FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments
- 130% increase in Net Income ($1.3 million vs $565,000)
- 22% increase in pro-rata NOI ($8.53 million vs $6.99 million)
- 92% increase in the Multifamily segment's NOI
- 36% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 47% increase in that segment's NOI
Executive Summary and Analysis
This quarter represented another meaningful step in the growth of this Company. The brisk pace at which we grew pro-rata NOI in 2023 continued into the first quarter of this year as we saw a 22% increase over the same period last year. The primary driver for this increase was our Multifamily Segment, due in part to the stabilization of.408 Jackson and Bryant Street. The addition of these two assets to this business segment, as well as the improved performance of Dock 79 and Maren drove the segment's 92% increase in pro-rata NOI over the same period last year.
As we have communicated on a number of occasions recently, we have shifted our development focus primarily towards industrial projects. The returns are currently better than most multifamily projects, and are less capital intensive and less reliant on debt. Industrial development has always been our core competency and we are excited to flex that muscle in markets both familiar and new.
The Company is in predevelopment work to get shovel ready on two projects in Maryland: the first is on 170 acres of land in Cecil County, MD that can accommodate 900,000 square feet of industrial development; and the second is on 54 acres of land in Aberdeen, MD capable of supporting up to 650,000 square feet of industrial product. We expect both projects to be ready to go vertical in the next eighteen months. We are also underway on the construction of a $30 million, 259,200 square-foot spec warehouse project at our Chelsea site in Aberdeen, MD, which we plan to deliver in the third quarter of 2024.
Finally, this quarter, we entered into two separate joint venture agreements to develop industrial product in Florida. These projects represent our first industrial developments outside of the Mid-Atlantic. In entering Broward County and the I-4 corridor in Lakeland, we are expanding into two of the best growth markets in the United States. Our share of the industrial projects we have in development represents $191 million in capex, a portion which will be financed with debt. $27 million of that has been spent already, but we anticipate putting the remainder to use in the next two to three years if market conditions are right. We have underwritten these projects with a 6-7% NOI yield on cost.
First Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations
Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $1,301,000 or $.07 per share versus $565,000 or $.03 per share in the same period last year. These earnings per share are adjusted to reflect the 2 for 1 stock split that was effective April 12, 2024. The first quarter of 2024 was impacted by the following items:
- Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily and Industrial and Commercial were offset by lower Mining royalties and higher Development Segment losses.
- Interest expense decreased $95,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to $127,000 more capitalized interest and increased costs related to our credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
- Interest income increased $401,000 due to an increase in interest earned on cash equivalents ($552,000), increased income from our lending ventures ($449,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($600,000).
- Equity in loss of Joint Ventures decreased $606,000 primarily due to lease-up of The Verge.
First Quarter Segment Operating Results
Multifamily Segment:
Our Multifamily Segment consists of two consolidated joint ventures (Dock 79 and The Maren) and three unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, Riverside, and.408 Jackson). Riverside achieved stabilization in 2022 while the other two moved from our Development Segment to this segment upon stabilization as of the beginning of 2024.
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,414,000, an increase of $138,000 versus $5,276,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $1,212,000, an increase of $408,000, or 51% versus $804,000 in the same period last year.
For our three unconsolidated joint ventures pro-rata revenues were $3,713,000, an increase of $1,007,000 or 37% compared to $2,706,000 the same period last year. Pro-rata operating profit was $409,000, an increase of $199,000 or 95% versus $210,000 in the same period last year. For the purposes of these comparisons, results from the Development Segment for the three joint ventures stabilized at the beginning of 2024 are included in the same quarter last year.
|Apartment Building
|Units
|Pro-rata
NOI
Q1 2024
|%
Occupied
3/31/24
|Avg.
Occupancy
Q1 2024
|Avg.
