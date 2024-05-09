Kintetsu World Express: KWE to Open a New CFS in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express (Benelux) B.V. (KWE Benelux), a Benelux subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., will construct and begin operating a new air cargo terminal in 2024, aiming to further increase air cargo handling volume in the future.

New Kintetsu World Express Cargo Terminal at Schiphol Airport

Artist impression of the upcoming new warehouse in Amsterdam. © WDP

Currently, KWE Benelux Amsterdam Branch operates two facilities on the Westpoort industrial estate. Warehouse 1 (10,811?) and Warehouse 2 (4,423?) are located approximately 10km from Schiphol Airport. The logistics operations in Warehouse 2 will be merged into building 1 and the new CFS. This will provide an opportunity to streamline operations and provide improved logistics and air cargo services to our clients.

The new terminal is strategically positioned in Schiphol Airport's cargo area, close to airline cargo facilities. It will begin in-house Unit Load Device (ULD) build-up and breakdown of air consolidation cargo to accommodate a wide range of goods. Additionally, the terminal will feature a GDP-certified temperature control facility for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that require advanced temperature control. It will also hold TAPA certification to ensure the security of customers' cargo.

The new warehouse facility was designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind. It will feature construction using wood and Xcarb?*¹? steel and will be equipped with solar panels on the roof. Upon completion, the building will be BREEAM® certified?*²? Excellent.

By initiating cargo handling at our own terminal, we aim to expand our air import/export business, enhance our presence in Europe, and increase the volume of cargo handled between Europe, Asia and the Americas.

We will continue to utilize our global network to provide world-class logistics services.

*¹ Recycled and renewable low-carbon emission steel from ArcelorMittal. "Green Steel," which emits significantly less CO2 during manufacturing than conventional steel. Certificates are issued for reductions achieved through technologies that reduce the use of coal by recovering flue gas containing hydrogen and feeding it into the blast furnace, and by producing bio-coke as a substitute for coal.

*² The BRE Environmental Assessment Method, developed by the British Building Research Foundation in 1990, is a tool for evaluating the sustainability of buildings, communities, and infrastructure. It evaluates buildings in 10 categories, including energy, health and comfort, water, materials, and waste, and rates them on a 5-point scale: Pass, Good, Very Good, Excellent, and Outstanding.



Location Folkstonweg 65 1118LN Schiphol-Rijk Lessor WDP Development NL N.V. Area 18,270?(office 735? warehouse 9,175?) Scheduled Opening December 2024

Contact Information

Mike Trejo

(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.