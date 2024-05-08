JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Redwire will live stream a presentation with slides on May 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Please use the link below to follow along with the live stream: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8AZMVZ7u

"During the first quarter we executed on our 2024 growth strategy as planned, resulting in both record revenue of $87.8 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA1," stated Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redwire. "We've started the year strong with many large, transformative opportunities in the pipeline."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased 52.4% to $87.8 million, as compared to $57.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Loss for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.8 million to $(8.1) million, as compared to $(7.3) million for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the first quarter of 2024 was flat with the first quarter of 2023 at $4.3 million.

for the first quarter of 2024 was flat with the first quarter of 2023 at $4.3 million. On a last twelve month (LTM) basis, Book-to-Bill 2 ratio was 1.11 as of the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 1.76 as of the first quarter of 2023.

ratio was 1.11 as of the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 1.76 as of the first quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2024 improved by $16.8 million to $2.8 million, as compared to net cash (used in) operating activities of $(14.0) million for the first quarter of 2023.

Free Cash Flow3 for the first quarter of 2024 improved by $15.2 million to $0.4 million, as compared to $(14.8) million for the first quarter of 2023.

2024 Forecast

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Redwire affirms that it is forecasting revenues of $300 million.

"Redwire has started 2024 strong, with record first quarter revenue of $87.8 million, a 52.4% improvement year-over-year," said Jonathan Baliff, Chief Financial Officer of Redwire. "We achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA3 of $4.3 million, a significant sequential increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Importantly, we achieved a positive net cash flow from operations of $2.8 million and positive Free Cash Flow3 of $0.4 million while investing record amounts for first quarter Research & Development and CapEx. We expect continued momentum throughout the year with more than $600 million in organic bids already submitted in 2024, as we continue to scale and diversify our business on a proven path to profitability."

_________________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not measures of results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliation tables included in this press release for details regarding these Non-GAAP measures. 2 Book-to-bill is a key business measure. Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" and the tables included in this press release for additional information. 3 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not measures of results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliation tables included in this press release for details regarding these Non-GAAP measures.

About Redwire Corporation

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire's proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire's approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, acquisition deal costs, acquisition integration costs, acquisition earnout costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustment related to deferred revenue, severance costs, capital market and advisory fees, litigation-related expenses, write-off of long-lived assets, equity-based compensation, committed equity facility transaction costs, debt financing costs, and warrant liability change in fair value adjustments. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for the incremental Adjusted EBITDA that acquired businesses would have contributed for the periods presented if such acquisitions had occurred on January 1 of the year in which they occurred. Accordingly, historical financial information for the businesses acquired includes pro forma adjustments calculated in a manner consistent with the concepts of Article 8 of Regulation S-X, which are ultimately added back in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow is computed as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We use Free Cash Flow as a useful indicator of liquidity to evaluate our period-over-period operating cash generation that will be used to service our debt, and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities and/or acquisitions, among other uses. Free Cash Flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance, and it should not be inferred that the entire amount of Free Cash Flow is available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure. We believe Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful insights into the impact of strategic acquisitions as well as an indicative run rate of the Company's future operating performance.

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") to assess the financial performance of the Company, monitor relevant trends and support financial, operational and strategic decision-making. Management frequently monitors and evaluates KPIs against internal targets, core business objectives as well as industry peers and may, on occasion, change the mix or calculation of KPIs to better align with the business, its operating environment, standard industry metrics or other considerations. If the Company changes the method by which it calculates or presents a KPI, prior period disclosures are recast to conform to current presentation.

