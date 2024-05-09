Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Announces First Quarter Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, "Our business continued to deliver strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024. With our recent acquisition of American Equity Life now complete, we've reached a significant milestone as one of the largest providers of annuities in North America. We are well positioned to scale our existing platform and offerings, diversify our retirement services capabilities, and lay the groundwork for the next phase of growth for our company."

Unaudited

As at and for the periods endedMarch 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 2024 2023 Total assets $ 63,113 $ 44,951 Adjusted equity1 9,300 4,688 Distributable operating earnings1 279 145 Net income (loss) 337 (93 ) Net income per each class A and A-1 share $ 0.08 $ 0.07

See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 6.



Highlights

Completed the acquisition of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company ("AEL") on May 2, 2024, contributing over $50 billion of incremental deployable insurance portfolio assets



Originated $1.6 billion of annuity sales, including approximately $900 million of retail annuity sales at our existing businesses and over $700 million of pension risk transfer ("PRT") premiums. Total annuity sales inclusive of AEL's first quarter sales were over $4 billion



Originated approximately $1 billion in proprietary investment strategies at returns in excess of 11%, increasing our gross portfolio wide yield to near 6%



Operating Update

We recognized $279 million of distributable operating earnings ("DOE") for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $145 million in the prior year period. The increase in earnings for the current period reflects strong annuity sales and other premium growth over the last twelve months, as well as higher spread earnings on our existing business, driven by higher net investment income resulting from the progress made repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies. Our first quarter earnings also benefited from strong performance in our property and casualty ("P&C") businesses, which included a full quarter of earnings contribution from Argo Group, the U.S. specialty P&C platform we acquired in late 2023.

We recorded net income of $337 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $93 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income is the result of strong operating performance and contributions from our DOE, as noted above, as well as favorable mark-to-market movement on our derivatives and funds withheld insurance reserves.

Today, we are in a strong liquidity position across the portfolio, with over $25 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across our investment portfolios, and another $25 billion of long-term liquid investments, inclusive of our recently acquired assets with the acquisition of AEL. These liquid assets will facilitate the ongoing rotation of our investment portfolio into higher yielding investment strategies, while also continuing to ensure we have sufficient liquidity coverage for our liabilities in the case of any stress events across the broader market.

Update on Growth Initiatives

On May 2, 2024, we closed our previously announced acquisition of AEL. With the close of the acquisition, Brookfield Reinsurance is positioned as one of the largest providers of annuities in North America, with a float of over $100 billion.

AEL's strong franchise and track record of servicing its policyholders and distribution partners is very complementary to our existing business, and we expect to grow meaningfully as we leverage the synergies of our existing annuity platform, held through American National, to grow to $20 billion of annual annuity writing capabilities in the near term. Today our combined businesses generate annualized cashflows of approximately $1.4 billion, and as we reposition the investment portfolio, we are on track to achieve $2 billion of cash flows annually in the next 18 to 24 months.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.08 per Class A, A-1 and B share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on June 13, 2024. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield Class A Shares.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in Class A and A-1 shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield Class A Shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation's first quarter operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 519 $ 424 $ 5,200 $ 2,659 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,001 945 4,279 4,312 - Adjusted for the special distribution 1,001 945 4,279 3,946 - Per Brookfield share 0.63 0.59 2.70 2.46 Distributable earnings 1,216 1,157 4,865 5,204 - Per Brookfield share 0.77 0.72 3.07 3.25



Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Class A and A-1 Shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation's disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited March 31 December 31 (US$ millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,574 $ 4,308 Investments 42,565 39,838 Reinsurance funds withheld Cash and short-term investments 256 1,482 Investments 7,018 5,766 Accrued investment income 323 280 52,736 51,674 Reinsurance recoverables 3,458 3,388 Premiums due and other receivables 740 711 Deferred policy acquisition costs 2,478 2,468 Deferred tax asset 384 432 Other assets 2,032 1,781 Separate account assets 1,285 1,189 Total assets 63,113 61,643 Liabilities and equity Policy and contract claims 7,397 7,288 Future policy benefits 10,244 9,813 Policyholders' account balances 25,286 24,939 Deposit liabilities 1,559 1,577 Market risk benefit 151 89 Unearned premium reserve 1,989 2,056 46,626 45,762 Other policyholder funds 340 335 Due to related parties 555 564 Notes payable 185 174 Corporate borrowings 1,582 1,706 Subsidiary borrowings 1,963 1,863 Liabilities issued to reinsurance entities 119 114 Other liabilities 1,274 1,087 Separate account liabilities 1,285 1,189 Junior preferred shares 2,722 2,694 Non-controlling interest 145 146 Class A, class A-1 and class B 1,591 1,591 Class C 4,726 6,462 4,418 6,155 Total liabilities and equity $ 63,113 $ 61,643



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended 2024 2023 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,643 $ 897 Net investment income, including funds withheld 684 451 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld 259 (145 ) Total revenues 2,586 1,203 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,414 ) (742 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (242 ) (241 ) Commissions for acquiring services and policies, net of changes in deferred policy acquisition costs (151 ) (68 ) Other reinsurance expenses (19 ) (14 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefit (31 ) (6 ) Operating expenses (295 ) (176 ) Interest expense (72 ) (60 ) Total benefits and expenses (2,224 ) (1,307 ) Net income before income taxes 362 (104 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (25 ) 11 Net income for the period $ 337 $ (93 ) Attributable to: Class A, class A-1 and class B shareholders1 $ 3 $ 1 Class C shareholder 332 (99 ) Non-controlling interest 2 5 $ 337 $ (93 )

Class A and A-1 shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 337 $ (93 ) Unrealized net investment (gains) losses, including funds withheld (259 ) 145 Mark-to-market on insurance contracts and other net assets 152 97 230 149 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 15 (13 ) Transaction costs 12 4 Depreciation 22 5 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 279 $ 145



RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

Unaudited

As of March 31

US$ millions 2024 2023 Equity $ 6,462 $ 1,798 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss 116 283 Junior preferred shares 2,722 2,607 Adjusted equity1 $ 9,300 $ 4,688

Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principals in the United States of America ("US GAAP" or "GAAP").

Brookfield Reinsurance's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted equity. Adjusted equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through its Class A, A-1, B and C shares, excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income, and the Junior preferred shares issued by our Company. We use adjusted equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnre.brookfield.com .

