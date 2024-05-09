Entergy Corporation: Entergy IT Announces Three New Orleans Students as Recipients of Its Technology College Scholarship

New Orleans-area students gain education funding for tech-related study

Entergy's information technology department announces its second cohort of scholarship recipients of the Entergy Technology Scholarship for the 2024-25 academic year. Renee Anderson, Roderick Burke and Roi Dupart, all of the New Orleans metro area, will receive a $4,000 scholarship toward their college degrees.

Entergy's IT department created the scholarship program in 2022 to support New Orleans-area current college students obtaining degrees in technology-related fields, such as computer science, cybersecurity, information technology, computer engineering and more. Entergy distributed its first three scholarships to students for the 2023-24 school year.

Dupart, a graduate of Jefferson Virtual High School, is majoring in computer science at Loyola University New Orleans. Anderson graduated from Edna Karr High School and will study computer science at Loyola University New Orleans. And Burke, an Abramson Sci Academy graduate, is studying mechanical engineering at Southern University and A&M College.

"I'm excited to witness the many opportunities that will open for my personal and academic growth in the future by being a 2024 Entergy scholarship recipient," Anderson said. "[Being selected] represents the hard work and dedication I put in as a recipient to be chosen for such a valued scholarship."

"We're helping students in one of our key communities we serve power their academic dreams," said Michael Rhymes, Entergy vice president and chief information officer. "Our scholarship program is helping build a local technology workforce, but more importantly, changing lives."

Registration will open early this fall for students to apply for the 2025-26 school year scholarship. To receive the scholarship, students must be graduates of a high school located in greater New Orleans (Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany or Tangipahoa parishes). They must also plan to attend one of the following universities in the upcoming school year:

Dillard University

Grambling State University

Loyola University New Orleans

Southern University and A&M College

Visit the Entergy Technology Scholarship Program to learn more about the scholarship or apply in the future. The Entergy Technology Scholarship Program is managed by Scholarship America, a leading scholarship facilitator and partner. Entergy did not participate in the selection process.

The scholarship program supports the mission of the corporate social responsibility organization of Entergy to create sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. Aligning with our business objectives, the scholarship serves as a fundamental element in developing a pipeline of future talent in our workforce to expand economic development in the region and meet our customers' needs.

