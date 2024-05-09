ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for April 2024.
CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)
Apr
Mar
Apr
Sequential
YoY
(NT$ Million)
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Net Revenues
45,820
45,661
43,315
+0.3 %
+5.8 %
Apr
Mar
Apr
Sequential
YoY
(US$ Million)
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Net Revenues
1,430
1,449
1,426
-1.3 %
+0.3 %
Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:
ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)
Apr
Mar
Apr
Sequential
YoY
(NT$ Million)
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Net Revenues
25,188
25,723
23,321
-2.1 %
+8.0 %
Apr
Mar
Apr
Sequential
YoY
(US$ Million)
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Net Revenues
786
816
768
-3.7 %
+2.4 %
*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.