GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter 2024

Quarter End AUM of $31.7 billion; Average AUM of $30.7 billion for the First Quarter

Operating Margin of 27.0% for the First Quarter

First Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.64 versus $0.62 in the First Quarter of 2023

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Fund surpassed $5.0 billion of AUM in April

$221.1 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments with no Debt

Declared Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 per share and a Special Dividend of $0.20 per share

GREENWICH, Conn., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMI") (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended % Change From March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 56,945 $ 57,313 $ 59,906 -0.6 % -4.9 % Expenses 41,597 41,517 43,508 0.2 % -4.4 % Operating income 15,348 15,796 16,398 -2.8 % -6.4 % Non-operating income 4,372 6,199 1,924 -29.5 % 127.2 % Net income 15,810 16,560 15,897 -4.5 % -0.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 -3.0 % 3.2 % Operating margin 27.0 % 27.6 % 27.4 % (60) bps (40) bps



Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm's combined charitable donations total approximately $75 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI's charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ Change % Change Investment advisory and incentive fees Fund revenues $ 37,270 $ 37,467 $ (197 ) -0.5 % Institutional and Private Wealth Management 15,196 15,337 (141 ) -0.9 % SICAV 6 2,191 (2,185 ) -99.7 % Total $ 52,472 $ 54,995 $ (2,523 ) -4.6 % Distribution fees and other income 4,473 4,911 (438 ) -8.9 % Total revenue $ 56,945 $ 59,906 $ (2,961 ) -4.9 %



The modest quarter over quarter decline in Funds and Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of lower average equity assets under management in those areas. The decline in the SICAV revenues relates to a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ Change % Change Compensation $ 28,554 $ 29,186 $ (632 ) -2.2 % Management fee 2,191 2,036 155 7.6 % Distribution costs 5,950 6,473 (523 ) -8.1 % Other operating expenses 4,902 5,813 (911 ) -15.7 % Total expenses $ 41,597 $ 43,508 $ (1,911 ) -4.4 %





The lower compensation expense in the first quarter of 2024 reflected lower variable compensation ($1.0 million), partially offset by higher fixed compensation ($0.2 million) and stock-based compensation ($0.2 million).

The $0.2 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $1.6 million.

Lower open-end fund equity assets led to year over year decline in distribution costs; and,

Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the first quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV.





Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 27.0% for the first quarter of 2024 compared with 27.4% for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ Change % Change Gain / (loss) from investments, net $ 1,632 $ 561 $ 1,071 190.9 % Interest and dividend income 3,033 1,661 1,372 82.6 % Interest expense (293 ) (298 ) 5 -1.7 % Total non-operating income $ 4,372 $ 1,924 $ 2,448 127.2 %

Non-operating income increased $2.4 million for the quarter, reflecting the higher mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter and the higher earnings on our cash and cash equivalents balances.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.8% versus 13.2% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was due to decreased reversals of prior year uncertain tax accruals.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $221.1 million with no debt at March 31, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of % Change March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Mutual Funds $ 8,235 $ 7,973 $ 8,288 3.3 % -0.6 % Closed-end Funds 7,313 7,097 7,155 3.0 % 2.2 % Institutional & PWM (a) (b) 11,146 10,738 10,764 3.8 % 3.5 % SICAV (c) 9 631 824 -98.6 % -98.9 % Total Equities 26,703 26,439 27,031 1.0 % -1.2 % 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 4,965 4,615 3,609 7.6 % 37.6 % Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 32 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 4,997 4,647 3,641 7.5 % 37.2 % Total Assets Under Management $ 31,700 $ 31,086 $ 30,672 2.0 % 3.4 % (a) Includes $345, $370, and $460 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (b) Includes $225, $227, and $224 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023,and March 31, 2023, respectively. (c) Includes $0, $620, and $812 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.



Assets under management on March 31, 2024 were $31.7 billion, an increase of 2.0% from the $31.1 billion on December 31, 2023 reflecting general market trends. The quarter's increase consisted of net market appreciation of $1.7 billion, net outflows of $422 million, distributions, net of reinvestments, of $131 million, and the reclassification of $620 million of SICAV AUM to assets under administration ("AUA").

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of % Change March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Mutual Funds $ 952 $ 964 $ 1,059 -1.2 % -10.1 % SICAV 580 - - n/m n/m Total Assets Under Administration $ 1,532 $ 964 $ 1,059 58.9 % 44.7 %

AUA on March 31, 2024 were $1.5 billion, as compared to $964 million at December 31, 2023. The first quarter's increase includes the reclassification of $620 million of SICAV assets from AUM to AUA.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on March 31, 2024 were $5.0 billion, up from $4.6 billion at December 31, 2023.





Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on March 31, 2024 were $8.2 billion, an increase of 3.3% from the $8.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The quarterly change was attributed to:

Net outflows of $256 million;

Net market appreciation of $523 million; and

Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $5 million.





Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on March 31, 2024 were $7.3 billion, an increase of 3.0% from the $7.1 billion on December 31, 2023. The quarterly change was comprised of:

Net outflows of $62 million, consisting of the redemption of $90 million of preferred shares and $13 million of common stock repurchased by the Funds less the issuance of $41 million preferred shares;

Net market appreciation of $404 million; and

Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million.





Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on March 31, 2024 were $11.1 billion, an increase of 3.8% from the $10.7 billion on December 31, 2023. The quarterly change was due to:

Net market appreciation of $770 million, offset by

Net outflows of $362 million.





SICAV

Assets under management in SICAV on March 31, 2024 were $9 million, compared with the $631 million on December 31, 2023. The quarterly change was comprised as follows:

Reclassification of $620 million to AUA; and

Net outflows of $32 million; and

Net market depreciation of $10 million.





Balance Sheet Information

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $171.2 million and investments were $49.9 million, compared with cash and cash equivalents of $166.0 million and investments of $38.9 million as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $189.3 million compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the first quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and purchased 321,089 shares for $6.4 million at an average investment of $19.92 per share. From April 1, 2024 to May 8, 2024, the Company has purchased 154,749 shares at an average investment of $22.19 per share. On May 7, 2024, the Board of Directors increased the buyback authorization by 500,000 shares to 885,170 shares.

On May 7, 2024, GAMI's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share and a special dividend of $0.20 per share, which are payable on June 25, 2024, to class A and class B shareholders of record on June 11, 2024.

Symposiums

On February 22 nd , we hosted our 34 th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium. The symposium focused on themes crucial to this industry, including infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and M&A.



, we hosted our 34 Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium. The symposium focused on themes crucial to this industry, including infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and M&A. On March 14 th , we hosted our 15 th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading specialty chemicals companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment.



, we hosted our 15 Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading specialty chemicals companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. On April 4 th , we hosted the 10 th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment.



, we hosted the 10 Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. In addition to the above, we hosted the following during 2023:

47 th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (October 30)

29 th Aerospace & Defense Symposium (September 7) 17 th Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting Research Trip (May 5) 15 th Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference (June 3) 5 th Healthcare Symposiums (November 17) 1 st PFAS Symposium (September 28)



About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change From March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue: Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 52,472 $ 53,001 $ 54,995 Distribution fees and other income 4,473 4,312 4,911 Total revenue 56,945 57,313 59,906 -0.6 % -4.9 % Expenses: Compensation 28,554 27,316 29,186 Management fee 2,191 2,444 2,036 Distribution costs 5,950 5,848 6,473 Other operating expenses 4,902 5,909 5,813 Total expenses 41,597 41,517 43,508 0.2 % -4.4 % Operating income 15,348 15,796 16,398 -2.8 % -6.4 % Non-operating income: Gain from investments, net 1,632 3,529 561 Interest and dividend income 3,033 2,951 1,661 Interest expense (293 ) (281 ) (298 ) Total non-operating income 4,372 6,199 1,924 -29.5 % 127.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 19,720 21,995 18,322 -10.3 % 7.6 % Provision for income taxes 3,910 5,435 2,425 Net income $ 15,810 $ 16,560 $ 15,897 -4.5 % -0.5 % Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 -3.0 % 3.2 % Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 -3.0 % 3.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,808 25,038 25,529 Diluted 24,808 25,038 25,529 Shares outstanding 24,585 24,906 25,398

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,467 $ 61,801 $ 133,277 Investments in securities 129,424 119,023 21,327 Seed capital investments 26,184 24,044 21,911 Receivable from brokers 1,111 4,562 1,558 Other receivables 23,576 21,178 21,439 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 8,384 8,927 12,871 Other assets 9,614 9,896 13,759 Total assets $ 263,760 $ 249,431 $ 226,142 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Income taxes payable $ 3,464 $ 17 $ 6 Compensation payable 25,100 23,399 32,902 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,910 45,036 43,750 Total liabilities 74,474 68,452 76,658 Stockholders' equity 189,286 180,979 149,484 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 263,760 $ 249,431 $ 226,142 Shares outstanding 24,585 24,906 25,398

