HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) ("Zura Bio"), a clinical stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported its first quarter 2024 financial results, and recent business highlights.

" Our recent financial and business highlights demonstrate how we continue to strengthen the company for future success. Our leadership additions and oversubscribed $112.5 million private placement lay the groundwork for operational success and provide cash runway through 2027. The private placement by leading life sciences investors emphasizes the confidence in our pipeline of novel, dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," stated Robert Lisicki, CEO of Zura Bio. " We remain focused on the design and on-time execution of our tibulizumab development program with a goal to introduce best in-class therapies to people living with SSc and HS. These are two underserved therapeutic areas where patients may realize the benefit of tibulizumab' s dual-pathway approach, targeting IL-17 and BAFF."

RECENT BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Raised gross proceeds of approximately $112.5 million in an oversubscribed private placement, which are expected to:

Support the accelerated development of tibulizumab, including the planned Phase 2 clinical trial in SSc, and the initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating the dual-pathway antibody for the treatment of HS.

Extend cash runway through 2027.

Appointed new members to the Executive Management team and Board who bring extensive experience and proven track records in drug and business development.

In April 2024, Robert Lisicki was appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding founding CEO Someit Sidhu, M.D., who remains actively involved in the company as a Director.

In January 2024, Dr. Kiran Nistala was appointed Executive Vice President of Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $89.8 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $99.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Zura Bio anticipates that with the recent private placement factored in, its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund planned operations through 2027.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to $4.1 million in share-based compensation related to license agreements. The decrease was offset by $1.4 million in compensation for personnel, including share-based compensation as well as $1.4 million for consulting services and manufacturing of our product candidates.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $4.8 million for the first quarter, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.6 million in compensation for personnel including share-based compensation as well as an increase of $0.4 million in professional services and other daily operations.

Net loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million or compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2023.

UPCOMING ANTICIPATED MILESTONES

Tibulizumab (ZB-106):

On track to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in SSc in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by a Phase 2 clinical trial in HS in the second quarter of 2025.

ZB-168:

Actively monitoring Phase 2 IL-7R external catalysts in ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata, along with additional TSLP-driven catalysts.

Torudokimab (ZB-880):

Actively monitoring Phase 2 and Phase 3 IL-33 external catalysts in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), ZB-168, and torudokimab (ZB-880), with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other novel indications with unmet needs.

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, (unaudited) 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,817 $ 99,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 657 1,037 Total current assets 90,474 100,843 Property and equipment, net 9 - Total assets $ 90,483 $ 100,843 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,674 $ 20,302 Total current liabilities 14,674 20,302 Private placement warrants 1,596 990 Total liabilities 16,270 21,292 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 11,663 18,680 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023; -0- issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 - - Class A Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized, 43,593,678 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 172,246 162,820 Accumulated deficit (111,241 ) (103,494 ) Total Zura Bio Limited shareholders' equity 61,009 59,330 Noncontrolling interest 1,541 1,541 Total shareholders' equity 62,550 60,871 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 90,483 $ 100,843

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,593 $ 4,884 General and administrative 4,786 2,835 Total operating expenses 8,379 7,719 Loss from operations (8,379 ) (7,719 ) Other expense/(income), net: Other expense/(income) (23 ) 10 Interest income (1,215 ) (1 ) Change in fair value of private placement warrants 606 (177 ) Change in fair value of note payable - 2,244 Total other expense/(income), net (632 ) 2,076 Loss before income taxes (7,747 ) (9,795 ) Income tax benefit - - Net loss before redeemable noncontrolling interest (7,747 ) (9,795 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - 203 Net loss (7,747 ) (9,592 ) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value - (203 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest from redemption value to carrying value 7,017 - Net loss attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura $ (730 ) $ (9,795 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (2.76 ) Weighted-average Class A Ordinary Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted 46,914,542 3,551,906

