mAbxience Appoints Jurgen Van Broeck as New CEO

MADRID, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mAbxience, a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jurgen Van Broeck as Chief Executive Officer. Jurgen, who has served as Global Commercial Director since June 2023, brings a great deal of experience and a proven track record in the pharmaceutical and biosimilars industries.

Prior to his new role, Jurgen has been at the forefront of mAbxience's strategic initiatives, overseeing all commercial, business development and market access activities. He has been instrumental in steering the company's strategic partnering and establishing the growth trajectory of our CDMO services. Under his leadership, mAbxience has successfully enhanced its global presence and continued to excel in delivering accessible, high-quality medicines worldwide.

Jurgen joined mAbxience with nearly two decades of extensive experience in the healthcare sector, including significant roles at multinational corporations such as Merck and Mundipharma. His expertise has been particularly impactful in the launch of the first immunology biosimilar across multiple regions, in driving substantial in- and out-licensing deals and steering commercial operations in multiple regions.

Jurgen commented on his new role, saying, "I am honored to lead mAbxience in this exciting growth phase of the company as we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do. Our mission to provide quality, affordable biological medicines and deliver worldclass CDMO services, remain at the core of our strategy. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to advance our pipeline, expand our global footprint and become a world known CDMO for biologics."

mAbxience remains committed to its mission of enhancing the quality of life through universal access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals. With a robust product pipeline and strategic partnerships across over 100 markets, mAbxience is set to maintain its trajectory as a leading force in the global biopharmaceutical landscape under Jurgen's leadership.

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a Spanish-based company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. In August 2022, Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma entered into an agreement whereby Fresenius Kabi acquired a majority stake of mAbxience, making it a global, vertically integrated biotechnology company. Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the global health care organization Fresenius.

For more insights into mAbxience, our biosimilars and CDMO business, please visit our website (www.mabxience.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408752/Jurgen_Van_Broeck.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mabxience-appoints-jurgen-van-broeck-as-new-ceo-302141069.html