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,569 $ 30,278 Accounts receivable, net 18,988 32,411 Contract assets 39,554 36,961 Inventory 1,612 1,516 Income tax receivable 636 636 Prepaid insurance 687 1,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,869 6,428 Total current assets 99,915 109,313 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,463 and $6,538, respectively 15,899 15,909 Right-of-use assets 12,350 13,181 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,247 and $18,509, respectively 62,004 62,985 Goodwill 65,310 65,757 Equity method investments 3,589 3,613 Other non-current assets 475 511 Total assets $ 259,542 $ 271,269 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,059 $ 18,573 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 780 1,378 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,624 3,737 Short-term finance lease liabilities 451 439 Accrued expenses 30,734 32,902 Deferred revenue 37,172 52,645 Other current liabilities 2,593 2,362 Total current liabilities 103,413 112,036 Long-term debt, net 89,742 86,842 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,455 12,302 Long-term finance lease liabilities 1,140 1,137 Warrant liabilities 4,400 3,325 Deferred tax liabilities 2,440 2,402 Other non-current liabilities 416 400 Total liabilities $ 213,006 $ 218,444 REDWIRE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 125,292.00 shares authorized; 93,890.20 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation preference of $187,780 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. $ 96,106 $ 96,106 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,874,708 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 65,578,724 and 65,546,174 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7 7 Treasury stock, 373,420 and 353,470 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1,007 ) (951 ) Additional paid-in capital 190,858 188,323 Accumulated deficit (241,886 ) (233,791 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,236 2,903 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (49,792 ) (43,509 ) Noncontrolling interests 222 228 Total equity (deficit) (49,570 ) (43,281 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and equity (deficit) $ 259,542 $ 271,269

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 87,792 $ 57,605 Cost of sales 72,967 43,388 Gross margin 14,825 14,217 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,362 16,038 Transaction expenses - 9 Research and development 1,040 388 Operating income (loss) (3,577 ) (2,218 ) Interest expense, net 2,918 2,644 Other (income) expense, net 1,492 2,427 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,987 ) (7,289 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 109 (31 ) Net income (loss) (8,096 ) (7,258 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation (8,095 ) (7,258 ) Less: dividends on Convertible Preferred Stock 3,043 4,366 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (11,138 ) $ (11,624 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 65,572,286 64,280,631 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to Redwire Corporation $ (8,095 ) $ (7,258 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax (672 ) 418 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (672 ) 418 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,767 ) $ (6,840 )

REDWIRE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) (8,096 ) (7,258 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,753 2,466 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 170 146 Equity-based compensation expense 2,535 1,958 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of committed equity facility - (106 ) (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrants 1,075 2,784 Deferred provision (benefit) for income taxes 98 (131 ) Non-cash lease expense 12 26 Non-cash interest expense - 384 Other 397 94 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 13,174 3,394 (Increase) decrease in contract assets (2,981 ) (9,423 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory (100 ) 18 (Increase) decrease in prepaid insurance 396 827 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 427 (183 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,929 (3,627 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (15,413 ) (4,844 ) Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities (84 ) (39 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 472 23 Increase (decrease) in notes payable to sellers - (557 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,764 (14,048 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (1,561 ) (787 ) Purchase of intangible assets (806 ) (12 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,367 ) (799 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds received from debt 5,000 - Repayments of debt (2,793 ) (1,094 ) Repayment of finance leases (119 ) (77 ) Payment of committed equity facility transaction costs - (571 ) Payments of issuance costs related to convertible preferred stock - (52 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings on share-based awards (56 ) - Payment of contingent earnout - (443 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,032 (2,237 ) Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (138 ) 41 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,291 (17,043 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,278 28,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,569 $ 11,273

REDWIRE CORPORATION

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

Unaudited Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA The following table presents the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (8,096 ) $ (7,258 ) Interest expense, net 2,918 2,644 Income tax expense (benefit) 109 (31 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,753 2,466 Acquisition deal costs (i) - 9 Acquisition integration costs (i) - 306 Purchase accounting fair value adjustment related to deferred revenue (ii) - 15 Severance costs (iii) 8 144 Capital market and advisory fees (iv) 2,278 1,388 Litigation-related expenses (v) 701 25 Equity-based compensation (vi) 2,535 1,958 Committed equity facility transaction costs (vii) - (106 ) Warrant liability change in fair value adjustment (viii) 1,075 2,784 Adjusted EBITDA 4,281 4,344 Pro forma impact on Adjusted EBITDA (ix) - - Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,281 $ 4,344

i. Redwire incurred acquisition costs including due diligence, integration costs and additional expenses related to pre-acquisition activity. ii. Redwire recorded adjustments related to the impact of recognizing deferred revenue at fair value as part of the purchase accounting for previous acquisitions. ii. Redwire incurred severance costs related to separation agreements entered into with former employees. iv. Redwire incurred capital market and advisory fees related to advisors assisting with transitional activities associated with becoming a public company, such as implementation of internal controls over financial reporting, and the internalization of corporate services, including, but not limited to, implementing enhanced enterprise resource planning systems. v. Redwire incurred expenses related to securities litigation. vi. Redwire incurred expenses related to equity-based compensation under Redwire's equity-based compensation plan. vii. Redwire incurred expenses related to the committed equity facility with B. Riley, which includes consideration paid to enter into the Purchase Agreement as well as changes in fair value recognized as a gain or loss during the respective periods. viii. Redwire adjusted the private warrant liability to reflect changes in fair value recognized as a gain or loss during the respective periods. ix. Pro forma impact is computed in a manner consistent with the concepts of Article 8 of Regulation S-X and represents the incremental results of a full period of operations assuming the entities acquired during the periods presented were acquired from January 1 of the year in which they occurred.

