU1 
   4,237   1.6220        XDUB     14:40:57      00028881895TRDU1 
   2,259   1.6240        XDUB     15:10:51      00028882188TRDU1 
   5,083   1.6220        XDUB     15:12:46      00028882202TRDU1 
     963   1.6260        XDUB     15:41:17      00028882371TRDU1 
   1,512   1.6260        XDUB     15:41:17      00028882372TRDU1 
   2,281   1.6260        XDUB     15:51:13      00028882495TRDU1 
   6,914   1.6240        XDUB     15:51:25      00028882502TRDU1 
     499   1.6260        XDUB     16:24:09      00028882665TRDU1 
   1,750   1.6260        XDUB     16:24:09      00028882666TRDU1 
     32   1.6260        XDUB     16:24:09      00028882667TRDU1 
   1,750   1.6260        XDUB     16:24:21      00028882668TRDU1 
   1,900   1.6260        XDUB     16:24:21      00028882669TRDU1 
     159   1.6220        XDUB     16:27:40      00028882692TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,989   1.3900        XLON     10:41:43      00028880755TRDU1 
   2,951   1.3960        XLON     11:52:51      00028881009TRDU1 
   2,935   1.3860        XLON     12:34:49      00028881272TRDU1 
     57   1.3860        XLON     12:59:16      00028881394TRDU1 
   2,923   1.3860        XLON     12:59:16      00028881395TRDU1 
   1,795   1.3860        XLON     13:33:40      00028881524TRDU1 
   1,223   1.3860        XLON     13:33:40      00028881526TRDU1 
   3,025   1.3940        XLON     14:30:00      00028881806TRDU1 
   2,951   1.3940        XLON     14:30:00      00028881807TRDU1 
   2,935   1.3960        XLON     14:57:09      00028882116TRDU1 
   3,053   1.3960        XLON     15:12:46      00028882201TRDU1 
   3,178   1.3960        XLON     15:51:25      00028882501TRDU1 
   4,985   1.3960        XLON     16:24:46      00028882671TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  320350 
EQS News ID:  1899189 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
