JP Jenkins Ltd

e-therapeutics plc shares now trading on JP Jenkins



09-May-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



9th May 2024 JPJ: ETX ISIN: GB00B2823H99 e-therapeutics plc ("e-therapeutics" or "ETX" or the "Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 9th May 2024 - e-therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX), a company integrating computational power and biological data to discover life-transforming RNAi medicines, today announces its shares ("ETX") ( https://www.etherapeutics.co.uk/ ) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. e-therapeutics plc is based at 4 Kingdom Street, London, England, W2 6BD and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 04304473. e-therapeutics plc ("ETX") combines computation and RNAi to discover and develop life-transforming medicines. The Company's computational platform allows ETX to discover better medicines faster through generation of novel insights and increased automation across all stages of drug development. The Company has specialist expertise and a robust position in applying computation to biology. Its computational approaches have been extensively validated through generation of data from pipeline programs and successful drug discovery collaborations with biopharma companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV, and iTeos Therapeutics. The Company is progressing a therapeutic pipeline of highly differentiated RNAi candidates across a variety of therapeutic areas with high unmet need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and dry age-related macular degeneration. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00B2823H99), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/e-therapeutics-plc/). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "ETX's transition from AIM to the JP Jenkins venue marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to enhance accessibility and liquidity for their shareholders and investors. We are very excited to have ETX join our share trading venue. The company plays an important part within the UK's medicinal and pharmaceutical sector. The team has been fantastic to work with and we look forward to a bright future for ETX on our platform." For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited e-therapeutics plc Contact: Veronika Oswald (Director) Timothy Bretherton (CFO) +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Tel: +44 (0)20 4551 8888





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