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Equities: Mutual Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,973 $ 7,546 $ 8,140 Inflows 176 153 242 Outflows (432 ) (451 ) (378 ) Net inflows (outflows) (256 ) (298 ) (136 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 523 744 288 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (5 ) (19 ) (4 ) Total increase (decrease) 262 427 148 Assets under management, end of period $ 8,235 $ 7,973 $ 8,288 3.3 % -0.6 % Percentage of total assets under management 25.5 % 24.7 % 27.0 % Average assets under management $ 7,965 $ 7,593 $ 8,292 4.9 % -3.9 % Closed-end Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,097 $ 6,727 $ 7,046 Inflows 41 16 24 Outflows (103 ) (63 ) (15 ) Net inflows (outflows) (62 ) (47 ) 9 Market appreciation (depreciation) 404 544 233 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (126 ) (127 ) (133 ) Total increase (decrease) 216 370 109 Assets under management, end of period 7,313 $ 7,097 $ 7,155 3.0 % 2.2 % Percentage of total assets under management 22.7 % 22.0 % 23.3 % Average assets under management $ 7,060 $ 6,785 $ 7,211 4.1 % -2.1 % Institutional & PWM Beginning of period assets $ 10,738 $ 10,034 $ 10,714 Inflows 66 63 61 Outflows (428 ) (371 ) (558 ) Net inflows (outflows) (362 ) (308 ) (497 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 770 1,012 547 Total increase (decrease) 408 704 50 Assets under management, end of period $ 11,146 $ 10,738 $ 10,764 3.8 % 3.5 % Percentage of total assets under management 34.5 % 33.3 % 35.1 % Average assets under management $ 10,798 $ 10,005 $ 11,126 7.9 % -2.9 % SICAV Beginning of period assets $ 631 $ 622 $ 867 Inflows - 82 124 Outflows (2 ) (110 ) (176 ) Net inflows (outflows) (2 ) (28 ) (52 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) - 37 9 Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - - Total increase (decrease) (622 ) 9 (43 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 9 $ 631 $ 824 -98.6 % -98.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.7 % Average assets under management $ 10 $ 628 $ 857 -98.4 % -98.8 % Total Equities Beginning of period assets $ 26,439 $ 24,929 $ 26,767 Inflows 283 314 451 Outflows (965 ) (995 ) (1,127 ) Net inflows (outflows) (682 ) (681 ) (676 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,697 2,337 1,077 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (131 ) (146 ) (137 ) Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - - Total increase (decrease) 264 1,510 264 Assets under management, end of period $ 26,703 $ 26,439 $ 27,031 1.0 % -1.2 % Percentage of total assets under management 84.5 % 85.1 % 88.1 % Average assets under management $ 25,833 $ 25,011 $ 27,486 3.3 % -6.0 %

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle - continued (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Fixed Income: 100% U.S. Treasury fund Beginning of period assets $ 4,615 $ 4,217 $ 2,462 Inflows 1,605 1,424 1,845 Outflows (1,315 ) (1,088 ) (732 ) Net inflows (outflows) 290 336 1,113 Market appreciation (depreciation) 60 62 34 Total increase (decrease) 350 398 1,147 Assets under management, end of period $ 4,965 $ 4,615 $ 3,609 7.6 % 37.6 % Percentage of total assets under management 15.4 % 14.3 % 11.8 % Average assets under management $ 4,832 $ 4,418 $ 3,245 9.4 % 48.9 % Institutional & PWM Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 Inflows - - - Outflows - - - Net inflows (outflows) - - - Market appreciation (depreciation) - - - Total increase (decrease) - - - Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Treasuries & Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 4,647 $ 4,249 $ 2,494 Inflows 1,605 1,424 1,845 Outflows (1,315 ) (1,088 ) (732 ) Net inflows (outflows) 290 336 1,113 Market appreciation (depreciation) 60 62 34 Total increase (decrease) 350 398 1,147 Assets under management, end of period $ 4,997 $ 4,647 $ 3,641 7.5 % 37.2 % Percentage of total assets under management 15.5 % 14.9 % 11.9 % Average assets under management $ 4,864 $ 4,450 $ 3,277 9.3 % 48.4 % Total AUM Beginning of period assets $ 31,086 $ 29,178 $ 29,261 Inflows 1,888 1,738 2,296 Outflows (2,280 ) (2,083 ) (1,859 ) Net inflows (outflows) (392 ) (345 ) 437 Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,757 2,399 1,111 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (131 ) (146 ) (137 ) Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - - Total increase (decrease) 614 1,908 1,411 Assets under management, end of period $ 31,700 $ 31,086 $ 30,672 2.0 % 3.4 % Average assets under management $ 30,697 $ 29,461 $ 30,763 4.2 % -0.2 %