Nordecon: 2024 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)

The first quarter of 2024 of the Nordecon Group is characterized by an increase in sales revenue, an improvement in profitability and an increase in the order book.

The sales revenue of the first quarter of 2024 was 46,245 thousand euros, which increased by approximately 38% compared to the sales revenue of continuing operations in the same period last year. The sales revenue in the Buildings segment increased by 42%, and the sales revenue of the Infrastructure segment remained essentially at the same level as in the comparable period. The increase in sales revenue was expected based on the volume of the group's order book.

Gross profitability was 4.6% in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: 2.9%). The increase in profitability is based on the improvement in the profitability of the Buildings segment. Due to the seasonality of construction, the result of the first quarter is affected, especially in the Infrastructure segment, by a large part of uncovered fixed costs. It mainly concerns the asphalt concrete production and installation part of road construction, where the cost of the necessary equipment makes up a large part of the fixed costs.

As of 31 March 2024, the amount of unexecuted works of the construction contracts concluded by the companies of the group was 198,737 thousand euros, which is approximately 34% more compared to the period a year ago.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position



€'000 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,083 11,892 Trade and other receivables 30,117 37,010 Prepayments 2,812 1,789 Inventories 24,766 25,879 Total current assets 73,778 76,570 Non-current assets Other investments 76 76 Trade and other receivables 9,198 9,113 Investment property 5,517 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 13,979 14,292 Intangible assets 14,979 14,964 Total non-current assets 43,749 43,962 TOTAL ASSETS 117,527 120,532 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 13,751 10,188 Trade payables 52,355 39,855 Other payables 6,367 9,241 Deferred income 12,996 20,602 Provisions 1,006 1,129 Total current liabilities 86,475 81,015 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4,090 8,563, Trade payables 2,115 6,011 Provisions 2,440 2,405 Total non-current liabilities 8,645 16,979 TOTAL LIABILITIES 95,120 97,994 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 3,837 3,786 Retained earnings 326 919 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 21,071 21,613 Non-controlling interests 1,336 925 TOTAL EQUITY 22,407 22,538 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 117,527 120,532



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income



€'000 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 2023 Continuing operations Revenue 46,245 33,549 186,464 Cost of sales (44,107) (32,564) (182,655) Gross profit 2,138 985 3,809 Marketing and distribution expenses (68) (104) (497) Administrative expenses (1,564) (1,587) (6,564) Other operating income 26 109 286 Other operating expenses (146) (28) (465) Operating profit (loss) 386 (625) (3,431) Finance income 137 69 613 Finance costs (705) (885) (3,356) Net finance costs (568) (816) (2,743) Loss before tax (182) (1,441) (6,174) Income tax expense 0 (243) (244) Loss for the period from continuing operations (182) (1,684) (6,418) Profit for the period from a discontinued operation



10 8,474 Profit (loss) for the period (182) (1,674) 2,056 Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 51 169 470 Total other comprehensive income 51 169 470 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE) (131) (1,505) 2,526 Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent (593) (1,874) (942) - Non-controlling interests 411 200 2,998 Profit (loss) for the period (182) (1,674) 2,056 Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: - Owners of the parent (542) (1,705) (472) - Non-controlling interests 411 200 2,998 Comprehensive income (expense) for the period (131) (1,505) 2,526 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share (€) (0.02) (0.06) (0.31) Diluted earnings per share (€) (0.02) (0.06) (0.31) Earnings per share from a discontinued operation attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share (€) - 0.00 0.28 Diluted earnings per share (€) - 0.00 0.28



Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows



€'000 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Cash receipts from customers 53,333 77,360 Cash paid to suppliers (39,940) (67,923) VAT paid (3,112) (2,692) Cash paid to and for employees (4,859) (5,716) Income tax paid 0 (324) Net cash from operating activities 5,422 705 Cash flows from investing activities Apaid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21) (37) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 25 201 Loans provided (18) (508) Repayments of loans provided 0 4 Dividends received 6 12 Interest received 39 2 Net cash from (used in) investing activities 31 (326) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans received 108 1,234 Repayments of loans received (633) (1,330) Dividends paid 0 (588) Lease payments (555) (735) Interest paid (278) (294) Other payments 99 0 Net cash used in financing activities (1,259) (1,713) Net cash flow 4,194 (1,334) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,892 7,238 Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates (3) (3) Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,194 (1,334) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16,083 5,901



