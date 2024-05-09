Haemonetics Corporation: Haemonetics 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended March 30, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2024. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

Teleconference link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7654787bc47144b39cb181c1abab0531

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7654787bc47144b39cb181c1abab0531 Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics ' investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cppxurr

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and certain supplemental analytical tables including two years of historical revenue information recast in the updated revenue reporting structure that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, links to which are available below.

Direct link to 4Q FY24 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/4c58f1e8-c0ed-46e7-89b4-99a6d4dc53c6

Direct link to Service Revenue Reporting Change Analytical Tables:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/e6895d75-dd6f-4f9f-af30-387bd364b386

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

[email protected]

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation