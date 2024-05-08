PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Q1 2024 Highlights from Operations:

Revenues were $68.8 million for 2024, compared to $75.3 million for 2023.

Gross profit was $23.4 million, from $26.8 million in 2023.

Operating income was $0.4 million in 2024, up from an operating loss of $20.7 million, which included a one-time non-cash impairment of $22.5 million related to trade name intangible assets from the branding to BGSF for all entities. The after-tax impact was $16.9 million or $1.58 per diluted share, using the effective tax rate.

Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, versus net loss of $16.5 million, or $1.54 per diluted share in 2023, primarily due to the trade name impairment.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.7 million (3.9% of revenues) in 2024 from $4.3 million (5.6% of revenues) in 2023.

was $2.7 million (3.9% of revenues) in 2024 from $4.3 million (5.6% of revenues) in 2023. Adjusted EPS1 was $0.07 for 2024 compared with $0.16 for 2023.

Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President, and CEO, said, "Our first quarter results aligned with expectations, and we are encouraged by recent activity in higher-end consulting. The Professional division has experienced meaningful progress each month this year with IT consulting and other IT-related tool deployments, and we are benefiting from BGSF's enhanced Workday strategic partnership. In addition, the Professional segment landed senior-level projects, managed solutions, and permanent placements as we continue to leverage important Horn Solutions relationships. We are utilizing technology in the Property Management division to penetrate existing markets. Although Property Management is facing industry competition for the first time, we believe that our strategic transition of the sales organization using stronger results-oriented compensation plans, will drive meaningfully improved sales performance starting in 2024.

"The current macro environment and economic cycle are different than prior cycles, and we believe that our planned business transformation positions us to begin to significantly grow our business in high-value ERP selection, implementation, and project consulting, as well as managed solutions, nearshore and offshore accounting and software engineering, and project management of data security and mobile. We are very excited to provide recognized and highly differentiated offerings, expertise, and next-gen solutions and services, and we are confident that our business is well positioned to generate cash flow and create long-term value for shareholders," concluded Garvey.

GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Portions of the following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50 $ - Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $761 and $554, respectively) 52,418 56,776 Prepaid expenses 2,502 2,963 Other current assets 6,650 7,172 Total current assets 61,620 66,911 Property and equipment, net 1,255 1,217 Other assets Deposits 2,106 2,699 Software as a service, net 4,902 5,026 Deferred income taxes, net 7,397 7,271 Right-of-use asset - operating leases, net 4,929 5,435 Intangible assets, net 29,192 30,370 Goodwill 59,151 59,588 Total other assets 107,677 110,389 Total assets $ 170,552 $ 178,517 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 224 $ 95 Accrued payroll and expenses 14,879 14,902 Line of credit (net of debt issuance costs of $128) - 24,746 Long-term debt, current portion (net of debt issuance costs of $31 and $0, respectively) 3,369 34,000 Accrued interest 220 438 Income taxes payable 325 282 Contingent consideration, current portion 4,229 4,208 Convertible note 4,368 4,368 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,871 2,016 Total current liabilities 29,485 85,055 Line of credit (net of debt issuance costs of $333) 19,667 - Long-term debt, less current portion (net of debt issuance costs of $253) 30,347 - Contingent consideration, less current portion 4,046 4,112 Lease liabilities, less current portion 3,454 3,814 Total liabilities 86,999 92,981 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 19,500,000 shares authorized 10,928,763 and 10,887,509 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, net of treasury stock, at cost, and 3,930 shares, respectively. 52 52 Additional paid in capital 68,999 68,551 Retained earnings 14,502 16,933 Total stockholders' equity 83,553 85,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 170,552 178,517

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and dividend amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Revenues $ 68,765 $ 75,316 Cost of services 45,327 48,532 Gross profit 23,438 26,784 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,016 23,212 Impairment losses - 22,545 Depreciation and amortization 2,007 1,757 Operating income (loss) 415 (20,730 ) Interest expense, net (1,235 ) (1,200 ) Loss before income taxes (820 ) (21,930 ) Income tax benefit 28 5,464 Net loss $ (792 ) $ (16,466 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (1.54 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,831 10,712 Diluted 10,831 10,712 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Revenue: Property Management $ 24,547 36 % $ 28,405 38 % Professional 44,218 64 % 46,911 62 % Total $ 68,765 100 % $ 75,316 100 % Gross profit: Property Management $ 9,343 40 % $ 11,347 42 % Professional 14,095 60 % 15,437 58 % Total $ 23,438 100 % $ 26,784 100 % Operating income (loss): Property Management $ 3,402 $ 4,690 Professional -without impairment losses 1,673 2,627 Professional - impairment losses - (22,545 ) Home office (4,660 ) (5,502 ) Total $ 415 $ (20,730 )

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (792 ) $ (16,466 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by activities: Depreciation 94 127 Amortization 1,913 1,630 Impairment losses - 22,545 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 8 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 49 46 Interest expense on contingent consideration payable (45 ) 22 Provision for credit losses 625 79 Share-based compensation 235 361 Deferred income taxes, net of acquired deferred tax liability (127 ) (5,193 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3,733 3,666 Prepaid expenses 462 (784 ) Other current assets 513 1,247 Deposits 593 - Software as a service 180 180 Accounts payable 129 (36 ) Accrued payroll and expenses (24 ) (3,014 ) Accrued interest (218 ) (103 ) Income taxes receivable and payable 52 (310 ) Operating leases 1 (58 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,381 3,939 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (494 ) (745 ) Net cash used in investing activities (494 ) (745 )

Cash flows from financing activities Net payments under line of credit (4,874 ) (646 ) Principal payments on long-term debt - (1,000 ) Payments of dividends (1,639 ) (1,618 ) Issuance of ESPP shares 112 145 Issuance of shares under the 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, net of exercises 102 - Debt issuance costs (538 ) (5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,837 ) (3,124 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 50 70 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period - - Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 50 $ 70 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net $ 1,400 $ 1,183 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 40 $ 34

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as impairment losses and share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance. We define "Adjusted EPS" as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as impairment losses, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Net loss $ (792 ) $ (16,466 ) Income tax benefit (28 ) (5,464 ) Interest expense, net 1,235 1,200 Operating income (loss) 415 (20,730 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,007 1,757 Impairment losses - 22,545 Share-based compensation 235 361 Transaction fees 16 319 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,673 $ 4,252 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) 3.9 % 5.6 %

Reconciliation of Net Loss EPS to Adjusted EPS Thirteen Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Net loss per diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (1.54 ) Acquisition amortization 0.15 0.13 Impairment losses (pre-tax) - 2.10 Transaction fees - 0.03 Income tax expense adjustment (0.01 ) (0.56 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.16