REDWIRE CORPORATION

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

Unaudited Free Cash Flow The following table presents the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,764 $ (14,048 ) Less: Capital expenditures (2,367 ) (799 ) Free Cash Flow $ 397 $ (14,847 )

REDWIRE CORPORATION

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Unaudited Book-to-Bill Our book-to-bill ratio was as follows for the periods presented: Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months (in thousands, except ratio) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Contracts awarded $ 35,101 $ 29,665 $ 305,478 $ 326,273 Revenues 87,792 57,605 273,987 185,287 Book-to-bill ratio 0.40 0.51 1.11 1.76

Book-to-bill is the ratio of total contracts awarded to revenues recorded in the same period. The contracts awarded balance includes firm contract orders, including time and material contracts, awarded during the period and does not include unexercised contract options or potential orders under indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts. Although the contracts awarded balance reflects firm contract orders, terminations, amendments, or contract cancellations may occur which could result in a reduction to the contracts awarded balance.

We view book-to-bill as an indicator of future revenue growth potential. To drive future revenue growth, our goal is for the level of contracts awarded in a given period to exceed the revenue recorded, thus yielding a book-to-bill ratio greater than 1.0.

Our book-to-bill ratio was 0.40 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.51 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, none of the contracts awarded balance relates to acquired contract value.

Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.11 for the LTM ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 1.76 for the LTM ended March 31, 2023. For the LTM ended March 31, 2024, none of the contracts awarded balance relates to acquired contract value. For the LTM ended March 31, 2023, contracts awarded includes $109.8 million of acquired contract value from the Space NV acquisition, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Backlog The following table presents our contracted backlog as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and related activity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Organic backlog, beginning balance $ 372,790 $ 313,057 Organic additions during the period 35,101 300,042 Organic revenue recognized during the period (87,792 ) (243,800 ) Foreign currency translation (2,135 ) 3,491 Organic backlog, ending balance 317,964 372,790 Acquisition-related contract value, beginning balance - - Acquisition-related backlog, ending balance - - Contracted backlog, ending balance $ 317,964 $ 372,790

We view growth in backlog as a key measure of our business growth. Contracted backlog represents the estimated dollar value of firm funded executed contracts for which work has not been performed (also known as the remaining performance obligations on a contract). Our contracted backlog includes $18.1 million and $19.3 million in remaining contract value from time and materials contracts as of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, respectively.

Organic backlog change excludes backlog activity from acquisitions for the first four full quarters since the entities' acquisition date. Contracted backlog activity for the first four full quarters since the entities' acquisition date is included in acquisition-related contracted backlog change. After the completion of four fiscal quarters, acquired entities are treated as organic for current and comparable historical periods.

Organic contract value includes the remaining contract value as of January 1 not yet recognized as revenue and additional orders awarded during the period for those entities treated as organic. Acquisition-related contract value includes remaining contract value as of the acquisition date not yet recognized as revenue and additional orders awarded during the period for entities not treated as organic. Organic revenue includes revenue earned during the period presented for those entities treated as organic, while acquisition-related revenue includes the same for all other entities, excluding any pre-acquisition revenue earned during the period. There is no acquisition-related backlog activity presented in the table above as all acquired entities have completed four fiscal quarters post-acquisition.

Although contracted backlog reflects business associated with contracts that are considered to be firm, terminations, amendments or contract cancellations may occur, which could result in a reduction in our total backlog. In addition, some of our multi-year contracts are subject to annual funding. Management expects all amounts reflected in contracted backlog to ultimately be fully funded. Contracted backlog from foreign operations in Luxembourg and Belgium was $96.6 million and $106.0 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. These amounts are subject to foreign exchange rate translations from euros to U.S. dollars that could cause the remaining backlog balance to fluctuate with the foreign exchange rate at the time of measurement.