Financial review

Financial performance

Nordecon delivered a gross profit of €2,138 thousand and a gross margin of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: €985 thousand and 2.9%). The improvement in profitability was driven by the Buildings segment, which increased its gross margin to 7.8% (Q1 2023: 6.3%). Due to the seasonal nature of the construction business, first-quarter results are affected by a large share of uncovered fixed costs, particularly in the Infrastructure segment. Above all, this applies to asphalt concrete production and laying in road construction, where plant and equipment expenses account for a major share of fixed costs. As a result, the gross margin of the Infrastructure segment was negative at 30.9% (Q1 2023: negative at 26.3%).

The group's administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to €1,564 thousand. Administrative expenses from continuing operations remained at the same level as in the first quarter of 2023, when the figure was €1,587 thousand. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) increased year on year, rising to 3.3% (Q1 2023: 2.9%).

The group ended the first quarter of 2024 with an operating profit of €386 thousand (Q1 2023: an operating loss of €625 thousand). EBITDA for the period was €1,094 thousand (Q1 2023: €155 thousand).

The group's finance income and costs are affected by exchange rate fluctuations in the group's foreign markets. During the period, the exchange rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia remained stable against the euro, while the exchange rate of the Swedish krona weakened against the euro by around 4%. As a result, the translation of the loans provided to the group's Ukrainian and Swedish subsidiaries in euros into the local currencies gave rise to an exchange loss of €30 thousand (Q1 2023: €133 thousand). Due to the group's relatively high loan burden, finance costs were strongly influenced by interest expense, which amounted to €230 thousand (Q1 2023: €212 thousand).

The group ended the period with a net loss of €182 thousand (Q1 2023: €1,674 thousand). The net loss attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, was €593 thousand (Q1 2023: €1,874 thousand).

Cash flows

Operating activities produced a net cash inflow of €5,422 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: an inflow of €705 thousand). Operating cash flow is strongly influenced by the fact that the contracts signed with most public and private sector customers do not require them to make advance payments, while the group has to make prepayments to subcontractors and materials suppliers. Cash inflow is also reduced by contractual retentions, which extend from 5 to 10% of the contract price and are released at the end of the construction period only.

Investing activities of the period resulted in a net cash inflow of €31 thousand (Q1 2023: an outflow of €326 thousand). Payments for the purchase of property, plant and equipment totalled €21 thousand (Q1 2023: €37 thousand) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment totalled €25 thousand (Q1 2023: 201 thousand). Loans provided amounted to €18 thousand (Q1 2023: €508 thousand) and interest received amounted to €39 thousand (Q1 2023: 2 thousand).

Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of €1,259 thousand (Q1 2023: an outflow of €1,713 thousand). The largest items were loan repayments and lease payments of €633 thousand and €555 thousand, respectively (Q1 2023: €1,330 thousand and €735 thousand, respectively). Proceeds from loans received amounted to €108 thousand (Q1 2023: €1,234 thousand) and interest payments to €278 thousand (Q1 2023: €294 thousand). In the first quarter of 2023, the group also paid dividends of €588 thousand.

The group's cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2024 amounted to €16,083 thousand (31 March 2023: €5,901 thousand).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Revenue (€'000)* 46,245 33,549 44,539 186,464 Revenue change* 37.8% (24.7)% 22.1% (15.4)% Net loss (€'000)* (182) (1,674) (1,166) (6,418) Net loss attributable to owners of the parent (€'000) (593) (1,874) (919) (942) Earnings per share (€) (0.02) (0.06) (0.03) (0.03) Administrative expenses to revenue* 3.4% 4.7% 2.8% 3.5% Administrative expenses to revenue (rolling)* 3.3% 2.9% 2.1% 3.5% EBITDA (€'000)* 1,094 155 912 (412) EBITDA margin* 2.4% 0.5% 2.0% (0.2)% Gross margin* 4.6% 2.9% (0.2)% 2.0% Operating margin* 0.8% (1.9)% 0.2% (1.8)% Net margin* (0.4)% (5.0)% (2.6)% (3.4)% Return on invested capital 0.1% (2.4)% (0.2)% 8.0% Return on equity (0.8)% (6.4)% (1.1)% 8.3% Equity ratio 19.1% 19.5% 20.4% 18.7% Return on assets (0.2)% (1.3)% (0.2)% (1.6)% Gearing 4.4% 35.6% 36.1% 16.6% Current ratio 0.85 0.85 0.91 0.95 Order book (€'000)* 198,737 148,302 204,495 216,732

