Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its summer exploration plans for its portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium projects.

Highlights

Diamond drilling at Ursa to follow up positive winter drilling results and test second high priority target area

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys to prioritize strike at Ursa and follow-up airborne survey results at Orion

Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) and Gravity surveying at Aurora and Orbit to advance these shallow, prospective projects toward drill readiness for 2025

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "After a successful winter drill program, we are eager to return to the field and continue exploration at the 100% owned Ursa Project. Alongside summer drilling at Ursa, including following up on the exciting results at drill hole UR-24-03, we will be advancing multiple other projects to drill readiness for 2025. With the completion of our oversubscribed C$6.5 million bought deal financing earlier this year, we are fully funded to complete this work and well positioned to take advantage of a strengthening uranium market by expanding our pipeline of exciting drill targets across many of our highly underexplored uranium projects."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "We are planning a busy summer season in the southeastern Athabasca with exploration plans that respond to the encouraging results of initial drilling at Ursa and reflect the discovery potential we see in our Orion, Aurora, and Orbit projects. Completing ANT before resuming drilling at Ursa will improve prioritization of existing targets and potentially highlight new target areas on trend. ANT work at Orion will follow-up the prominent, kilometre-scale sandstone hosted conductivity anomaly identified in 2023 and guide future exploration efforts. Work at Aurora and Orbit will advance these prospective projects towards drill readiness, which, despite being within 25 kilometres of the Key Lake Mill, have seen little to no modern exploration."

Ursa and Orion Ambient Noise Tomography Surveys

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveying is planned at Ursa and Orion beginning in May (Figures 1 to 3). Cosa expects ANT to prove a rapid, low-cost, low-impact method to evaluate broad areas for prospective structures and alteration zones. Using data collected from a grid of compact, standalone sensors to measure naturally occurring seismic activity, ANT produces a three-dimensional model of subsurface seismic wave velocity. As the Athabasca sandstone is relatively homogenous and seismic wave velocity varies with changes in the host rock, velocity variations can be attributed to post-Athabasca faulting and/or alteration zones characteristic of the region's high-grade uranium deposits. Although ANT is relatively new to the Athabasca Basin, recent exploration drilling in the region targeting ANT anomalies has successfully intersected zones of hydrothermal alteration at depth.

At Ursa, ANT will be deployed over the 27-kilometres of conductive strike length hosting the alteration and structure intersected by UR24-03 at Kodiak, the Kodiak North, Smokey, and Panda West target areas, and all three weakly mineralized historical drill holes within the Project (Figure 2). Cosa anticipates preliminary ANT results will influence Ursa summer drilling planned to begin in August.

At Orion, ANT will follow up a prominent zone of anomalous sandstone conductivity identified by Cosa's 2023 MobileMT survey. The 4-kilometre-long, 1.4-kilometre-wide anomaly is coincident with flexures in basement conductive trends (Figure 3). Cosa will use ANT to locate seismic velocity anomalies coincident with the conductivity features and to optimize the locations of ground EM surveying used to generate targets for diamond drilling.

Aurora and Orbit Airborne Surveys

Cosa will complete comprehensive airborne electromagnetic (EM) and gravity surveys to advance its Aurora and Orbit properties toward drill readiness for 2025 (Figure 4). EM surveying will be completed by Geotech Ltd.'s helicopter borne VTEM Plus system with the objective of identifying basement-hosted conductivity anomalies consistent with prospective graphitic structures and/or large zones of hydrothermal alteration. Gravity surveying will be completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics's Falcon® Airborne Gravity Gradiometer system (AGG) with the objective of identifying gravity anomalies consistent with large zones of hydrothermal alteration and to improve the understanding of basement geology. Top priority drill targets would be gravity low anomalies coincident with basement-hosted conductive features. Airborne surveys commenced in early May.

Ursa Diamond Drilling

Planning is ongoing for summer diamond drilling at Ursa. Drilling is expected to include following-up the broad zone of hydrothermal alteration and post Athabasca structure intersected well above the unconformity by drill hole UR24-03 (Figure 5; see Cosa news release dated April 24, 2024) as well as initial drill testing of a second target area. It is anticipated that ANT survey results will be used to influence drill strategy and targeting.





Figure 1 - Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Properties



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_003full.jpg





Figure 2 - Ursa ANT Survey Areas over 2023 MobileMT Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_004full.jpg





Figure 3 - Orion ANT Survey Area at over 2023 MobileMT Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_005full.jpg





Figure 4 - Aurora and Orbit Airborne Survey Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_006full.jpg





Figure 5 - Cross Section of the Kodiak Target Area (Looking Northeast)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_007full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at our Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration - a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits. Initial drilling results from Ursa in winter 2024 are positive and include the intersection of a broad zone of alteration with associated structure in the Athabasca sandstone located 250 to 460 metres above the sub-Athabasca unconformity. Follow-up is planned in the second half of 2024.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

