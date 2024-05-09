Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS is deploying Vecima's Entra SC-1D Access Node and Entra Access Controller (EAC) solutions for ASTA-NET, a telecommunications provider in Poland.

The collaboration underscores Vecima's commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market, with VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS providing local expertise as a Vecima reseller in Poland. The deployment for ASTA-NET gives the Polish internet and communications technology (ICT) integrator an instant customer success story as it introduces Vecima's innovative Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node to the Poland market.

The SC-1D, a cornerstone of the Entra family, is designed to enable operators like ASTA-NET to transition toward a more distributed, efficient, and scalable architecture. The SC-1D simplifies network design and enhances operational efficiency by moving PHY layer functions closer to the network edge, thereby reducing latency and increasing bandwidth availability.

Complementing the SC-1D, Vecima's Entra Access Controller (EAC) serves as a centralized management platform that orchestrates the complex interactions between the core network and distributed access devices. The EAC ensures seamless integration and optimal performance of the DAA ecosystem, facilitating advanced features such as dynamic bandwidth allocation and network virtualization.

ASTA-NET's adoption of Vecima's technology through VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS represents a pivotal step in enhancing its network infrastructure to deliver superior broadband services. With the Entra SC 1-D and EAC, ASTA-NET can position itself at the forefront of digital transformation.

"Collaboration with global broadband technology providers such as Vecima is a great honor," said Artur Salwach, Sales Managing Director at VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS. "We are glad we can cooperate with the world's leaders to provide solutions to Polish telecommunications operators such as ASTA-NET and develop their business."

"Vecima and VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS are closely aligned in our shared objective of advancing Poland's telecommunications sector," said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Global Sales Marketing at Vecima. "Our strategic partnership will continue to elevate and expand connectivity throughout Poland."

About ASTA-NET

ASTA-NET, a company of the ASTA Group, present on the market since 1989, a leader in providing telecommunications services in northern Greater Poland and neighboring areas of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. ASTA-NET covers over 140,000 households and provides services to over 63,000 individual and business clients. Its success is based on bold and permanent investments in network development and product development. The treasure of ASTA-NET is its qualified staff technology enthusiasts and people focused on customer needs. The company's goal is to be the operator of first choice, i.e. the most desirable provider of multimedia services.

About VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS

Polish integrator that designs and implements modern ICT solutions, responding to the growing market needs. VECTOR TECH SOLUTIONS supports organizations from various industries, guaranteeing high quality services in the field of optical technologies, uninterrupted power supply, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and IP networks. The basis for the provided services is a good understanding of clients' business and certified technological knowledge. Everything they have learned over many years while conducting large and complex projects helps adapt their solutions to various and multi-faceted business challenges. Learn more at vectortechsolutions.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.