* Continuing operations



Performance by geographical market

Revenue generated outside Estonia in the first quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the same period in 2023 and accounted for 1% of the group's total revenue for the period. Despite the ongoing war, Nordecon's construction volumes in Ukraine increased. During the period, work continued on the reconstruction of substations and the installation of associated physical protection systems in the Poltava, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions of Ukraine. The group did not generate any revenue and had no ongoing construction contracts in the Swedish market. With the sale of Nordecon Betoon OÜ at the beginning of December 2023, the group also withdrew from the Finnish market, where it had operated through Nordecon Betoon OÜ's subsidiary NOBE Rakennus OY. The group operated on a project basis in Latvia and Lithuania.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Estonia 99% 98% 95% 97% Ukraine 1% 0% 0% 2% Finland - 2% 2% 1% Latvia - 0% 3% 0%



Performance by business line

Segment revenues

We strive to maintain the revenues of our two main operating segments (Buildings and Infrastructure) in balance, if this is permitted by market conditions, because this helps diversify risks and provides better opportunities to continue construction operations in more challenging market conditions where the volumes of one subsegment decline sharply while the volumes of another may grow more rapidly.

The group's revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was €46,245 thousand, around 38% larger than a year earlier, when revenue from continuing operations amounted to €33,549 thousand. The Buildings segment generated revenue of €43,408 thousand and the Infrastructure segment revenue of €2,808 thousand. The corresponding figures for the first quarter of 2023 were €30,673 thousand and €2,849 thousand. Revenue generated by the Buildings segment increased by 42%, while revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment remained more or less stable compared to the same period last year. The revenue growth and changes in performance of the reportable segments were expected and in line with the group's order book.

Revenue by operating segment Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Buildings 94% 92% 87% 74% Infrastructure 6% 8% 13% 26%



Subsegment revenues

In the Buildings segment, the main revenue contributor was the public buildings subsegment, which delivered approximately 83% growth compared to the same period last year. Revenue generated by the commercial and apartment buildings subsegments also increased, while the revenue contribution of the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment decreased sharply with only one construction contract in progress.

The period's largest projects in the public buildings subsegment were the construction of the main building of the Estonian Internal Security Service and Loodusmaja (Nature Hub) in Tallinn, the design and construction of warehouse complexes for the Centre for Defence Investment in Luunja and Nõo rural municipalities in Tartu county and in Ida-Viru county, the design and construction of a new study and sports building for the Saku upper secondary school near Tallinn and the reconstruction of the building of the Karlova school in Tartu.

The revenue of the apartment buildings subsegment resulted from the construction of the commercial and residential complex Vektor and the group's own development projects. Revenue from the group's own development operations increased year on year, rising to €3,952 thousand (Q1 2023: €2,173 thousand). Nordecon is continuing the development of the Mõisavahe Kodu housing estate (https://moisavahe.ee) and the construction of the Emajõe Residents housing estate, located close to the city centre on the banks of the Emajõgi river (https://emajoeresidents.ee), in Tartu. In the first quarter, the group also started the construction of phase 1 of the Seileri Kvartal housing estate in Pärnu ( https://seileri.ee ) . In carrying out our own development activities, we carefully monitor potential risks in the housing development market.

The largest projects under construction in the commercial buildings subsegment were the commercial and residential complex Vektor and the LEED Gold compliant Golden Gate office building at Ahtri 6 in Tallinn and the design and construction of a commercial building at Nõlvakaare 4 at Raadi in Tartu county.

