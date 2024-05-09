Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with oneZero, the leading multi-asset class enterprise trading technology provider for banks and financial institutions.

The partnership is set to build upon the existing, proven integration between oneZero and Options Activ's consolidated data service, streamlining the experience for mutual customers with bespoke API connectivity between Options' multi-asset class normalized and historical market data, and oneZero's multi-asset class liquidity, aggregation and risk management solutions which facilitate tens of millions of trades per day. Leveraging Options' normalised market access data model, oneZero customers will be able to use the Hub to distribute pricing and risk across a wider range of asset classes with an accelerated time to market.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "At Options, our commitment to excellence, innovation, and ensuring clients thrive in an ever-evolving financial market is the cornerstone of our business. We are delighted to continue that mission with oneZero. Together, we seek to empower traders and financial institutions with the industry's most comprehensive multi-asset asset class trading technology solution. The integration of our market data solutions with oneZero's state-of-the-art modular risk and price distribution platform will be a game-changer, providing unparalleled access to multi-asset class liquidity."

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero, said: "oneZero's partnership with Options exemplifies our commitment to continuously improving the liquidity-neutral EcoSystem that we have been building on behalf of our clients. It is our goal to provide a partner framework where oneZero clients can seamlessly access value-added services. In the modern banking and brokerage environment, being able to offer an array of asset classes, and rapidly evolving that asset class offering to catch market trends, is essential. Our accessible data framework provides the flexibility for our clients to access the market data vendors they require, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Options."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnerships with Magtia and Trader Evolution, its achievement of a new Microsoft Cloud Security specialization and its partnership with Dukascopy

oneZero recently announced the extension of their Data Partners network with other vendors that add value to the trade lifecycle for clients, including with TRAction for trade reporting, and with New Change FX for regulated reference data for reporting.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

oneZero:

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

www.onezero.com

