An Austrian research team has demonstrated lightweight, flexible and ultra-thin perovskite solar technology in palm-sized autonomous drones, showcasing the stability and energy-harvesting potential of the technology. The champion single junction cell in the study had an open-circuit voltage of 1. 15 V and 20. 1% efficiency. A team from Johannes Kepler University Linz has developed lead halide perovskite solar cells that measure less than 2. 5 µm thick with a champion specific PV power density of 44 W/g, and an average performance of 41 W/g, which they were able to integrate into modules to power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...