Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
WKN: A0Q639 | ISIN: EE3100098328 | Ticker-Symbol: MKS
Stuttgart
09.05.24
12:26 Uhr
16,380 Euro
-0,260
-1,56 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 07:06
39 Leser
Merko Ehitus AS: 2024 3 months consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 81.2 million in Q1 2024, representing 7.2% growth compared to the same period a year ago. Net profit for the quarter was EUR 4.4 million. Merko delivered 59 apartments and 7 commercial units to buyers in 3 months this year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the apartment market behaved as expected in the first quarter and Merko group figures for first sales reflected that and there is no basis for expecting results comparable to 2023 in real estate development. In the new and different market situation, Merko has successfully refocused its activities and been able to compensate the drop in volumes from residential development with construction service sales. Merko Ehitus net profit decreased, but the result was better than anticipated based on the changes in the proportion of our core business.

In Q1 2024, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 10.5 million and the balance of secured order-book was EUR 419 million at quarter's end. In the first three months of the year, construction service business area accounted for 83.7% of the group's revenue. Private sector clients have grown somewhat more active on the construction services market, apparently accustomed to new building price levels, and are again contemplating expansion of their business. Contracts for defence facilities and energy infrastructure are active and hopefully the next Rail Baltica projects will come up for procurement soon. Merko's secured order book is strong and in April, a noteworthy energy infrastructure contract in Latvia and a contract for additional work on the NATO training centre in Lithuania were added.

In Q1, Merko delivered 59 apartments and 7 commercial units to buyers, invested a total of EUR 11.6 million into development projects, and launched construction and sales of 112 new apartments in three new development projects: Õielehe in Jüri, the new phase of Erminurme in Tartu and Lucavsala in Riga. As of the end of Q1, the group companies had 450 apartments under construction, 9% of which were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest projects in progress were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilseta and Magnolijas in Riga and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q1 of 2024, the largest sites under construction in Estonia were Hampton by Hilton and Hyatt hotel buildings, Arter Quarter, the logistics centre for TKM Group, barracks at the Defence Forces' Ämari base, the Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, as well the first phase of Ülemiste terminal. Projects in Lithuania were wind farm infrastructure works in Kelme and Pagegiai regions, and various buildings and infrastructure for NATO training centres.

OVERVIEW OF THE 3 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2024 3 months' pre-tax profit was EUR 5.2 million (3M 2023: EUR 6.1 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 6.4% (3M 2023: 8.0%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 3 months 2024 was EUR 4.4 million (3M 2023: EUR 5.9 million) and 3 months net profit margin was 5.5% (3M 2023: 7.8%).

REVENUE
2024 3 months' revenue was EUR 81.2 million (3M 2023: EUR 75.8 million). 3 months' revenue increased by 7.2% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 3 months 2024 was 62.3% (3M 2023: 46.7%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 31 March 2024, the group's secured order book was EUR 419.0 million (31 March 2023: EUR 412.2 million). In 3 months 2024, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 10.5 million (3M 2023: EUR 170.3 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 3 months 2024, the group sold a total of 59 apartments; in 3 months 2023, the group sold 145 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 10.8 million from sale of own developed apartments in 3 months 2024 and EUR 19.4 million in 3 months 2023.

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 88.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 216.6 million (50.8% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 March 2023 were EUR 14.3 million and EUR 190.1 million (50.0% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2024, the group's net debt was negative EUR 39.6 million (31 March 2023: EUR 72.8 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

2024
3 months		2023
3 months		2023
12 months
Revenue 81,185 75,751 466,304
Cost of goods sold (72,301) (65,776) (401,267)
Gross profit8,8849,97565,037
Marketing expenses (1,068) (1,077) (4,312)
General and administrative expenses (4,142) (3,965) (19,423)
Other operating income 1,324 817 4,171
Other operating expenses (953) (62) (991)
Operating profit 4,0455,68844,482
Finance income/costs 1,157 391 7,500
incl. finance income/costs from joint ventures 1,568 1,280 10,220
interest expense (655) (655) (2,697)
foreign exchange gain (loss) (190) (210) (153)
other financial income (expenses) 434 (24) 130
Profit before tax5,2026,07951,982
Corporate income tax expense (818) (292) (6,081)
Net profit for financial year4,3845,78745,901
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,427 5,880 46,048
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (43) (93) (147)
Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities 106 53 (41)
Comprehensive income for the period4,4905,84045,860
incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,526 5,910 45,993
net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (36) (70) (133)
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 0.25 0.33 2.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

31.03.202431.03.202331.12.2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 88,353 14,295 77,330
Trade and other receivables 58,929 54,206 68,754
Prepaid corporate income tax 6 89 2
Inventories 196,518 244,549 195,435
343,806313,139341,521
Non-current assets
Investments in joint ventures 23,483 14,175 21,915
Other shares and securities 80 - 80
Other long-term loans and receivables 20,427 22,685 24,490
Deferred income tax assets 4,998 873 3,298
Investment property 16,740 11,460 16,823
Property, plant and equipment 16,093 17,287 16,613
Intangible assets 487 564 520
82,30867,04483,739
TOTAL ASSETS426,114380,183425,260
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings 12,909 59,753 19,673
Payables and prepayments 134,216 88,907 133,898
Income tax liability 6,335 1,290 4,260
Short-term provisions 10,551 8,973 10,451
164,011158,923168,282
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings 35,882 27,347 35,142
Deferred income tax liability 4,489 2,327 4,441
Other long-term payables 5,342 2,054 5,495
45,71331,72845,078
TOTAL LIABILITIES209,724190,651213,360
EQUITY
Non-controlling interests (191) (565) (155)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929
Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793
Currency translation differences (739) (753) (838)
Retained earnings 208,598 182,128 204,171
216,581190,097212,055
TOTAL EQUITY216,390189,532211,900
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY426,114380,183425,260

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group's revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
