Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Earnings per share ("EPS")* for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.07 compared to $2.04 per share for the first quarter of 2023

Adjusted EPS** for the first quarter of 2024, which excludes transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of Florida City Gas ("FCG"), increased by three percent to $2.10 compared to $2.04 per share for the first quarter of 2023

Adjusted gross margin** growth of $35.0 million during the first quarter driven by contributions from FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, additional customer consumption, and regulatory initiatives

Completed filings for seven projects representing more than $85 million of capital investment to support growth initiatives in Florida, including for FCG

Warmer than normal temperatures in our Delmarva and Ohio service territories reduced operating income by approximately $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $46.2 million compared to $36.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding transaction and transition related expenses associated with the fourth quarter 2023 acquisition of FCG, adjusted net income was $46.8 million, or $2.10 per share compared to $2.04 per share reported in the same prior year period.

Adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were driven by incremental margin contributions from FCG; growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and continued pipeline expansion projects to support distribution growth; higher customer consumption; incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs; and contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating expenses primarily attributed to the addition of FCG and increased interest expense related to debt issued in connection with financing the acquisition.

"During the first quarter, we continued to build on the momentum from our strong finish to 2023. While the weather in our service areas was colder than it was last year, temperatures were warmer than normal for our respective territories. Nonetheless, our team once again executed on all fronts, and we remain on track to achieve our 2024 earnings guidance of $5.33 - $5.45 on an adjusted EPS basis and our longer-term outlook," commented Jeff Householder, chair, president and CEO.

"Our success is driven by our progress integrating our FCG and Chesapeake families, pursuing growth investments across all of our businesses, advancing regulatory initiatives and prudently managing expenses. Specifically, the team advanced the FCG integration, delivering efficiencies from consolidating the SAFE and GUARD programs, and filed for three new pipeline projects with the Florida Public Service Commission which will serve RNG projects developed by third parties in proximity to our distribution system and serve to improve resilience and increase capacity to serve our customers. Our regulated natural gas distribution businesses continued to gain customers at more than twice the national average, we executed on numerous opportunities to expand our natural gas transmission systems, and we realized meaningful contributions from our non-regulated businesses.

"We are undertaking numerous initiatives in our march to our 2025 guidance of $6.15 - $6.35 per share. We have immediately recognized positive impacts from our FCG integration efforts, continued our business transformation to support our larger footprint and accelerated the capital investment opportunities we identified to propel earnings growth. Filing for seven new capital investment projects with the Florida Public Service Commission during the quarter is a record for our Company. Across the enterprise, our team remains committed to delivering on the attractive opportunities across our businesses, positioning our company for future growth and contributing to another record year of performance that will drive increased shareholder value," concluded Householder.

Earnings and Capital Investment Guidance

The Company continues to support its 2024 EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 in adjusted earnings per share given the incremental margin opportunities present across the Company's businesses, investment opportunities within and surrounding FCG, regulatory initiatives and operating synergies. The Company also supports its previously announced 2024 capital expenditure guidance of $300 million to $360 million.

From a longer-term perspective, the Company is also reaffirming its previously announced capital expenditure guidance for the five-year period ended 2028 that will range from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. This investment profile is projected to result in a 2025 EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35, as well as a 2028 EPS guidance range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share. This implies an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the previous 2025 EPS guidance range, or since 2018, an 8.5 percent growth rate.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information are presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 168,426

$ 83,103

$ (5,785)

$ 245,744 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(49,918)

(37,054)

5,755

(81,217) Depreciation & amortization

(12,537)

(4,481)

2

(17,016) Operations & maintenance expenses (1)

(12,736)

(8,422)

(2)

(21,160) Gross Margin (GAAP)

93,235

33,146

(30)

126,351 Operations & maintenance expenses (1)

12,736

8,422

2

21,160 Depreciation & amortization

12,537

4,481

(2)

17,016 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 118,508

$ 46,049

$ (30)

$ 164,527







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 142,270

$ 83,165

$ (7,306)

$ 218,129 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(55,288)

(40,571)

7,270

(88,589) Depreciation & amortization

(12,952)

(4,234)

3

(17,183) Operations & maintenance expenses (1)

(9,287)

(8,476)

5

(17,758) Gross Margin (GAAP)

64,743

29,884

(28)

94,599 Operations & maintenance expenses (1)

9,287

8,476

(5)

17,758 Depreciation & amortization

12,952

4,234

(3)

17,183 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 86,982

$ 42,594

$ (36)

$ 129,540



(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS







Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023 Net Income (GAAP)

$ 46,168

$ 36,344 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

677

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 46,845

$ 36,344









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

22,306

17,832









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.07

$ 2.04 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

0.03

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 2.10

$ 2.04



(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees. (2) Weighted average shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.



