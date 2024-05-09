Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech & Chong Products Make a Grand Comeback in Arizona With OZ Cannabis

From Urban to Rural Arizona: Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Products can be found Statewide at JARS Dispensaries

Cheech & Chong, beloved icons in the cannabis world, proudly announce the return of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company products to Arizona. In partnership with OZ Cannabis and JARS Cannabis, this collaboration ensures that Arizonans have statewide access to the brand they love, with quality they trust and prices they can afford.

This is more than a business venture; it's a homecoming. Known for their deep roots in cannabis culture, Cheech & Chong are thrilled to be reconnecting with Arizonans who have long awaited the return of their products. Their collaboration with JARS Cannabis and OZ Cannabis brings an unmatched level of accessibility to the state, ensuring that no matter where residents live, they can enjoy their favorite Cheech & Chong products.

Cheech Marin shared his joy, "Arizona has always been close to our hearts. We're not just returning with our products; we're reigniting the bond with a community that appreciates the value of great cannabis."

Camille Bussiere, General Manager for OZ Cannabis, commented, "Our collaboration with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. is about bringing exceptional quality to the Arizona market at prices that make sense for the community. We're excited to bring the market top-shelf flower, pre-rolls, and a selection of infused products at consistent and affordable prices."

Ronnie Kassab, CEO of JARS Cannabis Arizona, added, "At JARS, we believe in making cannabis accessible to everyone in Arizona. Offering Cheech & Chong products in our dispensaries means we're providing a trusted, beloved brand to every community we serve, no matter where they are in the state."

This partnership between Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., OZ Cannabis, and JARS highlights a shared commitment to serving the Arizona community. It promises to provide the highest quality cannabis at the best prices, with more accessibility than ever before.

Cheech & Chong products are now available across Arizona. Visit jarscannabis.com to find a JARS Dispensary near you.

About OZ Cannabis

OZ operates as a boutique multi-state cultivator and operator, with a strong presence from Michigan to Arizona. Now advancing in the Arizona market, OZ delivers both quality and quantity without compromise. The company's straightforward approach ensures the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable prices. Committed to making exceptional flower, prerolls, and concentrates accessible, OZ innovates continually in cultivation and production. With a dedicated team and a dynamic roster of cultivars, OZ guarantees premium products are always within consumer reach.

ozcannabis.com

ABOUT JARS CANNABIS

JARS Cannabis is a multi-state cannabis brand and retailer that has operated a network of 37 recreational and medical storefronts in Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan since 2020. Dedicated to transforming cannabis narratives, JARS fosters industry leadership and inclusivity through creativity, community, and collaboration. Committed to high-quality, diverse, and affordable products, JARS ensures that integrating cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and approachable.

shopJARS.com

