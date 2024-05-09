DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6260 GBP1.3960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6100 GBP1.3860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6207 GBP1.3926

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,015,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 58 1.6180 XDUB 10:55:52 00028880816TRDU1 3,804 1.6180 XDUB 10:55:52 00028880817TRDU1 719 1.6180 XDUB 10:55:52 00028880818TRDU1 2,200 1.6180 XDUB 10:55:52 00028880819TRDU1 2,372 1.6220 XDUB 11:52:36 00028881008TRDU1 3,866 1.6220 XDUB 11:53:03 00028881010TRDU1 365 1.6220 XDUB 11:53:03 00028881011TRDU1 4,272 1.6140 XDUB 12:34:49 00028881271TRDU1 2,099 1.6100 XDUB 12:59:16 00028881396TRDU1 2,108 1.6100 XDUB 13:33:40 00028881520TRDU1 89 1.6100 XDUB 13:33:40 00028881521TRDU1 204 1.6100 XDUB 13:33:40 00028881522TRDU1 1,798 1.6100 XDUB 13:33:40 00028881523TRDU1 2,071 1.6100 XDUB 13:33:40 00028881525TRDU1 2,291 1.6260 XDUB 14:22:07 00028881740TRDU1 2,503 1.6240 XDUB 14:32:00 00028881833TRDU1 2,473 1.6240 XDUB 14:38:54 00028881877TRDU1 2,369 1.6220 XDUB 14:40:57 00028881894TRDU1 4,237 1.6220 XDUB 14:40:57 00028881895TRDU1 2,259 1.6240 XDUB 15:10:51 00028882188TRDU1 5,083 1.6220 XDUB 15:12:46 00028882202TRDU1 963 1.6260 XDUB 15:41:17 00028882371TRDU1 1,512 1.6260 XDUB 15:41:17 00028882372TRDU1 2,281 1.6260 XDUB 15:51:13 00028882495TRDU1 6,914 1.6240 XDUB 15:51:25 00028882502TRDU1 499 1.6260 XDUB 16:24:09 00028882665TRDU1 1,750 1.6260 XDUB 16:24:09 00028882666TRDU1 32 1.6260 XDUB 16:24:09 00028882667TRDU1 1,750 1.6260 XDUB 16:24:21 00028882668TRDU1 1,900 1.6260 XDUB 16:24:21 00028882669TRDU1 159 1.6220 XDUB 16:27:40 00028882692TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,989 1.3900 XLON 10:41:43 00028880755TRDU1 2,951 1.3960 XLON 11:52:51 00028881009TRDU1 2,935 1.3860 XLON 12:34:49 00028881272TRDU1 57 1.3860 XLON 12:59:16 00028881394TRDU1 2,923 1.3860 XLON 12:59:16 00028881395TRDU1 1,795 1.3860 XLON 13:33:40 00028881524TRDU1 1,223 1.3860 XLON 13:33:40 00028881526TRDU1 3,025 1.3940 XLON 14:30:00 00028881806TRDU1 2,951 1.3940 XLON 14:30:00 00028881807TRDU1 2,935 1.3960 XLON 14:57:09 00028882116TRDU1 3,053 1.3960 XLON 15:12:46 00028882201TRDU1 3,178 1.3960 XLON 15:51:25 00028882501TRDU1 4,985 1.3960 XLON 16:24:46 00028882671TRDU1

