Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were $18.9 million compared with $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.43 in the first quarter of 2023.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 12,470
$ 12,652
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,011
1,974
Other golf and related operations
4,377
3,819
Total golf and related operations
6,388
5,793
Total net operating revenues
18,858
18,445
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,897
10,380
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,025
1,023
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,873
4,836
Depreciation and amortization expense
980
940
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,596
2,530
Operating loss
(513)
(1,264)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(508)
(504)
Other income, net
7
-
Loss before income taxes
(1,014)
(1,768)
Provision for income taxes
40
31
Net loss
(1,054)
(1,799)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(75)
(122)
Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (979)
$ (1,677)
Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.25)
$ (0.43)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,163
$ 1,187
Accounts receivable, net
12,265
9,499
Unbilled membership dues receivable
790
567
Inventories
1,861
1,662
Prepaid expenses
1,282
1,116
Other current assets
16
14
Total current assets
17,377
14,045
Property and equipment, net
56,158
56,630
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,580
5,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,254
1,270
Restricted cash
10,192
10,265
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
34
36
Total assets
$ 90,603
$ 87,965
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 547
$ 538
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
197
198
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
417
432
Accounts payable
11,316
9,657
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,753
1,277
Accrued taxes
504
539
Deferred membership dues revenue
5,158
3,443
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,863
1,825
Total current liabilities
21,755
17,909
Long-term debt, net of current portion
29,080
29,220
Line of credit
3,200
3,200
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
585
598
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
837
838
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
35,737
36,716
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(691)
(616)
Total shareholders' equity
35,046
36,100
Total liabilities and equity
$ 90,603
$ 87,965
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation