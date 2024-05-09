Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.05.2024
Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The First Quarter Of 2024

Q2 revenue guidance of $100 -102 million - 37% YoY growth - driven by HBM and Chiplets

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2024

  • Record revenues of $97.0 million, a 34% year-over-year (YoY) increase;
  • GAAP operating income of $21.2 million (up 50% YoY) and non-GAAP operating profit of $29.0 million (up 67% YoY), representing operating margins of 21.9% and 29.9%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $24.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million; and
  • Strong positive operating cash flow of $20.2 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the second quarter of 2024 between $100 -102 million, representing a 37% mid-point increase over the second quarter of 2023. Given the significant visibility and strong ongoing order flow, continued sequential growth is expected throughout 2024.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am pleased with the record revenues in the first quarter driven by strong demand for HBM and chiplets applications, which accounted for 60% of our business. The field of AI is changing our industry and Camtek is well positioned to benefit from this transformative trend. AI technology needs High Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities, which are based on architectures utilizing High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Chiplet devices as key components. The on-going surge in demand for HPC and our leading position at all tier-1 manufacturers continue to be the main drivers behind our strong results and outlook."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "Looking beyond 2024, as AI continues to transform the industry, we are very confident in our ability to capitalize on the trend and grow towards the milestone of annual sales in excess of $500 million."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $97.0 million. This compares to first quarter 2023 revenues of $72.5 million, a year-over-year growth of 34%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $44.7 million (46.1% of revenues), an increase of 32% compared to a gross profit of $33.9 million (46.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $49.1 million (50.6% of revenues), an increase of 43% compared to a gross profit of $34.3 million (47.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.2 million (21.9% of revenues), an increase of 50% compared to an operating profit of $14.2 million (19.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.0 million (29.9% of revenues), an increase of 67% compared to $17.4 million (24.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $24.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, an increase of 21% compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, an increase of 53% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2024, were $466.3 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2023. During the first quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $20.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_alZuWboVTLiwN27dla1wKA

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



March 31,

December 31,


2024

2023


U.S. Dollars

Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

123,035

119,968

Short-term deposits

242,250

215,250

Marketable securities

11,941

18,816

Trade accounts receivable, net

86,365

87,300

Inventories

92,080

85,905

Other current assets

23,257

19,548




Total current assets

578,928

546,787










Long-term deposits

6,000

21,000

Marketable securities

83,781

73,576

Long-term inventory

9,984

9,023

Deferred tax asset, net

2,642

2,642

Other assets, net

1,829

1,370

Property, plant and equipment, net

42,767

41,987

Intangible assets, net

16,030

16,937

Goodwill

74,345

74,345




Total non- current assets

237,378

240,880




Total assets

816,306

787,667




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

38,871

42,187

Other current liabilities

59,237

54,487

Dividend payable

60,041

-




Total current liabilities

158,149

96,674




Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net

6,368

7,541

Other long-term liabilities

11,107

10,473

Convertible notes

197,104

196,831

Total long-term liabilities

214,579

214,845




Total liabilities

372,728

311,519




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;



4 7,235,723 issued shares at March 31, 2024 and 46,993,998 at
December 31, 2023;



4 5,143,347 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 44,901,622 at
December 31, 2023

176

176

Additional paid-in capital

143,559

200,389

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(410)

129

Retained earnings

302,151

277,352


445,476

478,046

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

(1,898)

(1,898)




Total shareholders' equity

443,578

476,148




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

816,306

787,667




Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2023


U.S. dollars (In thousands)









Revenues

97,010

72,457

315,375

Cost of revenues

52,287

38,593

167,742





Gross profit

44,723

33,864

147,633





Operating expenses:




Research and development

8,912

7,554

31,470

Selling, general and administrative

14,573

12,115

50,751





Total operating expenses

23,485

19,669

82,221





Operating profit

21,238

14,195

65,412





Financial income, net

5,610

5,110

22,218





Income before incomes taxes

26,848

19,305

87,630





Income tax expense

(2,049)

(2,060)

(8,998)





Net income

24,799

17,245

78,632

















Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.55

0.39

1.76









Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.51

0.36

1.63





Weighted average number of




ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):








Basic

45,074

44,522

44,725





Diluted

49,253

48,436

48,863









Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2023



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars







Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

24,799

17,245

78,632

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

3,384

-

4,550

Share-based compensation

3,118

3,194

12,525

Non-GAAP net income

31,301

20,439

95,707





Non -GAAP net income per share, diluted

0.63

0.42

1.96





Gross margin on GAAP basis

46.1 %

46.7 %

46.8 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

44,723

33,864

147,633

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

3,972

-

3,492

Share-based compensation

398

392

1,591

Non-GAAP gross profit

49,093

34,256

152,716

Non- GAAP gross margin

50.6 %

47.3 %

48.4 %





Reported operating profit attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

21,238

14,195

65,412

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

4,671

-

5,406

Share-based compensation

3,118

3,194

12,525

Non-GAAP operating profit

29,027

17,389

83,343


(1) During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $3.4
million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million, for both
periods. This amount recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired
recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales
and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and
administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded
under the tax expense line item.
During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1)
inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of
revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item.
(3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of
intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million
recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above
adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

CAMTEK LTD.
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