Occupancy
CY 2023
|Renewal
Success
Rate
Q1 2024
|Renewal
%
increase
Q1 2024
|Dock 79 Anacostia DC
|305
|$946,000
|94.8%
|94.8%
|94.4%
|71.1%
|2.6%
|Maren Anacostia DC
|264
|924,000
|95.1%
|93.8%
|95.6%
|50.0%
|2.5%
|Bryant Street DC
|487
|1,496,000
|92.8%
|93.0%
|93.0%
|56.5%
|5.7%
|Riverside Greenville
|200
|224,000
|94.0%
|93.7%
|94.5%
|65.7%
|1.6%
|.408 Jackson Greenville
|227
|293,000
|94.7%
|93.0%
|59.9%
|36.4%
|3.5%
|Multifamily Segment
|1,483
|$3,883,000
|94.1%
|93.5%
|87.7%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro-rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $3,883,000, up $1,861,000 or 92% compared to $2,022,000 in the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, Bryant Street and.408 Jackson were in the Development segment and contributed $869,000 of pro-rata NOI.
Industrial and Commercial Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $1,453,000, up $383,000 or 36%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $562,000, up $267,000 or 91% from $295,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the same period last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire quarter. Net operating income in this segment was $1,159,000, up $372,000 or 47% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $2,963,000, a decrease of $319,000 or 9.7% versus $3,282,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 14%. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,446,000, a decrease of $344,000 versus $2,790,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $2,760,000, down $388,000 or 12% compared to the same quarter last year. Among the reasons for this decrease is a shift in production off our land in Manassas and a decrease in production at our Ft. Myers quarry because of weather-related delays and slowdowns. There was also a large beach restoration project completed early last year from our Keuka location. This individual project accounted for over 82,000 tons in sales in the first quarter of last year and there was no need to repeat it this year. The primary reason for the decrease, however, is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment, as referenced in our 10-Q from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Through a temporary amendment to our mining lease, the tenant deducted $289,000 in royalties otherwise due the Company this quarter. The outstanding balance on this overpayment is $335,000. Excluding that adjustment, royalties per ton increased 13%.
Development Segment:
With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:
- We entered into two new joint venture agreements this quarter with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 160,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL.
- Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Vertical construction is underway. This Class A, 259,200 square foot building is due to be complete in the 4th quarter of 2024.
- Lease-up is nearing completion at The Verge. At quarter end, the building was 94.2% leased and 91.6% occupied. Retail at this location is 45.2% leased. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.
- We are the principal capital source for a residential development venture in Harford County, MD known as Aberdeen Overlook. The project includes 110 acres and 344 residential building lots. We have committed $31.1 million to the project with $23.1 million currently drawn. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhomes and 122 single family dwelling lots. As of quarter-end 23 lots had been sold and $5.8 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company.
Subsequent Event - Appointment of Officers
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on May 8, 2024 the Board of Directors appointed John D. Baker III as Chief Executive Officer, David deVilliers III as Chief Operating Officer, and Matt McNulty as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Baker III had previously served as the CFO and Treasurer of the Company and Mr. deVilliers III had served as its Executive Vice President. Prior to the spinoff of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. from FRP Holdings, Inc., Mr. McNulty had previously worked for the combined companies as its Director of Southern Lands. Post spinoff, Mr. McNulty was the CFO and COO of Patriot Transportation.
John D. Baker II will remain the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors. David deVilliers, Jr. will remain the Company's President and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
|FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|MARCH 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Lease revenue
|$
|7,170
|6,832
|Mining royalty and rents
|2,963
|3,282
|Total revenues
|10,133
|10,114
|Cost of operations:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|2,535
|2,780
|Operating expenses
|1,867
|1,740
|Property taxes
|807
|947
|General and administrative
|2,042
|1,793
|Total cost of operations
|7,251
|7,260
|Total operating profit
|2,882
|2,854
|Net investment income
|2,783
|2,382
|Interest expense
|(911
|)
|(1,006
|)
|Equity in loss of joint ventures
|(3,019
|)
|(3,625
|)
|Gain on sale of real estate
|-
|10
|Income before income taxes
|1,735
|615
|Provision for income taxes
|400
|209
|Net income
|1,335
|406
|Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|34
|(159