Operating Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended









March 31,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 164,527

$ 129,540

$ 34,987

27.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 26,110

23,490

2,620

11.2 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 921

-

921

NMF Other operating expenses 57,911

51,135

6,776

13.3 % Operating income $ 79,585

$ 54,915

$ 24,670

44.9 %



Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $79.6 million, an increase of $24.7 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the acquisition and integration of FCG, operating income increased $25.6 million or 46.6 percent compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was positively impacted by FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, higher customer consumption, incremental contributions associated with regulatory initiatives, and contributions from the Company's unregulated businesses. Higher operating expenses largely associated with FCG were partially offset by lower employee benefits and incentive compensation costs compared to the prior-year period. Increases in depreciation, amortization and property taxes attributable to growth projects and FCG were partially offset by lower depreciation in our electric operations due to revised rates in the electric depreciation study filing approved in December 2023 and a $3.4 million reserve surplus amortization mechanism ("RSAM") adjustment from FCG.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









March 31,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 118,508

$ 86,982

$ 31,526

36.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 20,955

18,670

2,285

12.2 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 921

-

921

NMF Other operating expenses 38,523

30,687

7,836

25.5 % Operating income $ 58,109

$ 37,625

$ 20,484

54.4 %



The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Contribution from FCG $ 24,959 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 1,916 Natural gas transmission service expansions 1,622 Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) 1,498 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 1,278 Other variances 253 Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 31,526



(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

FCG operating expenses $ 10,413 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses (1,787) Other variances (790) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 7,836

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

March 31,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 46,049

$ 42,594

$ 3,455

8.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 5,155

4,822

333

6.9 % Other operating expenses 19,465

20,527

(1,062)

(5.2) % Operating income $ 21,429

$ 17,245

$ 4,184

24.3 %



The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane customer consumption

$ 1,388 Increased propane margins and service fees

559 Contributions from acquisition

438 Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and gathering fees

938 Increased customer consumption

309 Other variances

(177) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 3,455



The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Decreased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ (1,177) Other variances

115 Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses

$ (1,062)



Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2024 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Adjusted Gross Margin





Regulated Energy segment $ 118,508

$ 86,982 Unregulated Energy segment 46,049

42,594 Other businesses and eliminations (30)

(36) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 164,527

$ 129,540







Operating Income





Regulated Energy segment $ 58,109

$ 37,625 Unregulated Energy segment 21,429

17,245 Other businesses and eliminations 47

45 Total Operating Income 79,585

54,915 Other income, net 195

276 Interest charges 17,026

7,232 Income Before Income Taxes 62,754

47,959 Income taxes 16,586

11,615 Net Income $ 46,168

$ 36,344







Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: (1)





Basic 22,250

17,760 Diluted 22,306

17,832 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock





Basic $ 2.07

$ 2.05 Diluted $ 2.07

$ 2.04







Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share













Net Income (GAAP) $ 46,168

$ 36,344 FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2) 677

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)** $ 46,845

$ 36,344







Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP) $ 2.07

$ 2.04 FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2) 0.03

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)** $ 2.10

$ 2.04



(1) Weighted average shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG. (2) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.



Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share First Quarter of 2023 Adjusted Results

$ 47,959

$ 36,344

$ 2.04













Non-recurring Items:











Absence of the one-time benefit associated with a reduction in the PA state tax rate

-

(1,284)

(0.06)



-

(1,284)

(0.06)













Increased Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contribution from recent acquisitions

25,397

18,685

0.84 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,916

1,409

0.07 Changes in customer consumption

1,906

1,402

0.06 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

1,622

1,193

0.05 Contribution from rates associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*

1,498

1,102

0.05 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

1,278

941

0.04 Higher performance from Aspire Energy

938

690

0.03 Increased propane margins and service fees

559

411

0.02



35,114

25,833

1.16













(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):











FCG operating expenses

(10,413)

(7,661)

(0.34) Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs

(1,498)

(1,102)

(0.05) Insurance related costs

(525)

(386)

(0.02) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

2,964

2,181

0.10



(9,472)

(6,968)

(0.31)













Interest charges

(9,794)

(7,206)

(0.32) Increase in shares outstanding due to 2023 and 2024 equity offerings

-

-

(0.41) Net other changes

(132)

126

-



(9,926)

(7,080)

(0.73) First Quarter of 2024 Adjusted Results**

$ 63,675

$ 46,845

$ 2.10



* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information. ** Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures.



Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company continuously pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes all major projects and initiatives that are currently underway or recently completed. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year.

The related descriptions of projects and initiatives that accompany the table include only new items and/or items where there have been significant developments, all compared to the Company's prior quarter filings. A comprehensive discussion of all projects and initiatives reflected in the table below can be found in the Company's first quarter 2024 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

March 31,

December 31,

Fiscal (in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2024

2025 Pipeline Expansions:

















Southern Expansion $ 586

$ -

$ 586

$ 2,344

$ 2,344 Beachside Pipeline Expansion 603

-

1,810

2,451

2,414 North Ocean City Connector -

-

-

-

494 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion 146

-

264

584

584 Wildlight 199

26

471

2,000

2,038 Lake Wales 114

-

265

454

454 Newberry -

-

-

862

2,585 Boynton Beach -

-

-

-

3,342 New Smyrna Beach -

-

-

-

1,710 Total Pipeline Expansions 1,648

26

3,396

8,695

15,965



















CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure 3,435

3,521

11,181

12,500

13,969



















Regulatory Initiatives:

















Florida GUARD program 589

-

353

3,231

5,602 FCG SAFE Program 412

-

-

2,683

5,293 Capital Cost Surcharge Programs 831

720

2,829

3,979

4,374 Florida Rate Case Proceeding (1) 5,595

4,097

15,835

17,153

17,153 Maryland Rate Case (2) -

-

-

TBD

TBD Electric Storm Protection Plan 630

206

1,326

2,433

3,951 Total Regulatory Initiatives 8,057

5,023

20,343

29,479

36,373



















Total $ 13,140

$ 8,570

$ 34,920

$ 50,674

$ 66,307



(1) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023. (2) Rate case application and depreciation study filed with the Maryland PSC in January 2024. See additional information provided below.



Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension supports new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion also improves reliability and provides operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. The project went into service in July 2023.

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of an amendment to its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 10,000 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. Peninsula Pipeline will construct pipeline expansions that will allow FPU to serve the future communities that are expected in that area. The Florida PSC approved the projects in May 2024.

Newberry Expansion

In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dts/day of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in the third quarter of 2023. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension, which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry. A filing to address the acquisition and conversion of existing Company owned propane community gas systems in Newberry was made in November 2023. The Florida PSC approved it in April 2024. Conversions are anticipated to begin during the second quarter of 2024.

East Coast Reinforcement Projects

In December 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities on the East Coast of Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to coastal portions of the state that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system in the areas of Boynton Beach and New Smyrna Beach with an additional 15,000 Dts/day and 3,400 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in March 2024.

Central Florida Reinforcement Projects

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities located in Central Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to communities in central Florida that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system in the areas of Plant City and Lake Mattie with an additional 5,000 Dts/day and 8,700 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in May 2024.

Pioneer Supply Header Pipeline Project

In March 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for its approval of Firm Transportation Service Agreements with both FCG and FPU for a project that will support greater supply growth of natural gas service in southeast Florida. The project consists of the transfer of a pipeline asset from FCG to Peninsula Pipeline. Peninsula Pipeline will proceed to provide transportation service to both FCG and FPU using the pipeline asset, which provides opportunities for additional project development.

Alternative Natural Gas Projects

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for its approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FCG for projects that will support the transportation of additional supply into FCG's distribution system. The projects are driven by continued growth in the regions and will facilitate additional transportation capacity, including the transportation of pipeline quality gas produced from landfills through FCG's system. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FCG's distribution system in Brevard County, Indian-River County, and Miami-Dade County.

Regulatory Initiatives

Maryland Natural Gas Rate Case

In January 2024, the Company's natural gas distribution businesses in Maryland, CUC-Maryland Division, Sandpiper Energy, Inc., and Elkton Gas Company (collectively, " Maryland natural gas distribution businesses") filed a joint application for a natural gas rate case with the Maryland PSC. In connection with the application, we are seeking approval of the following: (i) permanent rate relief of approximately $6.9 million; (ii) authorization to make certain changes to tariffs to include a unified rate structure and to consolidate the Maryland natural gas distribution businesses which we anticipate will be called Chesapeake Utilities of Maryland, Inc.; and (iii) authorization to establish a rider for recovery of the costs associated with our new technology systems. The outcome of the application is subject to review and approval by the Maryland PSC. Rate changes are suspended until December 2024.

Maryland Natural Gas Depreciation Study

In January 2024, our Maryland natural gas distribution businesses filed a joint petition for approval of their proposed unified depreciation rates with the Maryland PSC. The outcome of the filing is subject to review by the Maryland PSC which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

FCG SAFE Program

In April 2024, FCG filed a petition with the Florida PSC to more closely align the SAFE Program with FPU's GUARD program. Specifically, the requested modifications will enable FCG to accelerate remediation related to problematic pipe and facilities consisting of obsolete and exposed pipe. If approved, these efforts will serve to improve the safety and reliability of service to FCG's customers. These modifications, if approved, result in an estimated additional $50 million in capital expenditures associated with the SAFE Program which would increase the total projected capital expenditures to $255 million over a 10-year period.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption

For the first quarter of 2024, higher consumption driven primarily by colder weather compared to the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a $1.9 million increase in adjusted gross margin. While temperatures were colder than the prior-year period, they were approximately 11.7 percent and 10.3 percent warmer, respectively, compared to normal temperatures in our Delmarva and Ohio service territories. Assuming normal temperatures, as detailed below, we estimate that operating income would have been higher by approximately $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

HDD and CDD Information



Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

Variance Delmarva









Actual HDD 1,962

1,774

188 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 2,221

2,285

(64) Variance from Normal (259)

(511)















Florida









Actual HDD 470

344

126 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 470

505

(35) Variance from Normal -

(161)















Ohio









Actual HDD 2,659

2,384

275 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 2,965

2,965

- Variance from Normal (306)

(581)















Florida









Actual CDD 181

323

(142) 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 217

192

25 Variance from Normal (36)

131







Natural Gas Distribution Growth

The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and in the legacy Florida Natural Gas distribution business increased by approximately 4.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The details of the adjusted gross margin increase are provided in the following table:



Adjusted Gross Margin**

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Delmarva Peninsula

Florida Customer growth:





Residential $ 490

$ 880 Commercial and industrial 156

390 Total customer growth (1) $ 646

$ 1,270



(1) Customer growth amounts for the legacy Florida operations include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding, but exclude the effects of FCG.



Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $70.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2024 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2024 (in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 150,000

$ 170,000 Natural gas transmission 90,000

120,000 Electric distribution 25,000

28,000 Total Regulated Energy 265,000

318,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 13,000

15,000 Energy transmission 5,000

6,000 Other unregulated energy 13,000

15,000 Total Unregulated Energy 31,000

36,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 4,000

6,000 Total 2024 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 300,000

$ 360,000



The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 48 percent as of March 31, 2024.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)







Operating Revenues







Regulated Energy

$ 168,426

$ 142,270 Unregulated Energy

83,103

83,166 Other businesses and eliminations

(5,785)

(7,307) Total Operating Revenues

245,744

218,129 Operating Expenses







Natural gas and electricity costs

49,918

55,288 Propane and natural gas costs

31,299

33,301 Operations

51,560

44,767 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

921

- Maintenance

5,903

5,104 Depreciation and amortization

17,016

17,183 Other taxes

9,542

7,571 Total operating expenses

166,159

163,214 Operating Income

79,585

54,915 Other income, net

195

276 Interest charges

17,026

7,232 Income Before Income Taxes

62,754

47,959 Income taxes

16,586

11,615 Net Income

$ 46,168

$ 36,344









Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:







