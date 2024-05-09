DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1383 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 257174 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 320554 EQS News ID: 1899649 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 09, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)