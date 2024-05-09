Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: A0CAN0 | ISIN: CA2652692096
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 00:36
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.: Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the "Company" or "DPM") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2023.

A total of 134,715,677 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 74.18% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

NameVotes in Favour% ForVotes Against% Against
Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell124,255,46394.237,601,7515.77
Robert M. Bosshard130,249,22998.781,607,9851.22
Jaimie Donovan130,223,05098.761,634,1641.24
R. Peter Gillin126,025,28495.585,831,9304.42
Kalidas Madhavpeddi129,723,19998.382,134,0151.62
Juanita Montalvo130,359,72498.861,497,4901.14
David Rae131,075,45199.41781,7630.59
Marie-Anne Tawil130,363,72498.871,493,4901.13

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour122,877,81991.21
Votes Withheld11,837,8588.79

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company's approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour129,803,33698.44
Votes Against2,053,8771.56

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5191
investor.info@dundeeprecious.com		Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
