Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
09.05.24
09:31 Uhr
9,500 Euro
-0,200
-2,06 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6509,80013:03
9,6509,80013:04
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 09:00
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for April 2024.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Apr


Mar


Apr


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


45,820


45,661


43,315


+0.3 %


+5.8 %














Apr


Mar


Apr


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,430


1,449


1,426


-1.3 %


+0.3 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Apr


Mar


Apr


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


25,188


25,723


23,321


-2.1 %


+8.0 %














Apr


Mar


Apr


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


786


816


768


-3.7 %


+2.4 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

https://www.aseglobal.com



SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.