The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.05.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.05.2024Aktien1 CA17965L1004 Clairvest Group Inc.2 CA91707P2089 Urbana Corp.3 US0734633094 Beachbody Company Inc.4 US98956A1051 Zeta Global Holdings Corp.5 ES0627797915 EDP Renováveis S.A. BZR6 CA6076772004 Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.7 CA90109P2044 TUT Fitness Group Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU85223AD42 Block Inc.2 FR001400Q494 Caisse Francaise de Financement Local3 US126650ED80 CVS Health Corp.4 US29366MAG33 Entergy Arkansas LLC5 US517834AJ61 Las Vegas Sands Corp.6 US191216DR86 The Coca-Cola Co.7 US487836CA47 Kellanova Co.8 US517834AK35 Las Vegas Sands Corp.9 XS2818290509 The Coca-Cola Co.10 US191216DS69 The Coca-Cola Co.11 US251526CW79 Deutsche Bank AG12 AT0000A3CTX2 Erste Group Bank AG13 XS2815948695 The Coca-Cola Co.14 USU1852LAN74 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.15 US126650EC08 CVS Health Corp.16 US126650EB25 CVS Health Corp.17 DE000A382954 Investitions- und Strukturbank Rheinland-Pfalz (ISB)18 XS2811886584 Kellanova Co.19 XS2815980664 Lloyds Banking Group PLC20 DE000NLB4233 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-21 DE000NLB4217 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-22 DE000NLB42Z2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-23 DE000NLB42X7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-24 DE000NLB42V1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-25 DE000NWB0AV0 NRW.BANK26 US191216DT43 The Coca-Cola Co.27 XS2805361560 Bayerische Landesbank28 DE000CZ45YM8 Commerzbank AG29 US126650EE63 CVS Health Corp.30 IE000IHURBR0 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term € Corp UCITS ETF31 IE000LX17BP9 iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term € Corp UCITS ETF