ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for April 2024.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)





Apr

Mar

Apr

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change Net Revenues

45,820

45,661

43,315

+0.3 %

+5.8 %

























Apr

Mar

Apr

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change Net Revenues

1,430

1,449

1,426

-1.3 %

+0.3 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)





Apr

Mar

Apr

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change Net Revenues

25,188

25,723

23,321

-2.1 %

+8.0 %

























Apr

Mar

Apr

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change Net Revenues

786

816

768

-3.7 %

+2.4 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