Basic

22,250

17,760 Diluted

22,306

17,832









Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:







Basic

$ 2.07

$ 2.05 Diluted

$ 2.07

$ 2.04









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share







Net Income (GAAP)

$ 46,168

$ 36,344 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

677

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$ 46,845

$ 36,344









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.07

$ 2.04 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

0.03

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$ 2.10

$ 2.04



(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 2,470,135

$ 2,418,494 Unregulated Energy

416,833

410,807 Other businesses and eliminations

31,606

30,310 Total property, plant and equipment

2,918,574

2,859,611 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(530,832)

(516,429) Plus: Construction work in progress

123,338

113,192 Net property, plant and equipment

2,511,080

2,456,374 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

1,695

4,904 Trade and other receivables

70,750

74,485 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,450)

(2,699) Trade and other receivables, net

68,300

71,786 Accrued revenue

28,308

32,597 Propane inventory, at average cost

8,367

9,313 Other inventory, at average cost

19,638

19,912 Regulatory assets

24,289

19,506 Storage gas prepayments

1,147

4,695 Income taxes receivable

-

3,829 Prepaid expenses

13,681

15,407 Derivative assets, at fair value

1,012

1,027 Other current assets

3,228

2,723 Total current assets

169,665

185,699 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

507,573

508,174 Other intangible assets, net

16,414

16,865 Investments, at fair value

13,221

12,282 Derivative assets, at fair value

126

40 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,719

12,426 Regulatory assets

86,039

96,396 Receivables and other deferred charges

16,047

16,448 Total deferred charges and other assets

651,139

662,631 Total Assets

$ 3,331,884

$ 3,304,704

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000 shares), no shares issued and outstanding

$ -

$ - Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000 shares)

10,838

10,823 Additional paid-in capital

750,162

749,356 Retained earnings

521,689

488,663 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,786)

(2,738) Deferred compensation obligation

9,562

9,050 Treasury stock

(9,562)

(9,050) Total stockholders' equity

1,280,903

1,246,104 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,185,166

1,187,075 Total capitalization

2,466,069

2,433,179 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

18,511

18,505 Short-term borrowing

170,355

179,853 Accounts payable

63,058

77,481 Customer deposits and refunds

43,682

46,427 Accrued interest

17,148

7,020 Dividends payable

13,138

13,119 Accrued compensation

7,066

16,544 Regulatory liabilities

21,328

13,719 Income taxes payable

818

- Derivative liabilities, at fair value

31

354 Other accrued liabilities

16,520

13,362 Total current liabilities

371,655

386,384 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

271,335

259,082 Regulatory liabilities

193,030

195,279 Environmental liabilities

2,546

2,607 Other pension and benefit costs

16,010

15,330 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

43

927 Operating lease - liabilities

9,832

10,550 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

1,364

1,366 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

494,160

485,141 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 3,331,884

$ 3,304,704



(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

Florida City

Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)

























Residential $ 35,796

$ 15,343

$ 15,031

$ 11,426

$ 42,020

$ 16,496

$ 11,357 Commercial and Industrial 17,567

31,053

19,434

10,783

21,425

25,739

11,740 Other (1) (1,675)

1,560

1,412

(2,245)

(3,052)

4,123

(360) Total Operating Revenues $ 51,688

$ 47,956

$ 35,877

$ 19,964

$ 60,393

$ 46,358

$ 22,737



























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and

MWHs for electric)

























Residential 2,438,154

841,041

599,337

72,021

2,291,320

753,756

68,517 Commercial and Industrial 3,427,173

10,115,552

2,984,627

87,827

3,387,831

10,307,956

68,703 Other 89,098

731,006

1,598,743

-

87,536

627,934

- Total 5,954,425

11,687,599

5,182,707

159,848

5,766,687

11,689,646

137,220



























Average Customers

























Residential 100,534

90,471

113,027

25,704

96,511

87,325

25,616 Commercial and Industrial 8,397

8,474

8,519

7,371

8,270

8,409

7,359 Other 25

-

100

-

24

6

- Total 108,956

98,945

121,646

33,075

104,805

95,740

32,975

