Buildings segment Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Public buildings 67% 43% 28% 37% Commercial buildings 19% 25% 23% 23% Apartment buildings 14% 22% 31% 27% Industrial and warehouse facilities 0% 10% 18% 13%



The largest revenue contributor in the Infrastructure segment is road construction and maintenance although in the first quarter of 2024 its revenue decreased by around 6% compared with a year earlier. A major share of the subsegment's revenue for the period resulted from the construction of an armoured manoeuvre shooting range and roads in Harju county, the provision of road maintenance services in Järva county and the construction of the Tagadi ecoduct (wildlife crossing) on the Rail Baltica route.

Infrastructure segment Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Road construction and maintenance 83% 61% 66% 63% Other engineering 17% 33% 27% 30% Environmental engineering 0% 6% 0% 7% Specialist engineering 0% 0% 7% 0%



Order book

The group's order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at €198,737 thousand at 31 March 2024, reflecting an increase of approximately 34% year on year. In the first quarter of 2024, we signed new contracts for €17,617 thousand (Q1 2023: €41,860 thousand). After the reporting date, we have signed additional new contracts for €14,900 thousand. The rise in material prices and interest rates in recent years, due to the uptrend in EURIBOR rates, has caused a sharp increase in the cost of development projects and, consequently, the postponement of new projects. The volume of investments made by the Transport Administration has decreased significantly, which has had a direct impact on the size of the order book of our Infrastructure segment. The volume of procurements for the Rail Baltica project has increased and will partially offset the decline in investments by the Transport Administration, but the excessive length of the procurement processes makes it difficult to predict the potential start dates of the work and the impact on revenue. While public investment in building construction has also decreased, we see some investment activity at local authority level.

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 31 Dec 2023 Order book (€'000)* 198,737 148,302 204,495 216,732

* Continuing operations



The share of the Buildings segment in the group's order book has increased: at 31 March 2024, the Buildings segment accounted for 93% and the Infrastructure segment for 7% of the group's total order book (31 March 2023: 81% and 19%, respectively). Compared with 31 March 2023, the order book of the Buildings segment has increased by 53%, while the order book of the Infrastructure segment has decreased by 49% and now consists solely of contracts secured by the road construction and maintenance subsegment.

Major contracts secured during the period include:

the construction of an armoured manoeuvre shooting range and roads for the Centre for Defence Investment in Harju county with an approximate cost of €5,450 thousand;

the construction of a modern war and disaster medicine centre for the Centre for Defence Investment in Tartu with an approximate cost of €15,000 thousand (the group is one of the joint bidders).

Management expects the group's revenue to increase slightly in 2024 compared to the revenue generated by continuing operations in 2023. In a highly competitive environment, we will avoid taking unjustified risks that could materialise during the contract execution phase and have an adverse impact on the group's results. We will focus on cost management and pre-construction and design activities where we can leverage our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and staff costs

The group's average number of employees in the first quarter of 2024 was 423, including 281 engineers and technical professionals (ETP). Headcount decreased by around 28% year on year, due to the restructuring of the group's Infrastructure segment and the sale of Nordecon Betoon OÜ and NOBE Rakennus OY at the beginning of December 2023.

Average number of employees at group companies (the parent and the subsidiaries):

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 ETP 281 392 434 374 Workers 142 192 225 184 Total average 423 584 659 558



The group's staff costs, including all taxes, were €3,939 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared with €4,531 thousand from continuing operations in the same period last year. The decrease is mainly due to a lower headcount following the reorganisation of the Infrastructure segment.

The service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS for Q1 2024 totalled €50 thousand and the associated social security charges amounted to €17 thousand (Q1 2023: €37 thousand and €12 thousand, respectively).

The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS totalled €130 thousand and the associated social security charges amounted to €43 thousand (Q1 2023: €115 thousand and €38 thousand, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and staff costs incurred:

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (€'000) 535.4 472.3 451.9 499.3 Change against the comparative period, % 13.4% 4.5% 8.3% 1.8% Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (€) 11.1 11.0 12.2 10.3 Change against the comparative period, % 0.5% (9.8)% 11.4% (13.4)%



The group's nominal labour productivity for the period increased year on year due to a decrease in the average number of employees.