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|1,301
|565
|Earnings per common share (1):
|Net income attributable to the Company-
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|0.03
|Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing (1):
|-basic earnings per common share
|18,859
|18,832
|-diluted earnings per common share
|18,944
|18,912
(1) adjusted for the 2 for 1 stock split that occurred in April 2024
|FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)
|March 31
|December 31
|Assets:
|2024
|2023
|Real estate investments at cost:
|Land
|$
|141,602
|141,602
|Buildings and improvements
|282,780
|282,631
|Projects under construction
|16,730
|10,845
|Total investments in properties
|441,112
|435,078
|Less accumulated depreciation and depletion
|70,241
|67,758
|Net investments in properties
|370,871
|367,320
|Real estate held for investment, at cost
|10,832
|10,662
|Investments in joint ventures
|164,271
|166,066
|Net real estate investments
|545,974
|544,048
|Cash and cash equivalents
|152,484
|157,555
|Cash held in escrow
|655
|860
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,397
|1,046
|Federal and state income taxes receivable
|-
|337
|Unrealized rents
|1,770
|1,640
|Deferred costs
|2,798
|3,091
|Other assets
|595
|589
|Total assets
|$
|705,673
|709,166
|Liabilities:
|Secured notes payable
|$
|178,742
|178,705
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,829
|8,333
|Other liabilities
|1,487
|1,487
|Federal and state income taxes payable
|60
|-
|Deferred revenue
|920
|925
|Deferred income taxes
|69,456
|69,456
|Deferred compensation
|1,423
|1,409
|Tenant security deposits
|885
|875
|Total liabilities
|256,802
|261,190
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,000,600 and 18,968,448 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively
|1,900
|1,897
|Capital in excess of par value
|67,023
|66,706
|Retained earnings
|347,183
|345,882
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|27
|35
|Total shareholders' equity
|416,133
|414,520
|Noncontrolling interest
|32,738
|33,456
|Total equity
|448,871
|447,976
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|705,673
|709,166
|Multifamily Segment (Consolidated):
|Three months ended March 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|%
|2023
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|5,414
|100.0
|%
|5,276
|100.0
|%
|138
|2.6
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|1,981
|36.6
|%
|2,264
|42.9
|%
|(283
|)
|-12.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|1,461
|27.0
|%
|1,488
|28.2
|%
|(27
|)
|-1.8
|%
|Property taxes
|524
|9.7
|%
|531
|10.1
|%
|(7
|)
|-1.3
|%
|General and administrative
|236
|4.3
|%
|189
|3.6
|%
|47
|24.9
|%
|Cost of operations
|4,202
|77.6
|%
|4,472
|84.8
|%
|(270
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|1,212
|22.4
|%
|804
|15.2
|%
|408
|50.7
|%
|Multifamily Segment (Pro-rata Unconsolidated):
|Three months ended March 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|%
|2023
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|3,713
|100.0
|%
|2,706
|100.0
|%
|1,007
|37.2
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|1,562
|42.1
|%
|1,265
|46.7
|%
|297
|23.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|1,281
|34.5
|%
|1,056
|39.0
|%
|225
|21.3
|%
|Property taxes
|461
|12.4
|%
|175
|6.5
|%
|286
|163.4
|%
|Cost of operations
|3,304
|89.0
|%
|2,496
|92.2
|%
|808
|32.4
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|409
|11.0
|%
|210
|7.8
|%
|199
|94.8
|%
|Industrial and Commercial Segment:
|Three months ended March 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|%
|2023
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|1,453
|100.0
|%
|1,070
|100.0
|%
|383
|35.8
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|363
|25.0
|%
|278
|26.0
|%
|85
|30.6
|%
|Operating expenses
|215
|14.8
|%
|141
|13.2
|%
|74
|52.5
|%
|Property taxes
|63
|4.3
|%
|60
|5.6
|%
|3
|5.0
|%
|General and administrative
|250
|17.2
|%
|296
|27.6
|%
|(46
|)
|-15.5
|%
|Cost of operations
|891
|61.3
|%
|775
|72.4
|%
|116
|15.0
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|562
|38.7
|%
|295
|27.6
|%
|267
|90.5
|%
|Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
|Three months ended March 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|%
|2023
|%
|Change
|%
|Mining royalty and rent revenue
|$
|2,963
|100.0
|%
|3,282
|100.0
|%
|(319
|)
|-9.7
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|149
|5.0
|%
|183
|5.6
|%
|(34
|)
|-18.6
|%
|Operating expenses
|17
|0.6
|%
|17
|0.5
|%
|-
|-
|Property taxes
|73
|2.4
|%
|69
|2.1
|%
|4
|5.8
|%
|General and administrative
|278
|9.4
|%
|223
|6.8
|%
|55
|24.7
|%
|Cost of operations
|517
|17.4
|%
|492
|15.0
|%
|25
|5.1
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|2,446
|82.6
|%
|2,790
|85.0
|%
|(344
|)
|-12.3
|%
|Development Segment:
|Three months ended March 31
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Lease revenue
|$
|303
|486
|(183
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|42
|55
|(13
|)
|Operating expenses
|174
|94
|80
|Property taxes
|147
|287
|(140
|)
|General and administrative
|1,278
|1,085
|193
|Cost of operations
|1,641
|1,521
|120
|Operating loss
|$
|(1,338
|)
|(1,035
|)
|(303
|)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro-rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.
|Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
|Three months ended 03/31/24 (in thousands)
|Industrial and
|Mining
|Unallocated
|FRP
|Commercial
|Development
|Multifamily
|Royalties
|Corporate
|Holdings
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Expenses
|Totals
|Net income (loss)
|$
|430
|(1,186
|)
|(1,254
|)
|1,862
|1,483
|1,335
|Income tax allocation
|132
|(364
|)
|(396
|)
|572
|456
|400
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|562
|(1,550
|)
|(1,650
|)
|2,434
|1,939
|1,735
|Less:
|Unrealized rents
|16
|-
|9
|113
|-
|138
|Interest income
|-
|802
|-
|-
|1,981
|2,783
|Plus:
|Professional fees
|-
|-
|12
|-
|-
|12
|Equity in loss of joint ventures
|-
|1,014
|1,993
|12
|-
|3,019
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|869
|-
|42
|911
|Depreciation/amortization
|363
|42
|1,981
|149
|-
|2,535
|General and administrative
|250
|1,278
|236
|278
|-
|2,042
|Net operating income (loss)
|1,159
|(18
|)
|3,432
|2,760
|-
|7,333
|NOI of noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|(1,562
|)
|-
|-
|(1,562
|)
|Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|750
|2,013
|-
|-
|2,763
|Pro-rata net operating income
|$
|1,159
|732
|3,883
|2,760
|-
|8,534
|Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
|Three months ended 03/31/23 (in thousands)
|Industrial and
|Mining
|Unallocated
|FRP
|Commercial
|Development
|Multifamily
|Royalties
|Corporate
|Holdings
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Expenses
|Totals
|Net income (loss)
|$
|215
|(2,608
|)
|(255
|)
|2,034
|1,020
|406
|Income tax allocation
|80
|(967
|)
|(36
|)
|754
|378
|209
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|295
|(3,575
|)
|(291
|)
|2,788
|1,398
|615
|Less:
|Unrealized rents
|82
|-
|-
|48
|-
|130
|Gain on sale of real estate
|-
|-
|-
|10
|-
|10
|Interest income
|-
|972
|-
|-
|1,410
|2,382
|Plus:
|Unrealized rents
|-
|-
|45
|-
|-
|45
|Equity in loss of joint ventures
|-
|3,512
|101
|12
|-
|3,625
|Interest Expense
|-
|-
|994
|-
|12
|1,006
|Depreciation/amortization
|278
|55
|2,264
|183
|-
|2,780
|General and administrative
|296
|1,085
|189
|223
|-
|1,793
|Net operating income (loss)
|787
|105
|3,302
|3,148
|-
|7,342
|NOI of noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|(1,502
|)
|-
|-
|(1,502
|)
|Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
|-
|926
|222
|-
|-
|1,148
|Pro-rata net operating income
|$
|787
|1,031
|2,022
|3,148
|-
|6,988
The following tables detail the Development and Multifamily Segment pro-rata NOI by project:
|Development Segment:
|FRP
|Bryant
|BC FRP
|.408
|The
|Total
|Three months ended
|Portfolio
|Street
|Realty, LLC
|Jackson
|Verge
|Pro-rata NOI
|3/31/2024
|$
|(18
|)
|-
|144
|-
|606
|732
|3/31/2023
|$
|104
|1,255
|80
|(22
|)
|(386
|)
|1,031
|Multifamily Segment:
|Dock
|.408
|Bryant
|Total
|Three months ended
|79
|The Maren
|Riverside
|Jackson
|Street
|Pro-rata NOI
|3/31/2024
|$
|946
|924
|224
|293
|1,496
|3,883
|3/31/2023
|$
|887
|913
|222
|-
|-
|2,022