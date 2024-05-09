OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced financial results for fiscal year 2023 (period ended March 31, 2024), delivering its Management Guidance for Core Operating Profit and exceeding its Management Guidance for Revenue and Core EPS performance at CER, in a year of significant loss-of-exclusivity impact.

Takeda is committed to growing its business through continued advancement of its Growth & Launch Product portfolio and progression of six promising programs through its late-stage pipeline, while maintaining cost discipline and achieving its Core Operating Profit margin improvement target. Beginning in FY2024, the company will implement a significant, multi-year efficiency program focused on organizational agility, procurement saving, and capitalizing on its ongoing investment in data, digital and technology, including AI.

Takeda president and chief executive officer, Christophe Weber, commented:

"With three new therapy approvals from the U.S. FDA in FY2023, Takeda's performance demonstrates the potential of our pipeline and our ability to bring our innovative medicines to patients. In an otherwise challenging year, our Core financial results reinforce my confidence in our resilience and our ability to navigate the short-term impact of generic competition to return to sustainable revenue and profit growth beginning in FY2025.

"As we look ahead to FY2024, we anticipate having up to six programs in Phase 3 development. Advancing these promising potential therapies through late-stage development while moderately increasing our biopharma R&D investment is requiring rigorous prioritization, efficiencies and organizational agility.

"Furthermore, beginning in FY2024 we are implementing a multi-year program to improve our efficiency through organizational agility, capital savings and leveraging our capabilities in data, digital and technology. In addition to revenue growth from our Growth & Launch Products and significant decline in generic exposure, we expect this program will help drive Core Operating Margin improvement of 100 - 250 basis points per year from FY2025."

Takeda chief financial officer, Milano Furuta, commented:

"Takeda delivered or exceeded full year Management Guidance for Revenue, Core Operating Profit and Core EPS performance at CER, driven by continued strong performance in our Growth & Launch Product portfolio-with Core Operating Profit performance impacted by generic entrants for high-margin products and strategic investments in R&D and our data, digital and technology capabilities to ensure our long-term competitiveness.

"In alignment with our progressive dividend policy and reflecting confidence in our long-term growth outlook and cash flow generation, we are proposing a dividend increase for a second consecutive year from 188 yen per share to 196 yen per share.

"While we anticipate revenue to remain flat or decline slightly at CER in FY2024, we expect double-digit CER revenue growth from our Growth & Launch Products, accounting for approximately 50% of our total revenue and helping to offset remaining impact from generic competition. With no further significant loss of exclusivity impact expected from FY2025 until the early 2030s, we remain focused on returning to sustainable revenue and profit growth from FY2025 onwards and are confident in our long-term growth trajectory."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Results for FY2023 Ended March 31, 2024 (Billion yen,

except

percentages and

per share

amounts) REPORTED CORE (Non-IFRS) FY2023 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) FY2023 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) vs. PRIOR YEAR (CER % change) Revenue 4,263.8 +5.9% 4,263.8 +5.9% +1.5% Operating Profit 214.1 -56.4% 1,054.9 -11.2% -13.3% Margin 5.0% -7.2pp 24.7% -4.8pp Net Profit 144.1 -54.6% 756.8 -12.6% -15.0% EPS (yen) 92 -54.9% 484 -13.4% -15.7% Operating Cash Flow 716.3 -26.7% Free Cash Flow

(Non-IFRS) 283.4 -36.5%

FY2024 Outlook (Billion yen) FY2024

FORECAST FY2024

MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE

Core Change at CER

(Non-IFRS) Revenue 4,350.0 Core Revenue 4,350.0 Flat to slightly declining Reported Operating Profit 225.0 Core Operating Profit 1,000.0 Approximately 10% decline Reported Net Profit 58.0 Reported EPS (Yen) 37 Core EPS (Yen) 431 Mid-10s% decline Adjusted Free Cash Flow* 350.0 - 450.0 Annual Dividend per Share (Yen) 196

*From FY2024, we will re-name Free Cash Flow as currently calculated as "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" (with "Free Cash Flow" to be reported as Operating Cash Flow less Property, Plant and Equipment).

Other Notable Progress

As of the end of FY2023, Takeda has increased to 46% female or non-binary representation across its senior most leaders (up 15% from FY22). This increase represents strong progress towards achieving its aspiration to have 50% representation by female or non-binary leaders among its senior-most leaders by the end of fiscal year 2027.

This data includes permanent and fixed-term employees.

Additional Information About Takeda's FY2023 Earnings Results

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

