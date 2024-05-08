Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885970 | ISIN: CA3180714048 | Ticker-Symbol: CIH
Stuttgart
09.05.24
10:53 Uhr
29,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,60013:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2024 | 23:06
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finning International Inc: Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 104,312,831 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 72.75% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

Director NomineeVotes forPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Vicki Avril-Groves101,011,96899.98%21,5330.02%
James E.C. Carter97,134,62496.14%3,898,8773.86%
Mary Lou Kelley100,585,26199.56%448,2400.44%
Andrés Kuhlmann100,952,21999.92%81,2820.08%
Harold N. Kvisle95,580,91294.60%5,452,5885.40%
Stuart L. Levenick96,502,14495.51%4,531,3564.49%
Kevin Parkes101,001,71099.97%31,7910.03%
Michael C. Putnam101,011,88199.98%21,6200.02%
John R. Rhind101,007,08999.97%26,4120.03%
Charles F. Ruigrok100,374,26599.35%659,2360.65%
Edward R. Seraphim101,013,74599.98%19,7560.02%
Manjit K. Sharma99,706,35498.69%1,327,1461.31%
Nancy G. Tower101,018,75199.99%14,7500.01%


About Finning
Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information:
Ilona Rojkova
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 837-8241
FinningIR@finning.com
www.finning.com


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.