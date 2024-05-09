Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$230 million in the quarter, 9% higher than 4Q23 and 12% higher than 1Q23

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 1Q24 Earnings Release.

1Q24 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$230 million, around R$1,140 million, higher than 4Q23 (+9%) and 1Q23 (+12%).

of US$230 million, around R$1,140 million, higher than 4Q23 (+9%) and 1Q23 (+12%). Cash position of US$3.3 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 69 months.

of US$3.3 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 69 months. Operating Cash Generation¹ of US$196 million, around R$972 million, higher than 4Q23 (+US$129 MM) and 1Q23 (+US$254 MM).

of US$196 million, around R$972 million, higher than 4Q23 (+US$129 MM) and 1Q23 (+US$254 MM). Green PE Production : utilization Rate of 98%, +36 p.p. vs. 4Q23 and +89 p.p. vs. 1Q23. Normalization of green ethylene supply after restrictions in 4Q23 due to the climate conditions.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

1 Operating Cash Generation (=) Recurring EBITDA (-) Operational CAPEX (-) Strategic Investments (+/-) Changes in Working Capital.

SOURCE Braskem