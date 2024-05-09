The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.05.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.05.2024
Aktien
1 CA17965L1004 Clairvest Group Inc.
2 CA91707P2089 Urbana Corp.
3 US0734633094 Beachbody Company Inc.
4 US98956A1051 Zeta Global Holdings Corp.
5 ES0627797915 EDP Renováveis S.A. BZR
6 CA6076772004 Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.
7 CA90109P2044 TUT Fitness Group Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU85223AD42 Block Inc.
2 FR001400Q494 Caisse Francaise de Financement Local
3 US126650ED80 CVS Health Corp.
4 US29366MAG33 Entergy Arkansas LLC
5 US517834AJ61 Las Vegas Sands Corp.
6 US191216DR86 The Coca-Cola Co.
7 US487836CA47 Kellanova Co.
8 US517834AK35 Las Vegas Sands Corp.
9 XS2818290509 The Coca-Cola Co.
10 US191216DS69 The Coca-Cola Co.
11 US251526CW79 Deutsche Bank AG
12 AT0000A3CTX2 Erste Group Bank AG
13 XS2815948695 The Coca-Cola Co.
14 USU1852LAN74 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
15 US126650EC08 CVS Health Corp.
16 US126650EB25 CVS Health Corp.
17 DE000A382954 Investitions- und Strukturbank Rheinland-Pfalz (ISB)
18 XS2811886584 Kellanova Co.
19 XS2815980664 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
20 DE000NLB4233 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
21 DE000NLB4217 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
22 DE000NLB42Z2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
23 DE000NLB42X7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
24 DE000NLB42V1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
25 DE000NWB0AV0 NRW.BANK
26 US191216DT43 The Coca-Cola Co.
27 XS2805361560 Bayerische Landesbank
28 DE000CZ45YM8 Commerzbank AG
29 US126650EE63 CVS Health Corp.
30 IE000IHURBR0 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term € Corp UCITS ETF
31 IE000LX17BP9 iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term € Corp UCITS ETF
