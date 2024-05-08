Finning International Inc: Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 104,312,831 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 72.75% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:
|Director Nominee
|Votes for
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Vicki Avril-Groves
|101,011,968
|99.98%
|21,533
|0.02%
|James E.C. Carter
|97,134,624
|96.14%
|3,898,877
|3.86%
|Mary Lou Kelley
|100,585,261
|99.56%
|448,240
|0.44%
|Andrés Kuhlmann
|100,952,219
|99.92%
|81,282
|0.08%
|Harold N. Kvisle
|95,580,912
|94.60%
|5,452,588
|5.40%
|Stuart L. Levenick
|96,502,144
|95.51%
|4,531,356
|4.49%
|Kevin Parkes
|101,001,710
|99.97%
|31,791
|0.03%
|Michael C. Putnam
|101,011,881
|99.98%
|21,620
|0.02%
|John R. Rhind
|101,007,089
|99.97%
|26,412
|0.03%
|Charles F. Ruigrok
|100,374,265
|99.35%
|659,236
|0.65%
|Edward R. Seraphim
|101,013,745
|99.98%
|19,756
|0.02%
|Manjit K. Sharma
|99,706,354
|98.69%
|1,327,146
|1.31%
|Nancy G. Tower
|101,018,751
|99.99%
|14,750
|0.01%
About Finning
Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
